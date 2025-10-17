Perth Academy’s rich legacy revealed in photos and stories of pupils and staff from generations past

Perth Academy boasts former pupils who went on to become Olympians, MPs, judges, scientists, designers, doctors, and even Lords and Ladies.

Then of course there’s comedian Fred MacAulay, radio legend Stuart Cosgrove, businessman Sir Brian Souter, and Geographer Royal for Scotland Jo Sharp.

Now, a new book has been published, charting the school’s colourful history and sharing the stories of some of its most memorable characters.

As one of Scotland’s oldest and most iconic schools, Perth Academy has a heritage that stretches back to the 12th Century. Benedictine monks founded a grammar school in Perth to prepare young men for clerical work in the Church.

Today’s academy is a merger of several institutions and its Viewlands site is the latest of many city locations.

The current Perth Academy building was officially opened in 1932.

Dive into school’s epic journey

Nearly a century has passed since anyone last told the school’s full story.

But now, for the first time since 1932, readers can dive into the school’s epic journey, from its earliest medieval beginnings to the modern day.

With almost 900 years of history packed into its pages, The History of Perth Academy is bursting with surprising stories, fascinating facts, and unforgettable characters.

The project was the brainchild of Alan MacDonald and Muriel Dunbar, both former pupils who spent three years digging through the archives at Perth Academy and the AK Bell Library.

What they discovered went far beyond dusty records and random dates: they uncovered powerful stories, memorable moments, and historic photographs that brought the past to life.

From celebrities to trailblazers

Alongside the ‘celebrity’ alumni, there are stories of trailblazing women who broke barriers after education opened to girls in the late 1800s.

One standout was Ella Corfield, a chemist who became a Red Cross Commandant during the Second World War.

Another, Isabella Cameron, rose to become Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health, long before women in leadership were the norm.

Full of fun facts

The book doesn’t shy away from drama, either.

Apparently Oliver Cromwell knocked down the old school building to build his citadel on the South Inch.

And did you know that Perth Academy boys were regulars in the Police Court in the 1880s?

Or that the school holds a Guinness World Records title?

Meanwhile, among its many notable former pupils is Victorian photographer and painter David Octavius Hill, who was born in Perth’s Watergate in 1802 and died in 1870.

Hill established the celebrated Rock House studio in Edinburgh with Robert Adamson during a landmark era of Scottish photography.

However, the story behind the new book carries a deeply poignant note.

Midway through researching the project, co-author Alan – a respected librarian and the driving force behind the concept – passed away.

Thankfully, Muriel, with the support of her sister Lorna and publisher Tippermuir Books, pressed on to complete the book in Alan’s honour.

“It is not since 1932 that anyone has traced the history of the school from its earliest beginnings in the 1100s through to the modern era,” said Muriel.

“Alan and I set about the task three years ago, delving into the archives at AK Bell Library and at Perth Academy.

“We uncovered not just the official records of the school’s triumphs and challenges but also the stories of the staff and pupils who graced its classrooms, playing fields, halls, assemblies and magazines.”

School successes

Muriel said these include recent successes in debating, journalism, sport and support for good causes.

But the book also recounts the stories of former pupils who have built successful careers in academia, the arts, politics, science and the military.

And many gained national recognition through a seat in the House of Lords or other prestigious national awards.

“These include public servant, Baroness Young of Old Scone, judge at the Court of Justice of the European Communities, Sir David Edward, president of the International Federation of Interior Designers and Architects, Iris Dunbar, and Geographer Royal for Scotland, Jo Sharp,” said Muriel.

The book also features members of staff who have been particularly influential on the life of the school and, in some cases of the town.

Female pupils who ‘shone’

Muriel added that it was refreshing to learn of the many female pupils who, once education was opened up to them in the late 1800s, shone academically.

“They progressed to university and to challenging careers, breaking lots of glass ceilings as they went,” she said.

Stories of Olympians and war years

Muriel said the book tells the stories of pupils who went on to become Olympians, across a range of sports, and what life was like at the ‘Seminaries’ in the old school on Rose Terrace.

“Readers will also learn which record the school holds in the Guinness World Records, and how the school responded to the challenge of continuing to operate through the difficult war years,” she added.

“It also reveals why, in the 1880s, Perth Academy schoolboys regularly appeared in the Police Court.”

The History of Perth Academy book completed in Alan’s honour

Muriel said Alan, a Dundonian by birth, had been the “inspiration” behind the project.

“He was educated at Perth Academy, trained in librarianship and became a mainstay of the Perth & Kinross Library Service.

“At the time of his death he and I had done too much work on the book for me simply to abandon it, but it was far from being publishable.”

Muriel, now living in Highland Perthshire, continued to work on it with the help of her sister, Lorna, and the encouragement of the publisher, Tippermuir Books.

From debating victories to wartime resilience, from staff who inspired generations to pupils who made headlines, the book celebrates everything that makes Perth Academy a cornerstone of the community.

The result is a brilliant, inspiring read – perfect for anyone who has walked the school’s halls, has ties to Perth, or simply loves a great story about people, passion, and perseverance.