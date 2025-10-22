Fun times at Dundee’s Ardler Community Centre showcased in photos going back 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Fun times at Dundee’s Ardler Community Centre showcased in photos going back 50 years

Take a trip down memory lane with archive photos showcasing some of the centre’s most memorable moments since it opened in 1975. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
A computer class at Ardler Community Centre in January 1985
A computer class at Ardler Community Centre in January 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

It is 50 years since Ardler Community Centre opened in Dundee.

And these photos from the DC Thomson archives take us right back through the decades.

Standing in the shadow of the multis, the centre was constructed as part of a transformation of the Ardler estate.

The housing scheme had initially opened in the 1960s, and boasted six 17-storey multi-storey blocks.

Ardler Community Centre was built in 1975 in an attempt to help create a ‘community spirit’.

It was right in the centre of the scheme, on Turnberry Avenue – close to schools, the health clinic and church.

Check out these old photos and see if you recognise anyone.

Huge range of activities

Ardler Community Centre opened a solarium in June 1981. Pictured enjoying it are playgroup supervisor Val Melvin and office receptionist Gladys Linton. Image: DC Thomson.
Ardler Community Centre opened a solarium in June 1981. Pictured enjoying it are playgroup supervisor Val Melvin and office receptionist Gladys Linton. Image: DC Thomson.

Those who fancied getting a tan could strip off and jump into this state-of-the-art solarium when it opened at the centre in June 1981.

Otherwise, there was a huge range of activities for adults and children to get stuck into.

The centre hosted country and tap dance clubs, gala days, budget cookery classes, dressmaking, women’s discussion groups, jumble sales, computer sessions, playgroups and Christmas fayres and much more.

Am-dram fun

Women's Group at Ardler Community Centre rehearsing for the pantomime Cinderella in November 1985.
Women’s Group at Ardler Community Centre rehearsing for the pantomime Cinderella in November 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Exercise and woodwork classes, pantomime groups, Over 50s groups, and even a ‘Chatterbox Club’ for women were reported to be well-attended.

Meanwhile the spacious games hall could be hired out, and kids could enjoy the creche.

Woodwork class in action

Woodwork class in Ardler Community Centre in September 1975.
Woodwork class in Ardler Community Centre in September 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

A story in The Evening Telegraph on August 14, 1991, told of the centre’s “comprehensive” programme, and that it promised “an end to being bored and lonely”.

The article mentioned “opportunities for recreation, exercise, learning new things, and getting friendly advice on many topics, whatever age you happen to be”.

The place to be pampered

Hairdressing session in Ardler Community Centre in September 1975. Image: DC Thomson.
Hairdressing session in Ardler Community Centre in September 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

These women above look like they’re having a wonderful time!

They were enjoying a hairdressing session – being pampered and preened to within an inch of their lives.

Football fanatics

Young footballers during Ardler Community Centre Gala Week in June 1987.
Young footballers during Ardler Community Centre Gala Week in June 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Thousands of young sports fans have passed through the doors of the centre, for training and matches.

These lads above enjoyed a game of footie during Gala Week.

Bowling bonanza

Members of Ardler Community Centre Senior Citizens club enjoying a game of indoor carpet bowls in January 1976.
Members of Ardler Community Centre Senior Citizens club enjoying a game of indoor carpet bowls in January 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

People of all ages flocked to the centre, including these keen indoor carpet bowlers.

Meanwhile, the information point in the foyer was a hugely helpful resource, with folk popping in to ask questions about DSS or housing benefit matters.

And the coffee bar was the place where everyone hung out and had a good old blether.

Popular gala days

A scene from Ardler Community Centre's Gala Day in June 1978.
A scene from Ardler Community Centre’s Gala Day in June 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Everyone loves a gala day and the ones laid on at Ardler Community Centre were always a hit.

Ardler Community Centre Gala Day in June 1978
Ardler Community Centre Gala Day in June 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

It looks like families enjoyed a sunny day for the offering in June 1978.

Halloween fun

Eating treacle scones at Ardler Community Centre playgroup's Halloween party in 1975.
Eating treacle scones at Ardler Community Centre playgroup’s Halloween party in 1975. L-R: Andrew Kerr, Mandy Griffin, Steven Adam and Gaynor Roney. Image: DC Thomson.

Never mind bobbing for apples – these children had fun trying to get their teeth into treacle scones hanging from strings!

It must have been a messy business.

Sporting success

Dundee Wasps Basketball Team won the Scottish Golden Trophy at Ardler Community Centre in March 1977.
Dundee Wasps Basketball Team won the Scottish Golden Trophy at Ardler Community Centre in March 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Behold the faces of victory! These girls were members of the Dundee Wasps Basketball Team.

They had just won the coveted Scottish Golden Trophy – a major achievement.

Visit from Green Cross Man

David Prowse - better known as the Green Cross Man or Darth Vader of Star Wars - at Ardler Community Centre in June 1982.
David Prowse – better known as the Green Cross Man or Darth Vader of Star Wars – at Ardler Community Centre in June 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Actor David Prowse – better known as the Green Cross Man, or Darth Vader in Star Wars – came to Dundee in June 1982 to talk to some of the city’s youngsters about road safety.

At 6ft 6in and 19 stone, David, the central figure of the Department of Transport’s road safety campaign, called at Ardler Community Centre, Whitfield Primary School and Douglas Primary School.

Market days

Market day at Ardler Community Centre in June 1986.
Market day in June 1986. Image: DC Thomson,

Did you ever pop along to the special market days held at the centre?

There were stalls, raffles, tombola and other fun activities. And of course they were a great chance to catch up with friends and family.

Centre in its early days

Ardler Community Centre in March 1976.
Ardler Community Centre in March 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

The centre still had that new, shiny feel about it in March 1976.

But it looked to be rather a bleak, cold day when the photo above was taken.

Period costume

Models from the Phoenix Costume and Drama Group in period costume at Ardler Community Centre in October 1998.
Phoenix Costume and Drama Group in period costume at Ardler Community Centre in October 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Forget Downton Abbey – these women look resplendent in their extravagant period costume outfits.

They were rehearsing for a performance.

Ardler Community Centre in the 2000s

The Chuckles 50+ group held a Halloween party at Ardler Community Centre in 2005.
The Chuckles 50+ group held a Halloween party at Ardler Community Centre in 2005. Image: DC Thomson.

The picture above hails from October 2005 – and what a merry bunch!

The women were in the Chuckles 50+ group and having fun at their Halloween party.

The 50+ group's Halloween party at Ardler Community Centre in October 2005.
The 50+ group’s Halloween party at Ardler Community Centre in October 2005. Image: DC Thomson.

The costumes were fantastic.

Check out the fine array of witches, ghosts, devils and pumpkins.

What a frightfully good night!

Save our Sandra

Residents with a petition to ‘Save Our Sandra’. Image: DC Thomson.

Residents showed up at the centre on March 2, 2006, to petition to save Constable Sandra Hutton, their Neighbourhood Police Officer.

Young Daniel Chambers proudly holds the ‘Save Our Sandra’ petition aloft.

Coulter’s Candy

Pupils from Brackens Primary performed a rendition of Coulter's Candy at Ardler Community Centre in January 2007.
Pupils from Brackens Primary performed a rendition of Coulter’s Candy at Ardler Community Centre in January 2007. Image: DC Thomson.

These Primary Three pupils from Brackens School dressed in Victorian costumes and sang the legendary Coulter’s Candy as part of a Burns night celebration.

They were performing to the Over 50s Club in January 2007.

Art in the community

Dundee artist Tam Mulholland opened an exhibition at Ardler Complex in 2007. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee artist Tam Mulholland opened an exhibition of his work at Ardler Complex in July 2007.

He was the latest to display his work in the centre’s café area, as part of an initiative to bring art to the community.

When did Ardler Community Centre become Ardler Complex?

It’s thought that Ardler Community Centre was re-named Ardler Complex in 1998.

However, many people continued to refer to it as the ‘community centre’ for decades to come.

So while the name might have changed, fond memories of the centre as a place filled with laughter, friendships, and unforgettable moments live on.

Perhaps these images triggered some memories ? Let us know.

 

More from Past Times

Jimmy Johnstone comes out of the tunnel against Rangers.
Unseen photos of Jimmy Johnstone making his Dundee debut against Rangers
The Mr Wimpy game was released in 1984. Image: Supplied.
Weird and wonderful Dundee ZX Spectrum games which starred Benny Hill, Super Gran and…
The Tug O' War during Sports Day at Perth Academy in 1951.
Perth Academy’s rich legacy revealed in photos and stories of pupils and staff from…
2
Ally Graham causing problems for Bayern Munich in the first leg. Image: DC Thomson.
When Raith Rovers clashed with Bayern Munich and World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann
NCR Mountaineering Club weekend meet at Shevanall bothy in the North WEst Highlands in the 1990s
Dundee NCR Mountaineering Club's 'wild, rollicking' adventures captured in photos and memories
3
The empty paddling pool used by skateboarders in April 1978. Image: DC Thomson.
Photos capture people and places in Broughty Ferry in the 1970s
11
Coupar Angus station before the Beeching closure. Image: Stenlake Publishing.
Turn back the pages as pictures shed new light on history of Old Coupar…
5
A Bon Accord truck rattles along Broughty Ferry's King Street in October 1990
Do you remember when Dundee's juice fix came courtesy of a Bon Accord truck?
14
The Kellogg's Tour of Britain cycle race in August 1989 started beside the RRS Discovery
Forgotten colour photos show RRS Discovery in Dundee in the 1980s
Residents celebrate saving the Hilltown Post Office from closure in May 1999. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures show the changing face of Dundee's Hilltown in the 1990s
4

Conversation