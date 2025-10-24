What was on the menu at Dundee’s first McDonald’s drive-thru?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

What was on the menu at Dundee’s first McDonald’s drive-thru?

Dundee's Longtown Road McDonald's drive-thru is celebrating 35 years of serving up Big Macs. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A car stops at a McDonald's drive-thru in 1990.
A car pulls up to order at the drive-thru after opening in October 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee’s first McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant opened in Longtown Road in October 1990 with a Big Mac costing £1.67.

It was only the third drive-thru in Scotland.

It was such a new concept that drivers received instructions on how to use it.

The Longtown Road site was formerly home to the Milton of Craigie Timex factory which was transformed into a retail and leisure complex.

McDonald’s had been a presence in Dundee since opening its first Scottish restaurant in Reform Street in November 1987.

A planning application was lodged in October 1989 for the £1.5m drive-thru.

An Asda supermarket, a B&Q DIY centre, Carpet Wise, an Esso petrol station and the GX Superbowl were already operating at the Milton of Craigie Retail Park.

McDonald’s golden arches followed.

How much was a Big Mac in October 1990?

At that time, the McDonald’s menu was relatively simple, primarily featuring beef items, along with chicken nuggets and the Filet-O-Fish.

A hamburger was 65p and cheeseburger 78p.

McDonald’s French fries were 46p, 71p and 91p.

The Filet-O-Fish cost £1.06, Big Mac £1.47, McChicken Sandwich £1.49, Quarter Pounder £1.37 and Quarter Pounder with Cheese was £1.57.

Chicken McNuggets cost £1.26, £1.76 and £3.64 for six, nine and 20 pieces.

The McDonald's drive-thru in Longtown Road in October 1990.
The McDonald’s drive-thru in Longtown Road in October 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Milkshakes in three flavours cost 68p and 86p.

Juice was available in three sizes including McDonald’s cola at 48p, 58p and 66p.

McDonald’s was keen to stress the drive-thru was not “solely for young folk”.

There was “good old-fashioned tea and coffee” on sale from 41p-61p per cup.

Desserts included McDonald’s hot apple pie and “four kinds of donuts”.

Back then they deep fried the apple pie.

Opening hours were 10am-11pm Sunday to Friday and 9am-11pm on Saturday.

How to use McDonald’s new Dundee drive-thru

Prior to the launch of the Longtown Road drive-thru, the Evening Telegraph published a guide which was titled “How to use McDonald’s ultimate filling station”.

The instructions were simple.

The order point at Dundee's first drive-thru McDonald's.
Instructions were issued for using the order point. Image: DC Thomson.

“You drive around the building clockwise, following the signs until you reach a speaker post and a menu board,” it read.

“You’ll hear a friendly greeting from the post (actually from a staff member inside the building – you’re not talking to a tape) and you place your order by talking into the speaker.

“Then you are directed to the first of two windows, where payment is made.

“And here, by the way, McDonald’s do ask that you have your money ready, to help in speeding up the service (or keeping the quick service quick, to put it another way).

“Once you have paid, you are directed to the second window, where your order is delivered, along with a litter bag, as McDonald’s are very conscious of how litter can blight the surroundings.

“Then it’s up to you to take your meal home to have in front of the TV, or eat it there and then – in which case, you can drop your litter bag in any of the dozen or so bins provided in and around the restaurant.

“And that – putting your litter in the bin – is the only time you need to leave your car.”

There was seating for 145 in the restaurant

There is a good chance the “friendly greeting” was delivered in a Fife accent.

The Tele said: “To launch the new restaurant, which has a full and permanent staff of 100, some McDonald’s crew members have been loaned from Kirkcaldy for the initial stages, and others have been shipped in permanently from Reform Street.

“Manager at Longtown Road, 29-year-old Cornishman Steve Corrall, has come from the Kirkcaldy restaurant, and looks on his new charge with considerable excitement.

“One thing McDonald’s don’t do though, explains Steve, is accept telephone orders, as the food is kept for a maximum of only 10 minutes after it leaves the grill – after that, it’s no longer reckoned up to McDonald’s high standards of quality, and is thrown out.”

Inside the drive-thru McDonald's in October 1990.
The Jolly Ronald in the McDonald’s restaurant in October 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

How did things look inside?

There was a “cheery beach and seaside theme” in the “spacious new restaurant” which included the “lighthouse centrepiece” and “Jolly Ronald” boat for children.

A “lively mural of jolly seaside characters” was made up from 200 coloured tiles.

There was seating for 145 people and 40 car parking spaces.

A maximum of two minutes in the queue and one at the check-out was the target time for McDonald’s employees who wore green and white striped shirts and caps.

Mr Innes cutting the ribbon to declare Dundee's first McDonald's drive-thru open.
Mr Innes cutting the ribbon to declare the drive-thru open. Image: DC Thomson.

The drive-thru was opened by 76-year-old Black Watch veteran Arthur Innes.

Mr Innes had seen service in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany.

He was described as the “most loyal and long-standing customer” at the Reform Street branch where he was “virtually a daily visitor since it opened”.

Mr Innes cut the ribbon attached to the “order here” speaker.

He enjoyed a coffee afterwards.

Longtown Road drive-thru was popular

Hamburger lovers were licking their lips at the opening offers which included a voucher for a free Big Mac with every Big Mac purchased.

It quickly became a hit.

Mr Innes with a coffee at the opening ceremony.
Mr Innes with a coffee at the opening ceremony. Image: DC Thomson.

Most people enjoyed their meals in the car park to begin with.

In December, McDonald’s began hosting children’s parties at Longtown Road.

It proved a fantastic addition.

A party at McDonald’s would make you the most popular kid in your class.

Over the years, the drive-thru’s popularity soared, occasionally featuring celebrity appearances behind the counter including football players.

Liz McColgan and George Duffus at McDonald's for charity.
Liz McColgan and George Duffus at McDonald’s for charity. Image: DC Thomson.

In October 1994, Dundee athlete Liz McColgan donned an apron for a special “McHappy Day,” where 50p from each Big Mac sold was donated to charity.

At that time, her daughter Eilish was a big fan of McDonald’s offerings.

Over the years, the menu has undergone significant changes.

For a short time the Longtown Road drive-thru even offered pizza.

Did you ever stop by for a slice?

Customers had three pizza options: cheese, cheese and pepperoni and the deluxe, which was cheese, green pepper, onion and pepperoni.

However, this trial was short-lived.

The golden arches are still popular in 2025

Change has persisted throughout the years.

A breakfast menu was introduced alongside more vegetarian and vegan choices.

The opening hours were extended and the drive-thru became a 24-hour service.

Dave Jeffrey handing over a meal at the drive-thru in February 2009.
Dave Jeffrey handing over a meal at the drive-thru in February 2009. Image: DC Thomson.

Now, you can order a late-night snack or a quick meal on the go from McDonald’s online for delivery through their app or a third-party service like Uber Eats.

The Jolly Ronald boat may have gone, but the drive-thru continues to sail smoothly, with classic menu items like the Big Mac keeping the cash registers afloat.

Conversation