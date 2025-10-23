Dundee club boss recalls when Oor Wullie was denied US entry – but won hearts of Hollywood stars

It was hardly the Hollywood welcome that Oor Wullie had in mind.

Scotland’s cheeky chancer was turned away at the US border and never made it to the glitzy awards bash – dashing his dreams of mingling with A-listers and swapping fashion tips on the red carpet.

Dundee nightclub boss Tony Cochrane had set up the meet and greet with the spiky-haired rascal at the Critics’ Choice Awards in LA in 2014.

And he reckoned Wullie was denied entry because he had a ‘weapon’ in his pocket – his trusty catapult.

However, all was not lost.

Oor Wullie DID meet the stars

Forward-thinking Tony had taken a pop-up banner of Oor Wullie to the awards – as well as a series of drawings of the cartoon character created by DC Thomson artists.

Stars, including Michael Sheen, Warren Brown and Billy Bob Thornton, were delighted to meet the pop-up version of Wullie – and jumped at the chance to have photographs snapped alongside him.

Meanwhile, Tony, who owns a string of nightclubs, including Fat Sam’s in Dundee, gave a host of celebrities a “history” lesson on who exactly Oor Wullie is.

And one famous director was so impressed she suggested doing a TV series on him.

A bit of a joke

Taking up the story, Tony said: “I spoke to the Sunday Post and arranged for Oor Wullie to be one of the sponsors for the Critics’ Choice Awards in LA in 2014.

“It was a sort of joke thing at the time.

“I got Martin Lindsay, the licensing manager for consumer products at DC Thomson at the time, to get me a full-size Oor Wullie costume.

“The idea was that he would send it to me in LA and a young guy of about 5ft would wear it on the red carpet to meet all the stars.

“I also got artists who drew the Oor Wullie cartoons to create a series of drawings to give out to the award nominees.”

Oor Wullie denied entry

Sadly, even the best laid plans sometimes go awry.

And so it was that on the day before the awards, Tony got the news that customs had refused the Oor Wullie costume entry to the US.

The reason why was unknown, but Tony suspected it was because the character was armed with a ‘weapon’ – his trusty catapult.

“Oor Wullie was one of the first victims of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement!” laughed Tony.

“But we had to make the best of it.

Pop-up Wullie saved the day

“I’d brought along this pop-up banner of the character, so that was what saved the day!

“I was able to get celebrities to pose up for photos with it – so Oor Wullie was able to meet and greet all the stars after all!

“There were a few British actors – Michael Sheen and Warren Brown for example – who knew who he was, and they were well into the idea.

“But some of the American actors asked who and what Oor Wullie is, and when we explained the history, they were all charmed by it.

“There were a few actors from The Big Bang Theory, plus Billy Bob Thornton, Beau Bridges, Freddie Highmore, Walton Goggins and many more.

“My friend, Martha De Laurentiis, suggested there should be a TV series made of the character because everyone was speaking about him.

“She was a famous director and producer of the Hannibal TV series and movies among others. She sadly died in 2021.

“But Oor Wullie was the talk of Tinseltown for a day!”

DC Thomson drawings drew attention

The actors loved checking out the Oor Wullie drawings, some of which featured scenes from the likes of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones and Hannibal.

Tony said they were especially impressed by the Breaking Bad sketch.

“It showed the characters making porridge instead of drugs!” he said.

“They thought it was so funny.”

But what about the young actor who had been expecting to wear the Wullie costume on the red carpet?

Tony said he was “disappointed” – but slightly less so when he was paid.

The costume, meantime, was sent back to the DC Thomson offices in Dundee.

“It was bizarre that it was denied entry!” added Tony. “But we had a good laugh about it.

“It was a weekend to remember. And Oor Wullie was certainly a big hit in Hollywood!”

Tony Cochrane – a legend

As well as introducing American celebrities to the magic of Oor Wullie, Tony was responsible for bringing a host of top stars to Dundee in the 1980s and 90s, including Bananarama and The Prodigy.

He often rubs shoulders with the biggest stars in the music, TV and film industries, and is a partner of US entertainment sector publisher AFM.

He owns multiple clubs across Scotland, including Aura, Duck Slattery’s, Venga and Fat Sam’s in Dundee.

The others are in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Paisley and Inverness.

Who is Oor Wullie?

For those who don’t know who Oor Wullie is – where have you been?!

He’s essentially Scotland’s favourite cartoon laddie, best known for his spiky hair, dungarees and signature upturned bucket.

The beloved comic strip character was created by Dudley D Watkins and first appeared in the Sunday Post newspaper in 1936.

Mischievous but good-natured, Oor Wullie is a staple of Scottish culture, often coming out with the famous phrase, ‘Jings! Crivvens! Help ma Boab!’.

The comic strip featured Wullie and his mates getting into scrapes in the fictional town of Auchenschoogle.