Photos capture people and places in Broughty Ferry in the 1970s

These photographs from the DC Thomson archives take us back to Broughty Ferry in the 1970s.

It was a decade defined by the rise of disco and glam rock, films like Jaws and Star Wars and classic video games such as Space Invaders.

It was a time when platform shoes and flared trousers ruled the fashion scene.

Local life included visiting Andrew Kidd’s bakery for a sandwich, berry picking at Smedley’s fruit farm and planning holidays at In Travel on Brook Street.

Carbet Castle was still standing.

The climbing frames at Castle Green were surrounded by a sea of concrete.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Gillies

Gillies in Brook Street is a cornerstone of Broughty Ferry.

In September 1970 the furniture shop was offering a “tremendous selection of quality carpeting at competitive prices” with free estimates and fitting services.

Royal Mail

A Broughty Ferry postman with a mail buggy in March 1971.

The leather satchel was a familiar sight on the streets.

They are now considered vintage and fetch decent money on eBay.

Broughty Ferry beach

There was lots of sun, sea and sand in July 1971 when thermometers recorded enough heat for Dundee families to head to the beach at Broughty Ferry.

Rows of colourful deckchairs lined the beach and there was demand for ice cream.

Brook Street

A busy scene in Brook Street in October 1971.

Shop fronts included Ingram’s the baker which supplied “white, brown, fruit and nut bread” alongside “fancy cream and decorative cakes”.

Forbes Johnston the chemist and Stevenson’s launderette flanked the bakery.

Berry picking

Raspberry pickers at Smedley’s fruit farm at Balgillo Estate in July 1972.

Berry picking shaped the school holidays of thousands of youngsters in Dundee.

Long hours in the field would be rewarded with some pocket money.

Kiddie cars

The kiddie cars at Castle Green were popular in August 1972.

In those days there were 18 cars and always a lengthy queue in the summer.

Lawson Cup

Yachts competing in the Lawson Cup at Broughty Ferry in June 1973.

The competition was part of the Royal Tay Yacht Club’s annual yacht week.

It attracted 112 yachts of all shapes and sizes.

Eastern Primary School

Lollipop man Alfred Lever shepherding Eastern Primary School children across the busy Monifieth Road in September 1974 during roadworks.

When lollipop men and women first hit the streets they wore white coats, yellow armbands and peaked caps.

The more familiar, reflective uniform didn’t arrive in Dundee until the 1980s.

There was a mad rush when Alfred finally gave them the go-ahead!

Beach clean

Members of Broughty Ferry Round Table were hard at work during a sponsored beach clean up in November 1974.

They were looking to raise £250 for the local community.

Bike safety

Pupils from Forthill School took part in a bike inspection event in April 1975.

During Road Safety Week, police officers and volunteers from local cycling clubs ensured their bicycles were safe for riding.

The Raleigh Chopper ruled the streets during the 1970s.

Carbet Castle

Carbet Castle was a Broughty Ferry jute palace which stood in Camphill Road.

It fell into disrepair in the 1950s.

By the time it was destined for demolition it was in a deplorable state.

Carbet Castle was demolished in 1984.

The Light Bite

The Light Bite takeaway at Brook Street in April 1976.

It was operated by Andrew G. Kidd and offered “hot soup and fresh sandwiches”.

Castle Green

People soaking up the sun at Castle Green in July 1977.

Competition between coastal towns was high.

Castle Green drew large crowds in the summer where the kids would spend hours splashing around in the paddling pool.

Children’s chute

Children going down the chute at Castle Green playpark.

A steep, risky walk up a set of concrete steps was what you had to negotiate if you wanted to slide down in July 1977.

The chute is set against the familiar sight of Broughty Castle.

Vintage vehicles

A collection of vintage cars at Castle Green in August 1977.

The display opened the Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association Gala Week.

Easter chicks

Some of the pupils from Primary 3 at Eastern Primary School in March 1978 with hatching chicks which was a part of a class project.

After incubating eggs for a week, they were able to watch the chicks hatch out.

Forthill Primary School

Children in the playground at Forthill Primary School in June 1978.

The school is close to the Forthill cricket ground.

In Travel

The Broughty Ferry branch of In Travel in Brook Street in December 1978.

They were agents for all leading tour operators and advertised summer and winter breaks to Austria, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia and Yugoslavia.

The firm offered travel by “sea, road, rail and private coach hire”.

Winter sky

Motorists negotiate Dundee Road in the snow in January 1979.

Broughty Ferry experienced the full effects of a snowstorm which swept the country.

Almost six inches fell before thawing which turned slushy streets into sheets of ice.

Cycling race

A junior cycling race took place during Broughty Ferry Gala Week in July 1979.

Bobby Butchart won two of the junior events.

Squash team

The Forthill junior squash squad line up for a photo in September 1979.

Can you spot anyone you know in the picture?

Gulistan

The Gulistan was opened in Gray Street in July 1979 before relocating to a former church on Queen Street where it became a landmark in the Ferry area.

Renowned for its menu, it offered biryanis, tandooris and kebabs.

After closing in 2021, Gulistan House is now home to new restaurant 1876.

It’s the final image in our gallery.