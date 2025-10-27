Lost images show shocking aftermath of 1975 Lunan Bay rail disaster

Dramatic photos reveal the aftermath of the Lunan Bay rail crash, which resulted in one fatality and left 37 passengers injured.

Some of these images have never been seen before and were developed from negatives by DC Thomson archives assistant Gary Thomas.

Fifty years on, these images still have the capacity to shock.

It was a miracle that only one person was killed.

Passenger guard gave the wrong location

A King’s Cross-bound express with 10 coaches left Aberdeen at 10.15am on October 26 1975 and came to a halt near Lunan Bay with a fractured brake pipe.

George Brown from Dundee was the passenger guard on the express.

He went to summon assistance and placed warning detonators on the line.

Mr Brown, using a lineside telephone, phoned the Arbroath Signal Box but mistakenly reported his location as Letham Grange, which was several miles away.

A rescue locomotive was dispatched from the north.

It stopped at the Usan signal box but was allowed through.

As it approached, Mr Brown was spotted near the tracks, but the train could not slow down enough on the falling gradient, colliding with the rear coach at 25mph.

The impact pushed the entire train forward by about 40 feet.

The locomotive became lodged in the rear coach.

The roof lay in tatters with the doors flung onto the tracks.

Scattered across the ground was debris including hundreds of Christmas card packets, discarded clothing, battered suitcases and a collection of books.

Driver James Smith sustained cuts to his face and scalp, while his assistant jumped from the locomotive just before the crash, suffering serious head injuries.

The rear coach took the brunt of the collision, resulting in the death of 17-year-old Janet Mackie and injuring 37 other people, including her 22-year-old husband William and their four-month-old son Michael.

The infant suffered from leg injuries and a fractured pelvis.

The family, from Peebles, were returning home after visiting relatives in Montrose.

They had just got on the train.

Lunan Bay resident watched the accident

Jean Wilson was watching the stationary train from the door of her house.

She said: “I was standing, wondering what the train was doing, when I heard two bangs and decided they were detonators.

“I then saw the engine emerge from under the bridge, and it ploughed straight into the back of the train.

“I saw it happen as though I was watching a film.”

She made the first emergency call, dialling 999, to the emergency services.

Medical aid was given at the site by a doctor who was a passenger on the train and from two other doctors who arrived from the Lunan Bay Hotel.

The emergency response took place over four hours.

A convoy of ambulances and fire engines was parked on a ploughed field at the side of the track and the accident was treated as a “major disaster”.

A public inquiry took place after the crash

Firefighters used electric saws, crowbars and axes to cut through the roof of the coach and removed Mrs Mackie from the train around 1.45pm.

She had died on impact.

Mrs Mackie was transported by ambulance to the mortuary at Arbroath Infirmary.

Passengers sustained a range of injuries from severe lacerations to bruises and crushing wounds, all of whom were taken to Stracathro Hospital near Brechin.

Of these, 22 people were treated and discharged on the same day.

The express was finally pulled into Arbroath Station shortly before 5pm.

The train remained there overnight.

Buses from Riddler’s Coach Hire in Arbroath then took the passengers to Dundee.

The line was cleared by 10.30pm.

The wrecked carriage remained at the side of the track.

The tragic accident captured headlines across the country.

News was broken in House of Commons

Tributes were led by North Angus and Mearns MP Alick Buchanan-Smith who conveyed condolences for Mrs Mackie’s family in the House of Commons.

He also expressed sympathy for the injured and their loved ones.

“I wish to pay tribute to the rescue workers involved – firemen, police, doctors and hospitals and railwaymen,” he said.

“I have been in direct touch with those involved and there is no doubt that the rescue operations were efficiently and properly carried out.

“Those on the spot told me that the accident could have been very much worse but for the grace of God.”

A public inquiry chaired by Major Charles Rose, the Department of Environment’s inspecting officer of railways, was held in Edinburgh in November 1975.

Passenger guard George Brown gave evidence.

Mr Brown said he had challenged the relief driver James Smith after the crash.

The driver replied: “Before you go any further, I was informed it was Letham Grange.”

Mr Brown said he “went white” and replied: “God, I have made a mistake.”

Lunan Bay rail crash caused by ‘understandable’ error

At the conclusion of the inquiry, Major Rose, said what had emerged from the evidence was a rather sorry tale of human failing and understandable human error.

He said: “An honest railwayman made a mistake that all of us have made in our time.

“He somehow confused the place where he was.

“Something in his mind caused him to state Letham Grange when he knew it was Lunan Bay.”

The Department of Environment’s report was published in October 1976.

It said the “slip of the tongue” was partly to blame.

The report said the error “although reprehensible, was one anyone could have made”.

The other factor in the accident was the “excessive speed of the assisting locomotive”.

Driver James Smith had driven above the permitted 55mph maximum on a clear line and was unable to stop when he approached the halted express.

The report stated that the accident “need not have happened if the locomotive driver had not been travelling too fast”.

But “he had no reason to suspect there would be any obstruction on the line during the first seven or eight miles of his journey”.

The report said the driver, along with the passenger train guard, “cannot escape at least an equal share of the responsibility for the accident”.

It said the circumstances were “most unusual” and unlikely to be repeated.

Following the accident, lineside phones were clearly marked with location details.