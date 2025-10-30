Rare photos of Dundee’s single-deck bus era revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare photos of Dundee’s single-deck bus era revealed

Derek Simpson has shared some photographs from his new book, including personal favourites that didn't make the final selection. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan
A bus alongside another bus in a bus station.
A single-deck at the Marchbanks depot in March 1976. Image: Supplied.

A new book explores the history of Dundee’s single-deck buses, which first hit the city’s streets in 1921.

The book, written by Derek Simpson, covers the first 75 years of these iconic vehicles and features 160 images that illustrate the evolution of the city’s fleet.

Derek’s passion for Dundee buses began in the 1970s, which eventually led him to amass a collection of 10,000 photographs during his lifetime.

He felt the city’s transport scene was underrepresented and wrote his first book on Dundee buses in 2020 after retiring from a 40-year career in banking.

“Dundee’s Buses: 75 Years of the Single-Decker 1921-1996” is his sixth book.

To commemorate the release, Derek has shared some photographs from the new book, along with personal favourites that didn’t make the final cut.

Derek fell in love with buses in the 1970s

Beyond the buses themselves, the images also capture the changing landscape of Dundee, featuring departed characters, lost shops and vanished views.

A bus in Dundee passing electric pylons.
Number 212 at the bottom of Greendykes Road in the 1970s. Image: Derek Simpson.

“Growing up, the bus was my main mode of transport – twice a day to school, and everywhere else I need to go,” Derek said.

“The family car was reserved for weekends so I quickly became familiar with Dundee’s routes, buses and depots.”

Using buses became a common occurrence for Derek.

Number 66 heads up towards the bus stop at the Howff in 1975.
A Menzieshill bus heads up towards the stop at the Howff in 1975. Image: Supplied.

“Shore Terrace where a number of services started was the focal point and a place I loved to visit until it was closed in March 1974,” he said.

“Having already written five books on Dundee buses I wanted to write a definitive fleet history of the single-decker from its beginnings in 1921 up to 1996, which was just prior to the company being sold to the National Express Group.

“My own interests in the single-decker were likely due to the fact I grew up with them as they were my home buses from 1970 onwards and I had family and friends that I visited regularly who also lived on other single-decker routes.”

Bus 211 in Allan Street on the Circular service in the late-1970s.
A Circular service in Allan Street in the late-1970s. Image: Supplied.

Derek said the book has “160 colour and monochrome images”.

He said: “My own personal favourite period is the late 1960s until the early 1980s.

“Arguably this was the period of greatest change going from old half-cab buses to new driver-only operated buses.”

Dundee buses started to replace the trams

Dundee’s bus era started in 1921 with the acquisition of four Thornycroft vehicles.

Author Derek Simpson.
Author Derek Simpson has spoken to The Courier. Image: Supplied.

Early buses were likely quite rudimentary, featuring wooden benches and minimal suspension, often running on solid tyres.

The ride was far from comfortable given that most roads were cobbled.

This starkly contrasted with trams, which offered a much smoother journey.

However, it wasn’t until 1927 that serious bus operations took off, as buses began to replace the trams on Constitution Road.

This transition was further bolstered by the purchase of extra buses to take over the Monifieth tram service, which was short-lived, freeing up more buses to support the city’s fledgling bus network.

The crews pose for the photographer at Shore Terrace bus station in Dundee in 1932.
The crews pose for the photographer at Shore Terrace bus station in 1932. Image: Supplied.

“Throughout the 1930s the city was expanding outside the scope of the tram network and the city centre was depopulating,” said Derek.

“It was uneconomical and at the time unpractical to extend the tram network beyond its existing network so the bus provided the ideal solution.”

In 1940, Dundee, like many bus operators, contributed to the war effort by surrendering 19 single-deck buses to the War Department, with only seven returning to the city.

To enhance fuel efficiency at the beginning of the war, some bus stops were marked with black circles, indicating their removal or relocation.

Service frequencies were cut, headlights and interior lights were masked.

Remarkably, no Dundee buses were damaged in the city during the war years.

Single-deckers made up 8% of 1960s fleet

Derek said the 1950s started positively as Dundee Corporation approved tenders for 10 single-deck buses following the relaxation of length and width regulations.

The contract was awarded to Daimler at £1,920 with bodies from Brush at £1,998.

Derek said this marked a significant investment, as the total purchase price of £39,180 would be equivalent to approximately £1.7 million today.

Buses line up in Dundee with the Royal Arch in the background in the late-1950s.
Buses line up with the Royal Arch in the background in the late-1950s. Image: Supplied.

In the 1960s, single-deckers made up just 8% of the fleet, highlighting a shift in the needs of passengers and Dundee Corporation.

The primary factor driving this change was capacity.

At that time, the largest double-deckers could accommodate 83 passengers, while the best single-decker offered only 46 seats and 22 standing passengers.

This arrangement often led to an uncomfortable experience, particularly on damp, rainy days with the heavy haze of cigarette smoke hanging above passengers.

Derek said they were very claustrophobic, particularly during rush-hour.

Which bus did you take in the 1970s?

A green bus next to Albert Institute in Dundee.
A bus heading round Albert Square in two-tone green livery in 1974. Image: Supplied.

“In the 1970s some of the main single-decker routes were 3, 4 and 9 which served Johnston Avenue, Clement Park and Claverhouse respectively,” said Derek.

“They served Dundee Royal Infirmary via Infirmary Brae and there was a rule that only single-deckers could operate on this route due to the steep gradient.

“I have no idea if this was due to a bylaw, a Corporation policy, or simply the buses being unable to handle the conditions.

A bus stops outside Caird's in Dundee.
The Woodside service outside Caird’s in Reform Street in the 1980s. Image: Supplied.

“There have been multiple reports of accidents, especially during winter.

“One person recounted an incident where a bus reached the top of the Brae, stopped at the junction, and then slid all the way back down, with the driver having to negotiate the sharp bend towards the bottom whilst heading backwards!

“This was rescinded in the mid-80s when modern double-deckers took over.”

Will Derek write a second volume in future?

Derek said the 1980s saw a decline in the number of full-size single-deckers with Tayside preferring double-deckers in particular the Volvo Ailsa.

The 56A pauses in the High Street in 1989. Image: Derek Simpson.

“A few stragglers remained but were soon replaced by shorter and even mini buses catering to routes like Dryburgh,” he said.

“By 1992 in a change from the policy of the 1980s the company would source only new and second-hand single-decker buses until Tayside Public Transport Company Ltd was sold to the National Express Group.”

A minibus passes Dundee City Square.
A Dryburgh-bound minibus pictured in the High Street in 1990. Image: Derek Simpson.

The story ends in 1996, which Derek said was a “natural turning point as National Express took over the employee-owned Tayside Buses in early 1997”.

This “quiet revolution brought a large number of low-floor single-deckers to Dundee, “giving freedom to those individuals who had struggled to use the bus”.

He said: “Today, buses equipped for wheelchairs, prams and buggies are standard, something we often take for granted, yet it has only become the norm in the last 25 years.”

A Fintry bus turns past City Square in Dundee.
The Fintry bus turning into Reform Street before pedestrianisation in 1995. Image: Supplied.

It’s a period of time which Derek said could easily fill another book.

Perhaps a second volume is on the horizon?

As Derek said: “Never say never…”

  • Dundee’s Buses: 75 Years of the Single-Decker 1921-1996 is on sale now.

Conversation