Fun times at Dundee’s Ardler Community Centre showcased in photos going back 50 years

Standing in the shadow of the multis, the centre was constructed as part of a transformation of the Ardler estate.

The housing scheme had initially opened in the 1960s, and boasted six 17-storey multi-storey blocks.

Ardler Community Centre was built in 1975 in an attempt to help create a ‘community spirit’.

It was right in the centre of the scheme, on Turnberry Avenue – close to schools, the health clinic and church.

Huge range of activities

Those who fancied getting a tan could strip off and jump into this state-of-the-art solarium when it opened at the centre in June 1981.

Otherwise, there was a huge range of activities for adults and children to get stuck into.

The centre hosted country and tap dance clubs, gala days, budget cookery classes, dressmaking, women’s discussion groups, jumble sales, computer sessions, playgroups and Christmas fayres and much more.

Am-dram fun

Exercise and woodwork classes, pantomime groups, Over 50s groups, and even a ‘Chatterbox Club’ for women were reported to be well-attended.

Meanwhile the spacious games hall could be hired out, and kids could enjoy the creche.

Woodwork class in action

A story in The Evening Telegraph on August 14, 1991, told of the centre’s “comprehensive” programme, and that it promised “an end to being bored and lonely”.

The article mentioned “opportunities for recreation, exercise, learning new things, and getting friendly advice on many topics, whatever age you happen to be”.

The place to be pampered

These women above look like they’re having a wonderful time!

They were enjoying a hairdressing session – being pampered and preened to within an inch of their lives.

Football fanatics

Thousands of young sports fans have passed through the doors of the centre, for training and matches.

These lads above enjoyed a game of footie during Gala Week.

Bowling bonanza

People of all ages flocked to the centre, including these keen indoor carpet bowlers.

Meanwhile, the information point in the foyer was a hugely helpful resource, with folk popping in to ask questions about DSS or housing benefit matters.

And the coffee bar was the place where everyone hung out and had a good old blether.

Popular gala days

Everyone loves a gala day and the ones laid on at Ardler Community Centre were always a hit.

It looks like families enjoyed a sunny day for the offering in June 1978.

Halloween fun

Never mind bobbing for apples – these children had fun trying to get their teeth into treacle scones hanging from strings!

It must have been a messy business.

Sporting success

Behold the faces of victory! These girls were members of the Dundee Wasps Basketball Team.

They had just won the coveted Scottish Golden Trophy – a major achievement.

Visit from Green Cross Man

Actor David Prowse – better known as the Green Cross Man, or Darth Vader in Star Wars – came to Dundee in June 1982 to talk to some of the city’s youngsters about road safety.

At 6ft 6in and 19 stone, David, the central figure of the Department of Transport’s road safety campaign, called at Ardler Community Centre, Whitfield Primary School and Douglas Primary School.

Market days

Did you ever pop along to the special market days held at the centre?

There were stalls, raffles, tombola and other fun activities. And of course they were a great chance to catch up with friends and family.

Centre in its early days

The centre still had that new, shiny feel about it in March 1976.

But it looked to be rather a bleak, cold day when the photo above was taken.

Period costume

Forget Downton Abbey – these women look resplendent in their extravagant period costume outfits.

They were rehearsing for a performance.

Ardler Community Centre in the 2000s

The picture above hails from October 2005 – and what a merry bunch!

The women were in the Chuckles 50+ group and having fun at their Halloween party.

The costumes were fantastic.

Check out the fine array of witches, ghosts, devils and pumpkins.

What a frightfully good night!

Save our Sandra

Residents showed up at the centre on March 2, 2006, to petition to save Constable Sandra Hutton, their Neighbourhood Police Officer.

Young Daniel Chambers proudly holds the ‘Save Our Sandra’ petition aloft.

Coulter’s Candy

These Primary Three pupils from Brackens School dressed in Victorian costumes and sang the legendary Coulter’s Candy as part of a Burns night celebration.

They were performing to the Over 50s Club in January 2007.

Art in the community

Dundee artist Tam Mulholland opened an exhibition of his work at Ardler Complex in July 2007.

He was the latest to display his work in the centre’s café area, as part of an initiative to bring art to the community.

When did Ardler Community Centre become Ardler Complex?

It’s thought that Ardler Community Centre was re-named Ardler Complex in 1998.

However, many people continued to refer to it as the ‘community centre’ for decades to come.

So while the name might have changed, fond memories of the centre as a place filled with laughter, friendships, and unforgettable moments live on.

