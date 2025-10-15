Dundee NCR Mountaineering Club’s ‘wild, rollicking’ adventures captured in photos and memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Dundee NCR Mountaineering Club’s ‘wild, rollicking’ adventures captured in photos and memories

From nights under the stars to stories shared in remote bothies, members of the legendary Dundee NCR Hillwalking and Mountaineering Club enjoyed countless wild adventures. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
NCR Mountaineering Club weekend meet at Shevanall bothy in the North WEst Highlands in the 1990s
Weekend meet at Shevanall bothy in the North West Highlands in the 1990s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

Raging hangovers were almost as legendary as tough climbs for hardy members of Dundee’s NCR Mountaineering Club.

Formed in 1949 by employee Frank Anderson, members were mainly factory workers from working-class backgrounds.

This shaped it into a fun-loving, rough and ready group who would enjoy a wee dram or three as the years went on.

Dundee author Gary Robertson got a job at the NCR (National Cash Register) factory when he was 23.

An avid climber, he jumped at the chance to join the company’s hillwalking and mountaineering club.

NCR Mountaineering Club members on the on the summit of Am Basteir, Skye.
Members on the summit of Am Basteir, Skye. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

Thirty-five years on, Gary, who works as a full-time bin collector – and is a successful poet, playwright, singer and author – has bagged all 282 Munros.

And while he worked at the NCR factory until he was made redundant alongside hundreds of other employees in 2007, he’s still a loyal member of the club.

Gary’s new book – a tribute to the NCR

Inspired by classic mountain books – which often shared themes of camaraderie, laughter, hardship, pain, and a deep love for the Scottish landscape – Gary felt it was the right time to tell the NCR’s story.

His latest book – Wild Mountain Times – takes readers on a “rollicking journey” with the Dundee NCR Hillwalking and Mountaineering Club.

Story-telling and singing songs at Ruigh Aiteachain bothy in the 1990s.
Storytelling and singing songs at Ruigh Aiteachain bothy in the 1990s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

“It’s much more than just another book about climbing hills.” says Gary, 58.

“It follows many of the colourful and crazy characters who have graced the club over the years with stories which were hilarious, dangerous, scary and wild.

L-R: Unknown, Jimmy Carson, and Davie Foote, who formed part of an NCR club rescue team in the 1960s.
L-R: Unknown, Jimmy Carson, and Davie Foote, who formed part of an NCR club rescue team in the 1960s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

“Without giving too much away, there are stories of men going back to their tents after heavy sessions in the pub and putting on gas cookers to ‘heat’ themselves up.

“Predictably, they fell asleep with some disastrous results.”

From disaster to ghosts

Gary hints at another story that recalls how one man’s pitched tent was submerged in two feet of water.

That was a result of him failing to notice that the nearby loch was a sea loch and therefore tidal.

L-R: Dougie Mac, Big Betty, JB, Tardy and 'Crack o' Dawn' Colin about to climb Pinnacle Ridge in Skye in the 1990s.
L-R: Dougie Mac, Big Betty, JB, Tardy and ‘Crack o’ Dawn’ Colin about to climb Pinnacle Ridge in Skye in the 1990s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

Another story tells of a night of supernatural goings-on in a remote bothy.

Two hardy souls hardly slept a wink due to a haunting.

Anecdotes involving alcohol feature a lot.

NCR Mountaineering Club winter meet to Ruigh Aiteachain bothy in the 1990s.
Winter meet to Ruigh Aiteachain bothy in the 1990s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

Gary laughs: “Hindsight, as they say, is a wonderful thing.

“That’s especially for two people who had a huge day in the mountains and then spent six hours rehydrating with ale and spirits, when they really should have erected the roof tent on the car first.”

Many inspirational members

Gary – who is lead singer and piper with Dundee punk rock band The Cundeez – says many members stood out as both inspirational and motivating.

But he jokes that this was as a result of their “epic Herculean deeds” of over-indulging on the “swally” and then being able to carry their humongous packs for miles into a bothy in the “wee sma oors”.

Davie Foote tackles a dodgy river crossing in the 1960s
Davie Foote tackles a dodgy river crossing in the 1960s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

“They would then wake up with a raging hangover to go and march and climb over thousands of feet.

“And this was all seen as character building.”

A wee 'piecey' stop on a day meet to Glen Clova in the 1950s.
A wee ‘piecey’ stop on a day meet to Glen Clova in the 1950s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

But Gary says the book is “not all mirth”.

“It candidly addresses the perils of the mountains, where accidents and loss are part of the narrative,” he adds.

Labour of love

He began writing the book 15 years ago in his spare time, but abandoned it for other writing projects.

However, inspiration took hold a few years ago. He picked up his 30,000 word draft, read it, scrapped it, and started from scratch.

Ronnie Mac on the mad descent of the front face of Devil's Point in the 1980s.
Ronnie Mac on the mad descent of the front face of Devil’s Point in the 1980s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

He was keen to share the stories of the club’s colourful characters and memorable days in the mountains.

And there were more than a few hairy, scary moments to recall.

“When the club formed in the late 1940s, it saw many early day meets to Glen Clova and Lochnagar – areas still popular with members to this day,” says Gary.

The ‘Dangerous Brothers’ on a weekend meet to Cuaich bothy in the 1980s.
The ‘Dangerous Brothers’ on a weekend meet to Cuaich bothy in the 1980s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

“Some chose to immerse themselves in more serious climbing with ropes.

“And certainly by the 1970s and 80s onwards, folk were tackling big days in the mountains taking on multiple summits.”

Mission to bag Munros

While the 1980s saw more members making it their mission to “bag” Munros, getting out on any mountain was always enjoyable.

“Without doubt the most challenging were and still are the Black Cuillin in Skye,” he reflects.

Big Geordie descends Devil's Point in the 1980s.
Big Geordie descends Devil’s Point in the 1980s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

“Huge days were common taking in multiple summits such as the 11 Mamores, the whole of the North Glen Shiel Ridge, the South Glen Shiel Ridge and the Fisherfield Six among many others.

NCR Mountaineering Club founder Frank Anderson climbing in Glen Clova in the 1950s.
Club founder Frank Anderson climbing in Glen Clova in the 1950s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

“Some climbs were extreme, not helped in the slightest by raging hangovers and full weekend packs.

“Fitness levels were incredibly high along with huge endurance and a great will to succeed in what was for most, a very serious hobby.”

The early days

Johnny V Diff on the ultra-exposed ridge of Liatach, Torridon, in the 1990s.
Johnny V Diff on the ultra-exposed ridge of Liatach, Torridon, in the 1990s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

In its early years, the club attracted a diverse mix of men and women of various ages, with some partners and couples coming along for walks.

“Family members and children occasionally joined the day meets, too,” says Gary.

“And it wasn’t uncommon to have a 52-seater coach full for a weekender to Kintail or the like.

Winter ascent in the Arrochar Alps in the 1990s. NCR Mountaineering Club.
Winter ascent in the Arrochar Alps in the 1990s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

“In later years, as numbers dropped off, the weekenders became male-oriented but a few hardy women would still attend and prove they were as tough as the boys on the hills. ”

How has the club changed?

Change is inevitable. And like the NCR, which set up in Dundee to make cash registers in 1946, the club has gone through many changes.

“There’s been a steady turnover of members, some maybe only doing a few meets while others made it their life,” says Gary.

auchallter near braemar
Weekend meet at Auchallater near Braemar in the 2000s. Big Betty, pictured, left his cooker on all night. It burned only six inches from his head following a night of drunken mayhem in the Fife Arms. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

“The old days of the big coaches and minibuses have long gone while the day meets ceased operating some years back.

“The enduring theme for many throughout, however, has been the shared friendships, camaraderie, craic round the fire and battling through intense hardships while on the mountains.”

The NCR Mountaineering Club squad assembled before climbing Cammie's final Munro, Slioch, in the 1990s.
The squad assembled before climbing Cammie’s final Munro, Slioch, in the 1990s. Image: NCR Mountaineering Club.

A fitness fanatic, Gary won the first series, in 2001, of BBC reality TV show SAS: Are You Tough Enough?

He hopes anyone who reads the book – whether they’re into the outdoors or not – will be able to relate to the characters and stories, and, above all, have a laugh.

ncr mountaineering club member gary robertson in gloen affric
Gary Robertson in Glen Affric. Image: Supplied.
  • Wild Mountain Times is published by Luath Press. It’s available on Amazon or at luath.com

Conversation