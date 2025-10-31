Dundee’s Halloween events of the ’90s and 2000s revisited in terrifyingly brilliant pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Dundee’s Halloween events of the ’90s and 2000s revisited in terrifyingly brilliant pictures

As children prepare their dazzling costumes for tonight's festivities we take a trip down memory lane to look at Halloween celebrations of years gone by. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The Playtimes Halloween party at Douglas Sports Centre in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
The Playtimes Halloween party at Douglas Sports Centre in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

These spooky pictures evoke memories of Halloween celebrations in Dundee during the 1990s and 2000s.

As children prepare their dazzling costumes for tonight’s festivities, they carry on a cherished tradition that has seen generations of kids donning their best home-made black binbag creations, witches hats and frightening face paint.

After all, Scotland is the true home of Halloween and its enduring traditions, where the spirit of fancy dress has long been embraced by mischievous pranksters.

Who will you recognise in our hauntingly delightful gallery?

Buttons and Bows

Children of the Buttons and Bows Nursery on Halloween in 1990.
Children of the Buttons and Bows Nursery on Halloween. Image: DC Thomson.

Buttons and Bows Nursery in Dundee held its Halloween party in October 1990.

Toddlers at the Raglan Street nursery enjoyed fun activities including party games.

Lochee Toddlers Playtime

Arthur Hayburn enjoying the Halloween party.
Arthur Hayburn enjoying the Halloween party. Image: DC Thomson.

Arthur Hayburn from Claverhouse went along to the Lochee Toddlers Playtime Halloween party as a warlock with his pumpkin lantern in October 1992.

He was pictured on the front page of the Evening Telegraph.

Dooking for apples

Lochee Toddlers Halloween party in 1992.
Lochee Toddlers Halloween party in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

There was an invasion of witches and a whole host of other characters at Lochee Toddlers Halloween party.

The fruity tradition of dooking for apples was among the games played.

McGill’s

The staff at McGill's got into the sprit of Halloween.
The restaurant staff entering into the spirit of Halloween. Image: DC Thomson.

McGill’s restaurant staff got dressed up to celebrate Halloween in 1995.

Mr Blobby was among those serving customers!

Ninewells Hospital

The Lord and Lady Provost with a group of children at Ninewells Hospital.
The Lord and Lady Provost with a group of children. Image: DC Thomson.

In October 1995, the festive spirit of Halloween brightened the halls of Ninewells Hospital, as decorations brought cheer to the children’s ward.

During their visit, Lord and Lady Provost Norman and Flo McGowan found out about the care provided to young patients awaiting surgery.

McDonald’s

A Halloween party at McDonald's Reform Street branch in Dundee.
A large group dressed up for Halloween. Image: DC Thomson.

A Halloween party was held at McDonald’s Reform Street branch in 1995.

In 1995 a Big Mac meal cost £2.95.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre

Dundee councillor Charles Farquhar and Sidlaw Primary pupils at Camperdown in Dundee.
Mr Farquhar, in a scary mask, is pictured with Sidlaw View pupils. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee councillor Charles Farquhar wore a scary mask as he launched the Halloween Fun Weekend at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in October 2000.

Primary 1 pupils from Sidlaw View Primary joined Mr Farquhar at the launch.

The unhappy witch

Hannah Fisher, Ralph Keenan and Jamie Hughes at Camperdown in 2000.
Hannah Fisher, Ralph Keenan and Jamie Hughes at Camperdown in 2000. Image: DC Thomson.

The centre was staffed by monsters, witches and ghouls and visitors were able to enjoy a ride on a pony and see bats, scorpions, rats and porcupines.

Hannah Fisher of Dundee and Jamie Hughes from Invergowrie were pictured with Ralph Keenan from Dundee City Council at the launch event.

Ralph looked delighted to be in costume!

The Mirage

Youngsters getting ready for the Halloween party at The Mirage.
Youngsters getting ready for the Halloween party. Image: DC Thomson.

A Halloween disco took place in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support in 2000.

The event took place at the Mirage Function Suite in St Andrews Lane which was described by the Evening Telegraph as a “touch of the tropically exotic”.

Newfields Primary

Staff and pupils lining up for a photo. Image: DC Thomson.

In October 2001, Newfields Primary School hosted a Halloween party where both staff and students donned costumes and took part in a variety of games.

Newfields Primary, Whitfield Primary, and Whitfield Early Years merged to become Ballumbie Primary School and Early Years Centre, which opened in 2012.

Bargain Books

Pupils at Bargain Books for the prizegiving. Image: DC Thomson.

In 2002, Bargain Books at the Wellgate Centre hosted a Halloween art competition for P2 students from St Luke’s and St Matthews Primary School.

The challenge was to create a Halloween costume design that also highlighted safety while guising.

Two winners received prizes, while everyone else took home consolation gifts.

Dundee Stars

Members of the Dundee Stars Supporters Club and players at a Halloween disco.
Members of the Dundee Stars Supporters Club and players. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Stars Supporters Club held a Halloween disco upstairs in the Princes Street Snooker Club lounge in October 2002.

Hockey players Stephen Murphy, Dominic Hawkins and Paul Sample were there.

Picking a pumpkin

Max and mum Pauline pick out the perfect pumpkin.
Max and Pauline at the Arbroath Road supermarket. Image: DC Thomson.

Choosing the perfect pumpkin for Halloween is crucial.

Max McIntosh and mum Pauline select a pumpkin from Safeway in 2003.

Sensation

Youngsters dressed up in scary outfits at Sensation.
Youngsters dressed up in scary outfits at the science centre. Image: DC Thomson.

There were ghostly goings-on at Sensation in October 2006.

The event featured a line-up of activities, including a liquid nitrogen show and a scary 3D movie that kept youngsters on the edge of their seats.

Dundee University

Dundee University students dress up for Halloween in 2007.
Students at Scotland’s largest Halloween party. Image: DC Thomson.

Cowboys and Ghostbusters at Dundee University Students Union in 2007.

The Halloween event was hailed as the largest celebration of its kind in Scotland.

Night of the living dead

Students dressed up at the Dundee University 2007 event. Image: DC Thomson.

This sell-out event attracted over 3,000 Dundee students who enjoyed a night filled with fancy dress, Halloween-themed activities, live DJs and a disco.

They all partied until the wee small hours.

Clark’s Bakery

Staff at Clark's Bakery dress up for Halloween.
The staff members holding a spooky cake. Image: DC Thomson.

Emma Allan, Wendy McGregor and Dominique Wyllie holding a Halloween-themed cake from Clark’s Bakery in Peddie Street in October 2007.

They were dressed up for a Halloween evening.

The Chuckle Club

The Chuckle Club dressed up for Halloween at Dundee's Ardler Complex.
The Chuckle Club were all dressed up in 2007. Image: DC Thomson.

“To me, to you!”

Adult groups at the Ardler Complex enjoyed Halloween fun and games in 2007.

The Chuckle Club (over 50s) held a “Halloween howler”.

Verdant Works

Sean Parker, Louise Nicole Connolly, Euan Foreman and Sean Dowling. Image: DC Thomson.

Ghostly tours were arranged for visitors to Verdant Works in October 2008.

Groups were led on three half-hour tours starting in a dimly lit office and through secret passageways, while the guests were regaled with Halloween tales.

The Courier said unfortunate souls to have died in the building due to the dangerous nature of the work were believed to haunt the premises.

Miss Scotland

Miss Scotland alongside Dundee University students dress up for Halloween in 2008.
Miss Scotland alongside the students. Image: DC Thomson.

Miss Scotland was a special guest at Dundee University’s Halloween party in 2008.

Stephanie Willemse was dressed as Cat Woman.

She was joined by students outside the Students Union.

Spooky union

Mark and Tammy celebrate. Image: Dave Martin.

Mark Robinson and Tammy Wilson chose Halloween 2008 as the perfect date for their wedding, celebrating the anniversary of their first meeting at a Halloween party.

The bride became the iconic Bettie Page.

Meanwhile, the groom took on the character of “Jock the Ripper”.

Pumpkin party

Marcjanna Siniarska, Lily Dewar and Ryan Mulholland. Image: DC Thomson.

Oranges and Lemons nursery in Clement Park Place held a Halloween party in 2009.

Marcjanna Siniarska, Lily Dewar and Ryan Mulholland were pictured.

All dressed up

Oranges and Lemons Nursery, in Clement Park Place, Dundee, held a Halloween party for the children.

Another photograph from the Oranges and Lemons party in 2009.

Staff also joined in the fun by dressing up for the day.

Treasure hunt

Youngsters from Sidlaw View Primary at Asda in 2009. Image: DC Thomson.

In October 2009, these pupils from Sidlaw View Primary School were among those taking part in a “haunting Halloween treasure hunt” at Asda Kirkton.

The P1 pupils, dressed as little ghosts and goblins, received party bags, decorated pumpkins, and enjoyed a variety of games.

Ardler Centre

Youngsters attend a Halloween party at The Ardler Centre in Dundee.
The youngsters and adults who attended the party. Image: DC Thomson.

Children attended a Halloween party at the Ardler Centre in October 2009.

However, the adults lurking in the background added an extra layer of spookiness.

It’s the final image in our Dundee Halloween picture gallery.

Did you recognise anyone?

Let us know.

