Dundee NCR Mountaineering Club’s ‘wild, rollicking’ adventures captured in photos and memories

Raging hangovers were almost as legendary as tough climbs for hardy members of Dundee’s NCR Mountaineering Club.

Formed in 1949 by employee Frank Anderson, members were mainly factory workers from working-class backgrounds.

This shaped it into a fun-loving, rough and ready group who would enjoy a wee dram or three as the years went on.

Dundee author Gary Robertson got a job at the NCR (National Cash Register) factory when he was 23.

An avid climber, he jumped at the chance to join the company’s hillwalking and mountaineering club.

Thirty-five years on, Gary, who works as a full-time bin collector – and is a successful poet, playwright, singer and author – has bagged all 282 Munros.

And while he worked at the NCR factory until he was made redundant alongside hundreds of other employees in 2007, he’s still a loyal member of the club.

Gary’s new book – a tribute to the NCR

Inspired by classic mountain books – which often shared themes of camaraderie, laughter, hardship, pain, and a deep love for the Scottish landscape – Gary felt it was the right time to tell the NCR’s story.

His latest book – Wild Mountain Times – takes readers on a “rollicking journey” with the Dundee NCR Hillwalking and Mountaineering Club.

“It’s much more than just another book about climbing hills.” says Gary, 58.

“It follows many of the colourful and crazy characters who have graced the club over the years with stories which were hilarious, dangerous, scary and wild.

“Without giving too much away, there are stories of men going back to their tents after heavy sessions in the pub and putting on gas cookers to ‘heat’ themselves up.

“Predictably, they fell asleep with some disastrous results.”

From disaster to ghosts

Gary hints at another story that recalls how one man’s pitched tent was submerged in two feet of water.

That was a result of him failing to notice that the nearby loch was a sea loch and therefore tidal.

Another story tells of a night of supernatural goings-on in a remote bothy.

Two hardy souls hardly slept a wink due to a haunting.

Anecdotes involving alcohol feature a lot.

Gary laughs: “Hindsight, as they say, is a wonderful thing.

“That’s especially for two people who had a huge day in the mountains and then spent six hours rehydrating with ale and spirits, when they really should have erected the roof tent on the car first.”

Many inspirational members

Gary – who is lead singer and piper with Dundee punk rock band The Cundeez – says many members stood out as both inspirational and motivating.

But he jokes that this was as a result of their “epic Herculean deeds” of over-indulging on the “swally” and then being able to carry their humongous packs for miles into a bothy in the “wee sma oors”.

“They would then wake up with a raging hangover to go and march and climb over thousands of feet.

“And this was all seen as character building.”

But Gary says the book is “not all mirth”.

“It candidly addresses the perils of the mountains, where accidents and loss are part of the narrative,” he adds.

Labour of love

He began writing the book 15 years ago in his spare time, but abandoned it for other writing projects.

However, inspiration took hold a few years ago. He picked up his 30,000 word draft, read it, scrapped it, and started from scratch.

He was keen to share the stories of the club’s colourful characters and memorable days in the mountains.

And there were more than a few hairy, scary moments to recall.

“When the club formed in the late 1940s, it saw many early day meets to Glen Clova and Lochnagar – areas still popular with members to this day,” says Gary.

“Some chose to immerse themselves in more serious climbing with ropes.

“And certainly by the 1970s and 80s onwards, folk were tackling big days in the mountains taking on multiple summits.”

Mission to bag Munros

While the 1980s saw more members making it their mission to “bag” Munros, getting out on any mountain was always enjoyable.

“Without doubt the most challenging were and still are the Black Cuillin in Skye,” he reflects.

“Huge days were common taking in multiple summits such as the 11 Mamores, the whole of the North Glen Shiel Ridge, the South Glen Shiel Ridge and the Fisherfield Six among many others.

“Some climbs were extreme, not helped in the slightest by raging hangovers and full weekend packs.

“Fitness levels were incredibly high along with huge endurance and a great will to succeed in what was for most, a very serious hobby.”

The early days

In its early years, the club attracted a diverse mix of men and women of various ages, with some partners and couples coming along for walks.

“Family members and children occasionally joined the day meets, too,” says Gary.

“And it wasn’t uncommon to have a 52-seater coach full for a weekender to Kintail or the like.

“In later years, as numbers dropped off, the weekenders became male-oriented but a few hardy women would still attend and prove they were as tough as the boys on the hills. ”

How has the club changed?

Change is inevitable. And like the NCR, which set up in Dundee to make cash registers in 1946, the club has gone through many changes.

“There’s been a steady turnover of members, some maybe only doing a few meets while others made it their life,” says Gary.

“The old days of the big coaches and minibuses have long gone while the day meets ceased operating some years back.

“The enduring theme for many throughout, however, has been the shared friendships, camaraderie, craic round the fire and battling through intense hardships while on the mountains.”

A fitness fanatic, Gary won the first series, in 2001, of BBC reality TV show SAS: Are You Tough Enough?

He hopes anyone who reads the book – whether they’re into the outdoors or not – will be able to relate to the characters and stories, and, above all, have a laugh.