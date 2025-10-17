Perth Academy’s rich legacy revealed in photos and stories of pupils and staff from generations past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Perth Academy’s rich legacy revealed in photos and stories of pupils and staff from generations past

Perth Academy has much to be proud of, with former pupils including comedian Fred MacAulay, businessman Sir Brian Souter, and radio legend Stuart Cosgrove. Now, a new book delves into the rich tapestry of the school's history. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
The Tug O' War during Sports Day at Perth Academy in 1951.
The Tug O' War during Sports Day at Perth Academy in 1951. Image: Allan Forsyth.

Perth Academy boasts former pupils who went on to become Olympians, MPs, judges, scientists, designers, doctors, and even Lords and Ladies.

Then of course there’s comedian Fred MacAulay, radio legend Stuart Cosgrove, businessman Sir Brian Souter, and Geographer Royal for Scotland Jo Sharp.

Now, a new book has been published, charting the school’s colourful history and sharing the stories of some of its most memorable characters.

As one of Scotland’s oldest and most iconic schools, Perth Academy has a heritage that stretches back to the 12th Century. Benedictine monks founded a grammar school in Perth to prepare young men for clerical work in the Church.

A Perth class photo from 1880.
Perth class photo from 1880. Image: Supplied.

Today’s academy is a merger of several institutions and its Viewlands site is the latest of many city locations.

The current Perth Academy building was officially opened in 1932.

Dive into school’s epic journey

Nearly a century has passed since anyone last told the school’s full story.

But now, for the first time since 1932, readers can dive into the school’s epic journey, from its earliest medieval beginnings to the modern day.

A hockey match in full swing at Perth Academy in 1954.
A hockey match in full swing at Perth Academy in 1954. Image: Supplied.

With almost 900 years of history packed into its pages, The History of Perth Academy is bursting with surprising stories, fascinating facts, and unforgettable characters.

The project was the brainchild of Alan MacDonald and Muriel Dunbar, both former pupils who spent three years digging through the archives at Perth Academy and the AK Bell Library.

Perth Academy's Lady MacKenzie library in use in 1953.
Perth Academy’s Lady MacKenzie library in use in 1953. Image: Supplied.

What they discovered went far beyond dusty records and random dates: they uncovered powerful stories, memorable moments, and historic photographs that brought the past to life.

From celebrities to trailblazers

Sports Day 1910.
Sports Day 1910. Image: Supplied.

Alongside the ‘celebrity’ alumni, there are stories of trailblazing women who broke barriers after education opened to girls in the late 1800s.

One standout was Ella Corfield, a chemist who became a Red Cross Commandant during the Second World War.

Perth Academy pupils in 1975.
Perth Academy pupils in 1975. Image: Supplied.

Another, Isabella Cameron, rose to become Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health, long before women in leadership were the norm.

Full of fun facts

The book doesn’t shy away from drama, either.

Apparently Oliver Cromwell knocked down the old school building to build his citadel on the South Inch.

Perth Academy trophy winners of the past.
Perth Academy prize winners of the past. Image: Supplied.

And did you know that Perth Academy boys were regulars in the Police Court in the 1880s?

Or that the school holds a Guinness World Records title?

Science room/Laboratory on Rose Terrace in 1889.
Science room/Laboratory on Rose Terrace in 1889. Image: Supplied.

Meanwhile, among its many notable former pupils is Victorian photographer and painter David Octavius Hill, who was born in Perth’s Watergate in 1802 and died in 1870.

Hill established the celebrated Rock House studio in Edinburgh with Robert Adamson during a landmark era of Scottish photography.

Perth Academy staff 1969 to 1970.
Perth Academy staff 1969 to 1970. Image: Supplied.

However, the story behind the new book carries a deeply poignant note.

Midway through researching the project, co-author Alan – a respected librarian and the driving force behind the concept – passed away.

Thankfully, Muriel, with the support of her sister Lorna and publisher Tippermuir Books, pressed on to complete the book in Alan’s honour.

Perth Academy pupils having fun at the swimming baths on Dunkeld Road, October 1949.
Perth Academy pupils having fun at the swimming baths on Dunkeld Road, October 1949. Image: Supplied.

“It is not since 1932 that anyone has traced the history of the school from its earliest beginnings in the 1100s through to the modern era,” said Muriel.

“Alan and I set about the task three years ago, delving into the archives at AK Bell Library and at Perth Academy.

Perth Academy Scouts on the South Inch in 1946.
Perth Academy Scouts on the South Inch in 1946. Image: Supplied.

“We uncovered not just the official records of the school’s triumphs and challenges but also the stories of the staff and pupils who graced its classrooms, playing fields, halls, assemblies and magazines.”

School successes

Perth Academy production of Orpheus in 1949.
Perth Academy production of Orpheus in 1949. Image: Supplied.

Muriel said these include recent successes in debating, journalism, sport and support for good causes.

But the book also recounts the stories of former pupils who have built successful careers in academia, the arts, politics, science and the military.

And many gained national recognition through a seat in the House of Lords or other prestigious national awards.

Perth Academy Girls' annual picnic at Cleeve, Cherrybank, 1935.
Perth Academy Girls’ annual picnic at Cleeve, Cherrybank, 1935. Image: Supplied.

“These include public servant, Baroness Young of Old Scone, judge at the Court of Justice of the European Communities, Sir David Edward, president of the International Federation of Interior Designers and Architects, Iris Dunbar, and Geographer Royal for Scotland, Jo Sharp,” said Muriel.

Robert McCrae Chambers, Rector of Perth Academy 1881 to 1901.
Robert McCrae Chambers, rector of Perth Academy 1881 to 1901. Image: Supplied.

The book also features members of staff who have been particularly influential on the life of the school and, in some cases of the town.

Female pupils who ‘shone’

Muriel added that it was refreshing to learn of the many female pupils who, once education was opened up to them in the late 1800s, shone academically.

Perth Academy pupils taking part in BBC quiz Top of the Form in 1950.
Perth Academy pupils taking part in BBC quiz Top of the Form in 1950. Image: Supplied.

“They progressed to university and to challenging careers, breaking lots of glass ceilings as they went,” she said.

Stories of Olympians and war years

Muriel said the book tells the stories of pupils who went on to become Olympians, across a range of sports, and what life was like at the ‘Seminaries’ in the old school on Rose Terrace.

Members of Perth Academy's Editorial Team for the Yearbook in 2000.
Members of Perth Academy’s editorial team for the yearbook in 2000. Image: Supplied.

“Readers will also learn which record the school holds in the Guinness World Records, and how the school responded to the challenge of continuing to operate through the difficult war years,” she added.

Pupils take part in a mock general election in 1945
Pupils take part in a mock general election in 1945. Image: Supplied.

“It also reveals why, in the 1880s, Perth Academy schoolboys regularly appeared in the Police Court.”

The History of Perth Academy book completed in Alan’s honour

Muriel said Alan, a Dundonian by birth, had been the “inspiration” behind the project.

“He was educated at Perth Academy, trained in librarianship and became a mainstay of the Perth & Kinross Library Service.

Authors of The History of Perth Academy - Muriel Dunbar and Alan MacDonald.
Authors of The History of Perth Academy – Muriel Dunbar and Alan MacDonald. Image: Supplied.

“At the time of his death he and I had done too much work on the book for me simply to abandon it, but it was far from being publishable.”

Muriel, now living in Highland Perthshire, continued to work on it with the help of her sister, Lorna, and the encouragement of the publisher, Tippermuir Books.

Perth Academy pupils enjoy social dancing in 1952.
Perth Academy pupils enjoy social dancing in 1952. Image: Supplied.

From debating victories to wartime resilience, from staff who inspired generations to pupils who made headlines, the book celebrates everything that makes Perth Academy a cornerstone of the community.

Rector Kerr consulting with pupils in 1951.
Rector Kerr consulting with pupils in 1951. Image: Supplied.

The result is a brilliant, inspiring read – perfect for anyone who has walked the school’s halls, has ties to Perth, or simply loves a great story about people, passion, and perseverance.

perth academy Cadets setting off for camp in 1949
Cadets setting off for camp in 1949. Image: Supplied.
Undated photo of vintage school desks at Perth Academy.
Undated photo of vintage school desks at Perth Academy. Image: Supplied.

