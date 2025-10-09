Forgotten colour photos show RRS Discovery in Dundee in the 1980s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Forgotten colour photos show RRS Discovery in Dundee in the 1980s

Recently digitised photographs of RRS Discovery in the 1980s showcase the vessel hosting a Royal visit and starring in the Kellogg's Tour of Britain cycle race. Feast your eyes! Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
The Kellogg's Tour of Britain cycle race in August 1989 started beside the RRS Discovery
The Kellogg's Tour of Britain cycle race in August 1989 started beside the RRS Discovery. Image: DC Thomson.

Moored proudly in Dundee, the RRS Discovery stands not just as a ship – but as a living time capsule of adventure.

Built in the city in 1901 to take explorer Captain Robert Falcon Scott to the Antarctic, the vessel is as famous in the history of polar expeditions as Apollo and Atlantis are in space travel.

Discovery was designated a Royal Research Ship in 1925, becoming the first of its kind.

The ship returned home to Dundee in 1986 and was restored in Victoria Dock.

As she marks 100 years as a Royal Research Ship, we delved into our archives to find photographs of the much-loved vessel in the 1980s.

Recently digitised after being hidden away for decades, these hidden snapshots were originally part of a modernisation effort at DC Thomson.

The photographers aimed to build a collection of generic scenes on colour film.

These photographs of Discovery were part of a collection of 3,000 images and have been digitised from negatives by Kingsway archives assistant Niamh Quinn.

Ahoy there!

RRS Discovery in the wet dock in Dundee in November 1987.
RRS Discovery in the wet dock in Dundee in November 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The RRS Discovery returned to Dundee in April 1986 after an absence of 85 years.

Having left London, she was towed up the River Tay aboard the Happy Mariner transporter and moored at the city’s Victoria Dock on April 2.

She’s pictured here, in front of a lineup of rather less majestic vessels.

Royal visit

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh walk round the harbour next to the Discovery ship during a Royal visit on July 1, 1987.
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh walk round the harbour next to the Discovery ship during a Royal visit on July 1, 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The sun came out, along with thousands of Dundonians keen to catch a glimpse of The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, as they gave a royal seal of approval to the City of Discovery on July 1, 1987.

And during a guided tour of Discovery, The Queen was full of praise for the quality of restoration work carried out on the ship.

Meet and greet

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh greet members of the public during their visit to Dundee - and the Discovery ship - on July 1, 1987.
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh greet members of the public during their visit to Dundee – and the Discovery ship – on July 1, 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

It was a case of true pomp and ceremony when the Royal couple met members of the public and dignitaries during their visit.

The Queen’s crisp white outfit seemed to sparkle in the sunlight as she shook hands with this lady dressed in red.

Queen’s seal of approval

The Queen beside the Discovery ship on July 1, 1987.
The Queen beside the Discovery ship on July 1, 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

So full of praise for the Discovery was The Queen that she even told Captain Bill McGregor that the historic ship’s main deck was in better condition than that of the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was undergoing a major refit at Devonport.

Before signing the visitors’ book, she remarked how “interesting” it was that Discovery had come back to her birthplace.

Discovery Marine band in action

Dundee's Discovery Marine Band marched past a crowd of spectators on July 1, 1987.
Dundee’s Discovery Marine Band marched past a crowd of spectators on July 1, 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The crowd of onlookers who had waited excitedly for the arrival of The Queen and Duke were entertained by the band of the Royal Marines.

What a feast for all the senses.

Greeting the Royals

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at the Discovery ship on July 1, 1987. I
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at the Discovery ship on July 1, 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Senior representatives from Dundee Port Authority, Dundee Heritage Trust. Dundee Industrial Heritage, Dundee Heritage Club, the Maritime Trust and the Unicorn Preservation Society greeted The Queen and Duke.

And during her tour of Discovery, The Queen came face to face with Captain Scott, Ernest Shackleton and other members of the ship’s company – alias the actors of the Discovery Theatre Team who reenacted moments from the ship’s voyage.

A wonderful spectacle

The Marine Band and a crowd of spectators stand next to the Discovery ship on July 1, 1987.
The Marine Band and a crowd of spectators stand next to the Discovery ship on July 1, 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The Royal Marine Band always put on a great show – and their performance during The Queen and Duke’s visit was one to remember.

The sun shone, and there was barely a cloud in the sky.

Catching a glimpse

The Queen and Duke greet members of the public in Dundee's City Square during their visit on July 1, 1987.
Crowds turn up to welcome The Queen and Duke during their visit to Dundee on July 1, 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Perhaps you were there among the crowds welcoming The Queen and Duke during their visit in 1987?

See if you can spot yourself – or a friend – in the excited throng.

Vessel packed with history

The Marine Band and a crowd of spectators standing next to the Discovery ship in 1987.
A crowd of spectators standing next to the Discovery ship in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

What a stunning sight to behold – the Discovery ship in dock on July 1, 1987, ahead of the Royal visit.

Look closely and you’ll spot HMS Unicorn there, too.

A glorious beast

Discovery docked in Dundee in March 1987.
Discovery docked in Dundee in March 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

She may have needed a bit of TLC after her swashbuckling adventures at sea, but RRS Discovery impressed the thousands of fans who came to see her in Dundee in 1987.

Kellogg’s Tour of Britain

The Kellogg's cycle race in action on August 30, 1989.
The Kellogg’s cycle race in action on August 30, 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

So the date was August 30, 1989 – and it was an exciting day, with the famous Kellogg’s Tour of Britain cycle race starting in Dundee.

Around 100 riders took part in the time trial – from City Square to the top of the Law – before starting the race ‘proper’ next to Discovery.

And this photo shows the cyclists in action, speeding away from the ship.

Coverage of the race was shown throughout Europe and by various stations as far afield as North America, the Far East, Australia and New Zealand.

Umbrellas to the fore

Kellogg's Tour of Britain cycle race competitors on August 30, 1989.
Kellogg’s Tour of Britain cycle race competitors on August 30, 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

The wet, dreich weather didn’t put a dampener on the excitement and anticipation for the iconic cycle race.

Look closely and you might spot a few members of the crowd holding their umbrellas aloft.

Pride of Dundee

The view from Dundee’s Old Steeple church in August 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

Can you spot RRS Discovery in this photograph? This was the view from Dundee’s Old Steeple church in August 1989.

It certainly gives you an insight into the city landscape in the late 1980s.

Looking to the future

Moved from Victoria Dock to a custom-built dock at Discovery Quay in 1992, the proud ship now stands as the centrepiece of Dundee’s visitor attraction Discovery Point.

She is currently undergoing a multi-million-pound restoration.

