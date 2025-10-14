Photos capture people and places in Broughty Ferry in the 1970s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Photos capture people and places in Broughty Ferry in the 1970s

Step back in time with archive images, featuring local people and landmarks from Broughty Ferry in the 1970s. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The empty paddling pool used by skateboarders in April 1978. Image: DC Thomson.
The empty paddling pool used by skateboarders in April 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

These photographs from the DC Thomson archives take us back to Broughty Ferry in the 1970s.

It was a decade defined by the rise of disco and glam rock, films like Jaws and Star Wars and classic video games such as Space Invaders.

It was a time when platform shoes and flared trousers ruled the fashion scene.

Local life included visiting Andrew Kidd’s bakery for a sandwich, berry picking at Smedley’s fruit farm and planning holidays at In Travel on Brook Street.

Carbet Castle was still standing.

The climbing frames at Castle Green were surrounded by a sea of concrete.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Gillies

A furniture shop in 1970.
Gillies in September 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

Gillies in Brook Street is a cornerstone of Broughty Ferry.

In September 1970 the furniture shop was offering a “tremendous selection of quality carpeting at competitive prices” with free estimates and fitting services.

Royal Mail

A man walking with a postbag.
A Broughty Ferry postman walking along the road. Image: DC Thomson.

A Broughty Ferry postman with a mail buggy in March 1971.

The leather satchel was a familiar sight on the streets.

They are now considered vintage and fetch decent money on eBay.

Broughty Ferry beach

A busy beach scene.
Families soaking up the sun during a heatwave in July 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

There was lots of sun, sea and sand in July 1971 when thermometers recorded enough heat for Dundee families to head to the beach at Broughty Ferry.

Rows of colourful deckchairs lined the beach and there was demand for ice cream.

Brook Street

A busy Broughty Ferry high street.
People walking past the shops on Brook Street. Image: DC Thomson.

A busy scene in Brook Street in October 1971.

Shop fronts included Ingram’s the baker which supplied “white, brown, fruit and nut bread” alongside “fancy cream and decorative cakes”.

Forbes Johnston the chemist and Stevenson’s launderette flanked the bakery.

Berry picking

Berry pickers in Broughty Ferry.
Raspberry pickers lining up to get buckets weighed. Image: DC Thomson.

Raspberry pickers at Smedley’s fruit farm at Balgillo Estate in July 1972.

Berry picking shaped the school holidays of thousands of youngsters in Dundee.

Long hours in the field would be rewarded with some pocket money.

Kiddie cars

Kids on electric cars.
Having a race at Castle Green in 1972. Image: DC Thomson.

The kiddie cars at Castle Green were popular in August 1972.

In those days there were 18 cars and always a lengthy queue in the summer.

Lawson Cup

Lots of yachts on a harbour.
Youngsters watch the action from the beach. Image: DC Thomson.

Yachts competing in the Lawson Cup at Broughty Ferry in June 1973.

The competition was part of the Royal Tay Yacht Club’s annual yacht week.

It attracted 112 yachts of all shapes and sizes.

Eastern Primary School

Kids cross a Broughty Ferry street.
Alfred Lever directing children over the busy road. Image: DC Thomson.

Lollipop man Alfred Lever shepherding Eastern Primary School children across the busy Monifieth Road in September 1974 during roadworks.

When lollipop men and women first hit the streets they wore white coats, yellow armbands and peaked caps.

kids with a crossing patroller.
Pupils race across the road at Eastern. Image: DC Thomson.

The more familiar, reflective uniform didn’t arrive in Dundee until the 1980s.

There was a mad rush when Alfred finally gave them the go-ahead!

Beach clean

beach clean in broughty ferry.
Young and old were involved in the clean-up operation. Image: DC Thomson.

Members of Broughty Ferry Round Table were hard at work during a sponsored beach clean up in November 1974.

They were looking to raise £250 for the local community.

Bike safety

The must-have bike in the 1970s was the Raleigh Chopper. Image: DC Thomson.

Pupils from Forthill School took part in a bike inspection event in April 1975.

During Road Safety Week, police officers and volunteers from local cycling clubs ensured their bicycles were safe for riding.

The Raleigh Chopper ruled the streets during the 1970s.

Carbet Castle

How Carbet Castle looked in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

Carbet Castle was a Broughty Ferry jute palace which stood in Camphill Road.

It fell into disrepair in the 1950s.

By the time it was destined for demolition it was in a deplorable state.

Carbet Castle was demolished in 1984.

The Light Bite

Light Bite exterior. Image: DC Thomson.

The Light Bite takeaway at Brook Street in April 1976.

It was operated by Andrew G. Kidd and offered “hot soup and fresh sandwiches”.

Castle Green

A holiday scene at Castle Green in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

People soaking up the sun at Castle Green in July 1977.

Competition between coastal towns was high.

Castle Green drew large crowds in the summer where the kids would spend hours splashing around in the paddling pool.

Children’s chute

Going down the slide in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Children going down the chute at Castle Green playpark.

A steep, risky walk up a set of concrete steps was what you had to negotiate if you wanted to slide down in July 1977.

The chute is set against the familiar sight of Broughty Castle.

Vintage vehicles

Veteran cars at Castle Green. Image: DC Thomson.

A collection of vintage cars at Castle Green in August 1977.

The display opened the Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association Gala Week.

Easter chicks

Some of the pupils pictured with day old chicks. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the pupils from Primary 3 at Eastern Primary School in March 1978 with hatching chicks which was a part of a class project.

After incubating eggs for a week, they were able to watch the chicks hatch out.

Forthill Primary School

Forthill Primary School in Fintry Place. Image: DC Thomson.

Children in the playground at Forthill Primary School in June 1978.

The school is close to the Forthill cricket ground.

In Travel

The interior of the shop in December 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

The Broughty Ferry branch of In Travel in Brook Street in December 1978.

They were agents for all leading tour operators and advertised summer and winter breaks to Austria, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia and Yugoslavia.

The firm offered travel by “sea, road, rail and private coach hire”.

Winter sky

A winter scene in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

Motorists negotiate Dundee Road in the snow in January 1979.

Broughty Ferry experienced the full effects of a snowstorm which swept the country.

Almost six inches fell before thawing which turned slushy streets into sheets of ice.

Cycling race

[A shot taken during the cycling race. Image: DC Thomson.

A junior cycling race took place during Broughty Ferry Gala Week in July 1979.

Bobby Butchart won two of the junior events.

Squash team

Forthill junior squash squad team photograph. Image: DC Thomson.

The Forthill junior squash squad line up for a photo in September 1979.

Can you spot anyone you know in the picture?

Gulistan

The exterior of the restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.

The Gulistan was opened in Gray Street in July 1979 before relocating to a former church on Queen Street where it became a landmark in the Ferry area.

Renowned for its menu, it offered biryanis, tandooris and kebabs.

After closing in 2021, Gulistan House is now home to new restaurant 1876.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

More from Past Times

Coupar Angus station before the Beeching closure. Image: Stenlake Publishing.
Turn back the pages as pictures shed new light on history of Old Coupar…
5
A Bon Accord truck rattles along Broughty Ferry's King Street in October 1990
Do you remember when Dundee's juice fix came courtesy of a Bon Accord truck?
13
The Kellogg's Tour of Britain cycle race in August 1989 started beside the RRS Discovery
Forgotten colour photos show RRS Discovery in Dundee in the 1980s
Residents celebrate saving the Hilltown Post Office from closure in May 1999. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures show the changing face of Dundee's Hilltown in the 1990s
4
The West Port of St Andrews in the 1980s. Image: DC Thomson.
Long-lost colour photos capture life in 1980s Fife
3
Dennis Taylor and club members lean over a table at Riley Snooker Club in March 1995.
Gallery of snooker legends in Dundee stars Alex Higgins, Stephen Hendry and Dennis Taylor
Stefan Dennis in an Arbroath nightclub.
Neighbours stars and Radio 1 Roadshow come to town in our 1980s Arbroath picture…
Claudio Caniggia, wearing a red cap, in January 2001 sitting in the stand at Dens Park.
Rare and unseen Claudio Caniggia photos show Dundee icon on and off Dens Park…
John Smith, known as Jockie Smith, owner of the pet shop in Hilltown, Dundee, poses with one of his dogs in February 1978.
Dundee dogs of the 1970s and 80s: Furry friends, canine crimefighters and cartoon campaigns
buskers and shoppers on Dundee's Murraygate on a sunny day in 1990
Dundee in pictures - snapshots recall city life in 1990

Conversation