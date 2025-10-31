Dundee’s Halloween events of the ’90s and 2000s revisited in terrifyingly brilliant pictures

These spooky pictures evoke memories of Halloween celebrations in Dundee during the 1990s and 2000s.

As children prepare their dazzling costumes for tonight’s festivities, they carry on a cherished tradition that has seen generations of kids donning their best home-made black binbag creations, witches hats and frightening face paint.

After all, Scotland is the true home of Halloween and its enduring traditions, where the spirit of fancy dress has long been embraced by mischievous pranksters.

Who will you recognise in our hauntingly delightful gallery?

Buttons and Bows

Buttons and Bows Nursery in Dundee held its Halloween party in October 1990.

Toddlers at the Raglan Street nursery enjoyed fun activities including party games.

Lochee Toddlers Playtime

Arthur Hayburn from Claverhouse went along to the Lochee Toddlers Playtime Halloween party as a warlock with his pumpkin lantern in October 1992.

He was pictured on the front page of the Evening Telegraph.

Dooking for apples

There was an invasion of witches and a whole host of other characters at Lochee Toddlers Halloween party.

The fruity tradition of dooking for apples was among the games played.

McGill’s

McGill’s restaurant staff got dressed up to celebrate Halloween in 1995.

Mr Blobby was among those serving customers!

Ninewells Hospital

In October 1995, the festive spirit of Halloween brightened the halls of Ninewells Hospital, as decorations brought cheer to the children’s ward.

During their visit, Lord and Lady Provost Norman and Flo McGowan found out about the care provided to young patients awaiting surgery.

McDonald’s

A Halloween party was held at McDonald’s Reform Street branch in 1995.

In 1995 a Big Mac meal cost £2.95.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre

Dundee councillor Charles Farquhar wore a scary mask as he launched the Halloween Fun Weekend at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in October 2000.

Primary 1 pupils from Sidlaw View Primary joined Mr Farquhar at the launch.

The unhappy witch

The centre was staffed by monsters, witches and ghouls and visitors were able to enjoy a ride on a pony and see bats, scorpions, rats and porcupines.

Hannah Fisher of Dundee and Jamie Hughes from Invergowrie were pictured with Ralph Keenan from Dundee City Council at the launch event.

Ralph looked delighted to be in costume!

The Mirage

A Halloween disco took place in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support in 2000.

The event took place at the Mirage Function Suite in St Andrews Lane which was described by the Evening Telegraph as a “touch of the tropically exotic”.

Newfields Primary

In October 2001, Newfields Primary School hosted a Halloween party where both staff and students donned costumes and took part in a variety of games.

Newfields Primary, Whitfield Primary, and Whitfield Early Years merged to become Ballumbie Primary School and Early Years Centre, which opened in 2012.

Bargain Books

In 2002, Bargain Books at the Wellgate Centre hosted a Halloween art competition for P2 students from St Luke’s and St Matthews Primary School.

The challenge was to create a Halloween costume design that also highlighted safety while guising.

Two winners received prizes, while everyone else took home consolation gifts.

Dundee Stars

Dundee Stars Supporters Club held a Halloween disco upstairs in the Princes Street Snooker Club lounge in October 2002.

Hockey players Stephen Murphy, Dominic Hawkins and Paul Sample were there.

Picking a pumpkin

Choosing the perfect pumpkin for Halloween is crucial.

Max McIntosh and mum Pauline select a pumpkin from Safeway in 2003.

Sensation

There were ghostly goings-on at Sensation in October 2006.

The event featured a line-up of activities, including a liquid nitrogen show and a scary 3D movie that kept youngsters on the edge of their seats.

Dundee University

Cowboys and Ghostbusters at Dundee University Students Union in 2007.

The Halloween event was hailed as the largest celebration of its kind in Scotland.

Night of the living dead

This sell-out event attracted over 3,000 Dundee students who enjoyed a night filled with fancy dress, Halloween-themed activities, live DJs and a disco.

They all partied until the wee small hours.

Clark’s Bakery

Emma Allan, Wendy McGregor and Dominique Wyllie holding a Halloween-themed cake from Clark’s Bakery in Peddie Street in October 2007.

They were dressed up for a Halloween evening.

The Chuckle Club

“To me, to you!”

Adult groups at the Ardler Complex enjoyed Halloween fun and games in 2007.

The Chuckle Club (over 50s) held a “Halloween howler”.

Verdant Works

Ghostly tours were arranged for visitors to Verdant Works in October 2008.

Groups were led on three half-hour tours starting in a dimly lit office and through secret passageways, while the guests were regaled with Halloween tales.

The Courier said unfortunate souls to have died in the building due to the dangerous nature of the work were believed to haunt the premises.

Miss Scotland

Miss Scotland was a special guest at Dundee University’s Halloween party in 2008.

Stephanie Willemse was dressed as Cat Woman.

She was joined by students outside the Students Union.

Spooky union

Mark Robinson and Tammy Wilson chose Halloween 2008 as the perfect date for their wedding, celebrating the anniversary of their first meeting at a Halloween party.

The bride became the iconic Bettie Page.

Meanwhile, the groom took on the character of “Jock the Ripper”.

Pumpkin party

Oranges and Lemons nursery in Clement Park Place held a Halloween party in 2009.

Marcjanna Siniarska, Lily Dewar and Ryan Mulholland were pictured.

All dressed up

Another photograph from the Oranges and Lemons party in 2009.

Staff also joined in the fun by dressing up for the day.

Treasure hunt

In October 2009, these pupils from Sidlaw View Primary School were among those taking part in a “haunting Halloween treasure hunt” at Asda Kirkton.

The P1 pupils, dressed as little ghosts and goblins, received party bags, decorated pumpkins, and enjoyed a variety of games.

Ardler Centre

Children attended a Halloween party at the Ardler Centre in October 2009.

However, the adults lurking in the background added an extra layer of spookiness.

It’s the final image in our Dundee Halloween picture gallery.

Did you recognise anyone?

Let us know.