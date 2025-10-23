Dundee club boss recalls when Oor Wullie was denied US entry – but won hearts of Hollywood stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee club boss recalls when Oor Wullie was denied US entry – but won hearts of Hollywood stars

Showbiz fixer Tony Cochrane was looking forward to introducing Oor Wullie to A-listers at an LA awards bash. But things didn't go quite to plan. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
Tony Cochrane shows off Oor Wullie drawings to celebrities at an LA awards bash. He's pictured with actors Jim Parsons, Billy Bob Thornton, and Walton Goggins.
Tony Cochrane shows off Oor Wullie drawings to celebrities at an LA awards bash. He's pictured with actors Jim Parsons, Billy Bob Thornton, and Walton Goggins. Images: Tony Cochrane.

It was hardly the Hollywood welcome that Oor Wullie had in mind.

Scotland’s cheeky chancer was turned away at the US border and never made it to the glitzy awards bash – dashing his dreams of mingling with A-listers and swapping fashion tips on the red carpet.

Dundee nightclub boss Tony Cochrane had set up the meet and greet with the spiky-haired rascal at the Critics’ Choice Awards in LA in 2014.

The Oor Wullie costume that was denied US entry.
The Oor Wullie costume that was denied US entry. Image: Tony Cochrane.

And he reckoned Wullie was denied entry because he had a ‘weapon’ in his pocket – his trusty catapult.

However, all was not lost.

Oor Wullie DID meet the stars

Forward-thinking Tony had taken a pop-up banner of Oor Wullie to the awards – as well as a series of drawings of the cartoon character created by DC Thomson artists.

Stars, including Michael Sheen, Warren Brown and Billy Bob Thornton, were delighted to meet the pop-up version of Wullie – and jumped at the chance to have photographs snapped alongside him.

Actor Warren Brown meets Tony Cochrane and Oor Wullie at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2014
Actor Warren Brown meets Tony Cochrane and Oor Wullie at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2014. Image: Tony Cochrane.

Meanwhile, Tony, who owns a string of nightclubs, including Fat Sam’s in Dundee, gave a host of celebrities a “history” lesson on who exactly Oor Wullie is.

And one famous director was so impressed she suggested doing a TV series on him.

A bit of a joke

Taking up the story, Tony said: “I spoke to the Sunday Post and arranged for Oor Wullie to be one of the sponsors for the Critics’ Choice Awards in LA in 2014.

“It was a sort of joke thing at the time.

“I got Martin Lindsay, the licensing manager for consumer products at DC Thomson at the time, to get me a full-size Oor Wullie costume.

DC Thomson artwork of Oor Wullie and Hannibal
DC Thomson artwork of Oor Wullie and Hannibal. Image: Tony Cochrane/DC Thomson.

“The idea was that he would send it to me in LA and a young guy of about 5ft would wear it on the red carpet to meet all the stars.

“I also got artists who drew the Oor Wullie cartoons to create a series of drawings to give out to the award nominees.”

Oor Wullie denied entry

Tony Cochrane with his pop-up Oor Wullie banner.
Tony Cochrane with his pop-up banner. Image: Tony Cochrane.

Sadly, even the best laid plans sometimes go awry.

And so it was that on the day before the awards, Tony got the news that customs had refused the Oor Wullie costume entry to the US.

The reason why was unknown, but Tony suspected it was because the character was armed with a ‘weapon’ – his trusty catapult.

Tony Cochrane with Billy Bob Thornton at the Critics' Choice Awards in LA in 2014.
Tony Cochrane shows Billy Bob Thornton some artwork at the Critics’ Choice Awards in LA. Image: Tony Cochrane.

“Oor Wullie was one of the first victims of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement!” laughed Tony.

“But we had to make the best of it.

Pop-up Wullie saved the day

Actor Freddie Highmore, star of The Assassin and Bates Motel, with Tony Cochrane and the pop-up Oor Wullie banner.
Actor Freddie Highmore, star of The Assassin and Bates Motel, with Tony Cochrane and the pop-up Oor Wullie banner. Image: Tony Cochrane.

“I’d brought along this pop-up banner of the character, so that was what saved the day!

“I was able to get celebrities to pose up for photos with it – so Oor Wullie was able to meet and greet all the stars after all!

“There were a few British actors – Michael Sheen and Warren Brown for example – who knew who he was, and they were well into the idea.

Michael Sheen chats to Tony Cochrane at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Michael Sheen chats to Tony Cochrane at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Image: Tony Cochrane.

“But some of the American actors asked who and what Oor Wullie is, and when we explained the history, they were all charmed by it.

“There were a few actors from The Big Bang Theory, plus Billy Bob Thornton, Beau Bridges, Freddie Highmore, Walton Goggins and many more.

American comedian and actress Sarah Silverman with the pop-up Oor Wullie and Tony Cochrane.
American comedian and actress Sarah Silverman with the pop-up Oor Wullie and Tony Cochrane. Image: Tony Cochrane.

“My friend, Martha De Laurentiis, suggested there should be a TV series made of the character because everyone was speaking about him.

“She was a famous director and producer of the Hannibal TV series and movies among others. She sadly died in 2021.

“But Oor Wullie was the talk of Tinseltown for a day!”

DC Thomson drawings drew attention

DC Thomson artwork of Oor Wullie and Game of Thrones.
DC Thomson artwork of Oor Wullie and Game of Thrones. Image: Tony Cochrane/DC Thomson.

The actors loved checking out the Oor Wullie drawings, some of which featured scenes from the likes of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones and Hannibal.

Tony said they were especially impressed by the Breaking Bad sketch.

Oor Wullie checks out the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul sketches.
Oor Wullie checks out the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul sketches. Image: DC Thomson.

“It showed the characters making porridge instead of drugs!” he said.

“They thought it was so funny.”

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany at the Critics' Choice Awards
Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Image: Tony Cochrane.

But what about the young actor who had been expecting to wear the Wullie costume on the red carpet?

Tony said he was “disappointed” – but slightly less so when he was paid.

The costume, meantime, was sent back to the DC Thomson offices in Dundee.

Bridesmaids actress Wendy McLendon-Covey meets Tony Cochrane in front of the pop-up banner.
Bridesmaids actress Wendy McLendon-Covey meets Tony Cochrane in front of the pop-up banner. Image: Tony Cochrane.

“It was bizarre that it was denied entry!” added Tony. “But we had a good laugh about it.

“It was a weekend to remember. And Oor Wullie was certainly a big hit in Hollywood!”

Tony Cochrane – a legend

Terminator and Scandal actor Joe Morton meets Tony and Wullie
Terminator and Scandal actor Joe Morton meets Tony and Wullie. Image: Tony Cochrane.

As well as introducing American celebrities to the magic of Oor Wullie, Tony was responsible for bringing a host of top stars to Dundee in the 1980s and 90s, including Bananarama and The Prodigy.

He often rubs shoulders with the biggest stars in the music, TV and film industries, and is a partner of US entertainment sector publisher AFM.

Silicon Valley star Amanda Crew meets Tony Cochrane - and learns about Oor Wullie.
Silicon Valley star Amanda Crew meets Tony Cochrane – and learns about Oor Wullie. Image: Tony Cochrane.

He owns multiple clubs across Scotland, including Aura, Duck Slattery’s, Venga and Fat Sam’s in Dundee.

The others are in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Paisley and Inverness.

Who is Oor Wullie?

Veteran actor Beau Bridges meets Tony and Wullie
Veteran actor Beau Bridges meets Tony and Wullie. Image: Tony Cochrane.

For those who don’t know who Oor Wullie is – where have you been?!

He’s essentially Scotland’s favourite cartoon laddie, best known for his spiky hair, dungarees and signature upturned bucket.

The beloved comic strip character was created by Dudley D Watkins and first appeared in the Sunday Post newspaper in 1936.

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco at the Critics' Choice Awards
Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Image: Tony Cochrane.

Mischievous but good-natured, Oor Wullie is a staple of Scottish culture, often coming out with the famous phrase, ‘Jings! Crivvens! Help ma Boab!’.

The comic strip featured Wullie and his mates getting into scrapes in the fictional town of Auchenschoogle.

Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik meets Oor Wullie
Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik meets Oor Wullie. Image: Tony Cochrane.
True Blood star Carrie Preston at the Critics' Choice Awards with Tony.
True Blood star Carrie Preston at the Critics’ Choice Awards with Tony. Image: Tony Cochrane.

