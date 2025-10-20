Weird and wonderful Dundee ZX Spectrum games starred Benny Hill, Super Gran and Mr Wimpy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Weird and wonderful Dundee ZX Spectrum games starred Benny Hill, Super Gran and Mr Wimpy

Explore the quirkiest 1980s Spectrum releases that broke the mould. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The Mr Wimpy game was released in 1984. Image: Supplied.
The Mr Wimpy game was released in 1984. Image: Supplied.

Were these the strangest games from Dundee’s ZX Spectrum?

Among them were titles inspired by everything from Weetabix to Shakin’ Stevens.

The ZX Spectrum, produced by Dundee’s Timex workers, was thriving during the 1980s when these weird and wonderful titles appeared on the gaming platform.

Tom Christie, author of Spectrum of Adventure, said the ZX Spectrum was known for its “bizarre and often highly unexpected licensing deals”.

“Many of these games may seem frankly baffling to retro gamers today,” said Tom.

“These quirky and sometimes surreal tie-ins are a reminder of a time when just about anything, from a recording artist to a favourite snack, could somehow become a ZX Spectrum game.”

Tom has highlighted 10 of the most eccentric ZX Spectrum classics.

How many do you recall?

The Shaky Game

A computer game image of Shakin Stevens.
The Shaky Game appeared in 1983. Image: Supplied.

Shakin’ Stevens was the Welsh answer to Elvis.

He was the most successful British solo artist of the 1980s.

“The Shaky Game was a simplistic maze arcade game in the Pac-Man mould for the Spectrum, which was included as a bonus track on the cassette version of Stevens’ 1983 album, The Bop Won’t Stop,” said Tom.

“Players had to steer a racing car around a maze, avoiding marauding vampire bats, to reach their home which was presumably This Ole House.

“It was a surprising innovation for Epic Records.

“The game featured an introduction from Shaky himself explaining the concept of the game to fans who might not at the time have been familiar with home computers.”

The game was released in 1983.

Action Biker

A screengrab of the Action Biker game
The Action Biker game was a classic. Image: Supplied.

Skips prawn cocktail crisps were first launched in 1974.

“In the mid-eighties, the decision was made to feature Skips’ then-current advertising mascot Clumsy Colin in an unconventional driving game,” said Tom.

“The action circulates around Colin having a nightmare.

“He must collect his friend on his motorbike and take him to the airport.

“Colin’s bike has a finite supply of fuel, but helpfully he can refill his tank by eating packets of Skips along the way!”

The game was released in 1985 and cost £1.99.

Super Gran

A computer game screenshot of the Super Gran game which was on the ZX Spectrum.
The Super Gran game appeared in 1985. Image: Supplied.

Nobody could resist the super powers of Super Gran in the 1980s.

The programme kept a whole generation of kids glued to their TV screens.

“In this game from Tynesoft, using her anti-gravity belt, Super Gran was able to drive her famous flying bicycle contraption above the town on the lookout for her sworn enemy, Scunner Campbell,” said Tom.

“Except, for some reason, Campbell has hijacked an identical flying bike, leading to a disconcerting sense that Super Gran has wound up fighting herself in mid-air.

“The game was poorly received.

“It won third place in Crash magazine’s Tackiest Game of the Year in 1985.”

The Thompson Twins Adventure

Thompson Twins computer game.
The Thompson Twins game appeared in 1984. Image: Supplied.

The Thompson Twins were famous for big hair and chart-topping songs.

In 1984, Computer and Video Games magazine included a seven-inch flexi-disc featuring a text adventure game based on the band.

“The game was illustrated with colour graphics and starred members of the band, tying in with their 1984 single Doctor, Doctor.

“The action involved travelling through different environments to gather ingredients for the aforementioned doctor so that they can use them to brew a potion, and players who solved the challenge could enter a real-life competition in the magazine.”

An excerpt from one of the band’s songs was also stored on the disc.

The Muncher

Chewitsaurus in game action. Image: Supplied.

Chewits have been a playground favourite for decades.

Chewie the Chewitsaurus was the mascot always looking for something to eat.

Tom said: “The first advert to feature Chewie involved him threatening skyscrapers, only to be pacified by a huge pack of Chewits.

“Thus the plot of The Muncher was born.

“Gremlin Graphics brought the lumbering, good-natured monster to life.

“Chewie went rampaging through modern day Japan on the search for missing monster eggs so it could hatch them at a nuclear waste facility.”

Benny Hill’s Madcap Chase

A screenshot from the computer game Benny Hill which could be played on the ZX Spectrum.
The 1985 Benny Hill game. Image: Supplied.

Benny Hill’s Madcap Chase was inspired by The Benny Hill Show.

“With his famous mixture of slapstick and bawdy innuendo, Benny Hill wasn’t the first act to spring to mind when it came to Spectrum adaptations,” said Tom.

“The plot focused on Benny’s kind-hearted attempts to help his neighbours by taking care of their laundry, inevitably leading to misunderstandings around stolen underwear and instigating the frantic chase of the title.”

The game was criticised by some reviewers for “repetitious gameplay”.

Oink!

The title screen of the ZX Spectrum game Oink! based on the childrens comic.
The Oink! title screen. Image: Supplied.

Oink! was a children’s comic that ran from 1986 to 1988.

It was known for its anarchic humour, parodying pop culture and politics.

Tom said that its larger-than-life characters and outrageous scenarios made it an ideal candidate for a Spectrum adaptation.

However, the final product was an uneven affair.

“The game featured Uncle Pigg, the comic’s fictional editor, struggling to compile content for a new issue amidst chaos,” he said.

“The title involved a series of dull mini-games featuring unrecognisable versions of comic characters such as Tom Thug, Pete’s Pimple and Rubbishman while evading the moral campaigner Mary Lighthouse.”

The 1987 game only achieved limited success.

Weetabix vs The Titchies

Weetabix game.
Did you play the Weetabix game? Image: Supplied.

Weetabix has been a breakfast staple since 1932.

Tom said it was one of the more bizarre tie-ins with the Spectrum.

Priced at £2.75 for Weetabix Club members, the game featured Dunk, the brand’s mascot, who wore bovver boots.

Dunk’s mission was to repel an invasion of The Titchies, resembling Space Invaders.

“To do this, he had to launch missiles while dodging lightning bolts,” said Tom.

“The action was derivative, and the game is largely forgotten today.

“However, at the time it spearheaded a major competition giveaway where Weetabix offered 100 Dragon 32 systems to winning entrants.”

Roland’s Rat Race

The 1985 Roland's Rat Race game on the ZX Spectrum.
The 1985 Roland’s Rat Race game on the ZX Spectrum. Image: Supplied.

David Claridge’s puppet gained popularity on TV-am in 1983.

In 1985, Ocean Software introduced the lively rodent to the Spectrum.

The game featured Roland navigating London’s sewers.

Tom said: “Players aimed to collect door fragments to rescue his friends, Errol the Hamster and Kevin the Gerbil, in time for their TV-am appearance.

“With detailed graphics and fun gameplay, this tie-in did well with the public.”

Mr Wimpy

Wimpy was a fast-food fixture in British high streets including Dundee.

“Its mascot in the UK was Mr Wimpy, a Beefeater in traditional Tower of London garb, which made him the perfect character for a Spectrum tie-in,” said Tom.

“The game, developed by Ocean Software, was inspired by the 1982 Bally Midway arcade classic Burger Time.

“Players guided Mr Wimpy through a kitchen, collecting ingredients for the perfect burger while dodging enemies like Waldo the burger thief.

“The 1983 title featured engaging graphics and quick-paced gameplay.

“It was an early success for Ocean and gained popularity among fast food fans.”

Conversation