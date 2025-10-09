Forgotten colour photos show RRS Discovery in Dundee in the 1980s

Moored proudly in Dundee, the RRS Discovery stands not just as a ship – but as a living time capsule of adventure.

Built in the city in 1901 to take explorer Captain Robert Falcon Scott to the Antarctic, the vessel is as famous in the history of polar expeditions as Apollo and Atlantis are in space travel.

Discovery was designated a Royal Research Ship in 1925, becoming the first of its kind.

The ship returned home to Dundee in 1986 and was restored in Victoria Dock.

As she marks 100 years as a Royal Research Ship, we delved into our archives to find photographs of the much-loved vessel in the 1980s.

Recently digitised after being hidden away for decades, these hidden snapshots were originally part of a modernisation effort at DC Thomson.

The photographers aimed to build a collection of generic scenes on colour film.

These photographs of Discovery were part of a collection of 3,000 images and have been digitised from negatives by Kingsway archives assistant Niamh Quinn.

Ahoy there!

The RRS Discovery returned to Dundee in April 1986 after an absence of 85 years.

Having left London, she was towed up the River Tay aboard the Happy Mariner transporter and moored at the city’s Victoria Dock on April 2.

She’s pictured here, in front of a lineup of rather less majestic vessels.

Royal visit

The sun came out, along with thousands of Dundonians keen to catch a glimpse of The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, as they gave a royal seal of approval to the City of Discovery on July 1, 1987.

And during a guided tour of Discovery, The Queen was full of praise for the quality of restoration work carried out on the ship.

Meet and greet

It was a case of true pomp and ceremony when the Royal couple met members of the public and dignitaries during their visit.

The Queen’s crisp white outfit seemed to sparkle in the sunlight as she shook hands with this lady dressed in red.

Queen’s seal of approval

So full of praise for the Discovery was The Queen that she even told Captain Bill McGregor that the historic ship’s main deck was in better condition than that of the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was undergoing a major refit at Devonport.

Before signing the visitors’ book, she remarked how “interesting” it was that Discovery had come back to her birthplace.

Discovery Marine band in action

The crowd of onlookers who had waited excitedly for the arrival of The Queen and Duke were entertained by the band of the Royal Marines.

What a feast for all the senses.

Greeting the Royals

Senior representatives from Dundee Port Authority, Dundee Heritage Trust. Dundee Industrial Heritage, Dundee Heritage Club, the Maritime Trust and the Unicorn Preservation Society greeted The Queen and Duke.

And during her tour of Discovery, The Queen came face to face with Captain Scott, Ernest Shackleton and other members of the ship’s company – alias the actors of the Discovery Theatre Team who reenacted moments from the ship’s voyage.

A wonderful spectacle

The Royal Marine Band always put on a great show – and their performance during The Queen and Duke’s visit was one to remember.

The sun shone, and there was barely a cloud in the sky.

Catching a glimpse

Perhaps you were there among the crowds welcoming The Queen and Duke during their visit in 1987?

See if you can spot yourself – or a friend – in the excited throng.

Vessel packed with history

What a stunning sight to behold – the Discovery ship in dock on July 1, 1987, ahead of the Royal visit.

Look closely and you’ll spot HMS Unicorn there, too.

A glorious beast

She may have needed a bit of TLC after her swashbuckling adventures at sea, but RRS Discovery impressed the thousands of fans who came to see her in Dundee in 1987.

Kellogg’s Tour of Britain

So the date was August 30, 1989 – and it was an exciting day, with the famous Kellogg’s Tour of Britain cycle race starting in Dundee.

Around 100 riders took part in the time trial – from City Square to the top of the Law – before starting the race ‘proper’ next to Discovery.

And this photo shows the cyclists in action, speeding away from the ship.

Coverage of the race was shown throughout Europe and by various stations as far afield as North America, the Far East, Australia and New Zealand.

Umbrellas to the fore

The wet, dreich weather didn’t put a dampener on the excitement and anticipation for the iconic cycle race.

Look closely and you might spot a few members of the crowd holding their umbrellas aloft.

Pride of Dundee

Can you spot RRS Discovery in this photograph? This was the view from Dundee’s Old Steeple church in August 1989.

It certainly gives you an insight into the city landscape in the late 1980s.

Looking to the future

Moved from Victoria Dock to a custom-built dock at Discovery Quay in 1992, the proud ship now stands as the centrepiece of Dundee’s visitor attraction Discovery Point.

She is currently undergoing a multi-million-pound restoration.