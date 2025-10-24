What was on the menu at Dundee’s first McDonald’s drive-thru?

Dundee’s first McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant opened in Longtown Road in October 1990 with a Big Mac costing £1.67.

It was only the third drive-thru in Scotland.

It was such a new concept that drivers received instructions on how to use it.

The Longtown Road site was formerly home to the Milton of Craigie Timex factory which was transformed into a retail and leisure complex.

McDonald’s had been a presence in Dundee since opening its first Scottish restaurant in Reform Street in November 1987.

A planning application was lodged in October 1989 for the £1.5m drive-thru.

An Asda supermarket, a B&Q DIY centre, Carpet Wise, an Esso petrol station and the GX Superbowl were already operating at the Milton of Craigie Retail Park.

McDonald’s golden arches followed.

How much was a Big Mac in October 1990?

At that time, the McDonald’s menu was relatively simple, primarily featuring beef items, along with chicken nuggets and the Filet-O-Fish.

A hamburger was 65p and cheeseburger 78p.

McDonald’s French fries were 46p, 71p and 91p.

The Filet-O-Fish cost £1.06, Big Mac £1.47, McChicken Sandwich £1.49, Quarter Pounder £1.37 and Quarter Pounder with Cheese was £1.57.

Chicken McNuggets cost £1.26, £1.76 and £3.64 for six, nine and 20 pieces.

Milkshakes in three flavours cost 68p and 86p.

Juice was available in three sizes including McDonald’s cola at 48p, 58p and 66p.

McDonald’s was keen to stress the drive-thru was not “solely for young folk”.

There was “good old-fashioned tea and coffee” on sale from 41p-61p per cup.

Desserts included McDonald’s hot apple pie and “four kinds of donuts”.

Back then they deep fried the apple pie.

Opening hours were 10am-11pm Sunday to Friday and 9am-11pm on Saturday.

How to use McDonald’s new Dundee drive-thru

Prior to the launch of the Longtown Road drive-thru, the Evening Telegraph published a guide which was titled “How to use McDonald’s ultimate filling station”.

The instructions were simple.

“You drive around the building clockwise, following the signs until you reach a speaker post and a menu board,” it read.

“You’ll hear a friendly greeting from the post (actually from a staff member inside the building – you’re not talking to a tape) and you place your order by talking into the speaker.

“Then you are directed to the first of two windows, where payment is made.

“And here, by the way, McDonald’s do ask that you have your money ready, to help in speeding up the service (or keeping the quick service quick, to put it another way).

“Once you have paid, you are directed to the second window, where your order is delivered, along with a litter bag, as McDonald’s are very conscious of how litter can blight the surroundings.

“Then it’s up to you to take your meal home to have in front of the TV, or eat it there and then – in which case, you can drop your litter bag in any of the dozen or so bins provided in and around the restaurant.

“And that – putting your litter in the bin – is the only time you need to leave your car.”

There was seating for 145 in the restaurant

There is a good chance the “friendly greeting” was delivered in a Fife accent.

The Tele said: “To launch the new restaurant, which has a full and permanent staff of 100, some McDonald’s crew members have been loaned from Kirkcaldy for the initial stages, and others have been shipped in permanently from Reform Street.

“Manager at Longtown Road, 29-year-old Cornishman Steve Corrall, has come from the Kirkcaldy restaurant, and looks on his new charge with considerable excitement.

“One thing McDonald’s don’t do though, explains Steve, is accept telephone orders, as the food is kept for a maximum of only 10 minutes after it leaves the grill – after that, it’s no longer reckoned up to McDonald’s high standards of quality, and is thrown out.”

How did things look inside?

There was a “cheery beach and seaside theme” in the “spacious new restaurant” which included the “lighthouse centrepiece” and “Jolly Ronald” boat for children.

A “lively mural of jolly seaside characters” was made up from 200 coloured tiles.

There was seating for 145 people and 40 car parking spaces.

A maximum of two minutes in the queue and one at the check-out was the target time for McDonald’s employees who wore green and white striped shirts and caps.

The drive-thru was opened by 76-year-old Black Watch veteran Arthur Innes.

Mr Innes had seen service in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany.

He was described as the “most loyal and long-standing customer” at the Reform Street branch where he was “virtually a daily visitor since it opened”.

Mr Innes cut the ribbon attached to the “order here” speaker.

He enjoyed a coffee afterwards.

Longtown Road drive-thru was popular

Hamburger lovers were licking their lips at the opening offers which included a voucher for a free Big Mac with every Big Mac purchased.

It quickly became a hit.

Most people enjoyed their meals in the car park to begin with.

In December, McDonald’s began hosting children’s parties at Longtown Road.

It proved a fantastic addition.

A party at McDonald’s would make you the most popular kid in your class.

Over the years, the drive-thru’s popularity soared, occasionally featuring celebrity appearances behind the counter including football players.

In October 1994, Dundee athlete Liz McColgan donned an apron for a special “McHappy Day,” where 50p from each Big Mac sold was donated to charity.

At that time, her daughter Eilish was a big fan of McDonald’s offerings.

Over the years, the menu has undergone significant changes.

For a short time the Longtown Road drive-thru even offered pizza.

Did you ever stop by for a slice?

Customers had three pizza options: cheese, cheese and pepperoni and the deluxe, which was cheese, green pepper, onion and pepperoni.

However, this trial was short-lived.

The golden arches are still popular in 2025

Change has persisted throughout the years.

A breakfast menu was introduced alongside more vegetarian and vegan choices.

The opening hours were extended and the drive-thru became a 24-hour service.

Now, you can order a late-night snack or a quick meal on the go from McDonald’s online for delivery through their app or a third-party service like Uber Eats.

The Jolly Ronald boat may have gone, but the drive-thru continues to sail smoothly, with classic menu items like the Big Mac keeping the cash registers afloat.