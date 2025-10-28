27 rarely seen Stirling photos capture city life in the 2000s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
27 rarely seen Stirling photos capture city life in the 2000s

Step back into Stirling in the noughties with this nostalgic photo collection from the DC Thomson archives. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Stirling High and St Ninian's Primary litter pickers with high-viz vests and bin bags
Stirling High and St Ninian's Primary litter pickers in March 2005. Image: DC Thomson.

These photos capture life in Stirling during the 2000s.

The collection of pictures ranges from summer fun at Forthbank Stadium to events at Stirling Castle and the regeneration of the MacRobert Centre.

Some of these photographs have not been seen before.

Maybe you will spot yourself or someone you know?

Stirling for Cats

Three people with a cat in Stirling.
Cats were being protected against loss in 2000. Image: DC Thomson.

Furry volunteers Oliver and James demonstrate the microchip scanning system to Dana-Lyn McKenzie, Kathy McGinty and Kenny Campbell in January 2000.

The microchipping process at the Stirling Cattery involved the insertion of a tiny microchip into the loose skin on the back of the animal’s neck.

Discover Old Stirling

A man with a stack of books.
Craig Mair with copies of the book. Image: DC Thomson.

Historian and teacher Craig Mair showing off his new book in April 2000.

Discover Old Stirling was published by Stirling Council Libraries and was aimed at children aged 11-14 with drawings by Andrea Peters.

Summer fun

Ray Stewart, footballer, with kids in Stirling.
John Hendry and Ray Stewart with youngsters. Image: DC Thomson.

There was a bumper programme of summer activities and sporting fun to keep young people busy over the holidays in Stirling in June 2000.

Pictured with some young footballers at Forthbank Stadium were Stirling Albion manager Ray Stewart and John Hendry from Stirling Council.

Stewart was a former Dundee United and West Ham United full-back.

Read all about it!

A group of people with a newspaper in Stirling.
The launch of the new community newspaper. Image: DC Thomson.

A new community newspaper was launched in Stirling in October 2000.

Town crier Allen Goldie and BBC Scotland sports journalist Rhona McLeod were among those in attendance at the launch of Community Reporter.

Stirling Skatepark

Young skaters in Stirling.
Lyle McCance receives the cheque in December 2000. Image: DC Thomson.

Skater Lyle McCance receives a £6,500 cheque from Councillor Ann Strange and the Landfill Trust towards the cost of a new skatepark in December 2000.

Can you recognise any of the skaters in the picture?

International Tourist Guide Day

A jester with two kids at Stirling Castle.
Richard Guest with James Hogan and Martin McDonald. Image: DC Thomson.

Jester Richard Guest, with James Hogan, left, and Martin McDonald, of Sauchie School, at Stirling Castle for the International Tourist Guide Day in February 2001.

The event was celebrated with a trip back to the 16th Century and the castle swarmed with entertainers, dressed as everything from “serving wenches to alchemists”.

Christmas cards

Four people with a mass of Xmas cards.
Brian Smith, Belinda Stansfield, Morwenna Patrick and Alan Speedie. Image: DC Thomson.

Stirling Council’s “green team” bagging Christmas cards in February 2002.

Brian Smith, Belinda Stansfield, Morwenna Patrick and Alan Speedie were counting the bumper bags of cards after smashing the previous year’s recycling record.

GridClub

Kids gather round a computer in a Stirling school.
Pupils mark the launch of the educational website. Image: DC Thomson.

Pupils Kellie Flynn, Billy McGinn, Andrew Norris, Cara Smith and Kristi Waghorn took part in the Stirling launch of Grid Club in September 2002.

GridClub is a website with over 500 educational activities for children aged 5-12.

Stirling Castle

Clan enactment in Stirling.
The re-enactment group The Clann look a terrifying sight. Image: DC Thomson.

Stirling Castle held its open day in September 2002.

Visitors saw demonstrations of Highland life and fighting tactics.

Members of the re-enactment group The Clann were taking part in the event.

MacRobert Centre

People holding a magazine in a Stirling theatre.
Children celebrating the reopening. Image: DC Thomson.

“We’re back” was the message at the MacRobert Centre in October 2002.

A £6m redevelopment created a new state of the art cinema, refurbished theatre, dedicated workshop space and creche.

A group celebrate a renovation of a theatre in Stirling.
Children give the new facility a big cheer. Image: DC Thomson.

The whole process, from interiors to flooring, wheelchair access, website and WOW magazine was the brainchild of 36 seven to 16-year-olds who met on Friday evenings over two years.

Lollipop lady

A lollipop woman with a group of children.
Colin O’Brien and children at the presentation. Image: DC Thomson.

Stirling provost Colin O’Brien delivered a bunch of flowers and paid tribute to Stirling Council crossing patrol lady Marie Strachan in August 2003.

She clocked up 30 years of helping Cambusbarron children cross the road.

Children showed off a poster describing her as the world’s best lollipop lady.

Blooming marvellous

Three people tending flowers in Stirling.
Stewart McKenzie, Callum Fulton and Johnny Neil were taken on. Image: DC Thomson.

A new scheme for budding horticulturists was introduced by Stirling Council in 2003.

The council took on its first three horticultural apprentices to start a three-year stint with the technical services ground maintenance team.

New kitchen

A school kitchen with staff.
Staff look on as Gavin and Roxanne declare the kitchen open. Image: DC Thomson.

A new £80,000 kitchen opened at St Ninian’s Primary School in September 2004.

Pupils Gavin Scott and Roxanne Wilson cut the ribbon.

Chewing gum buster

A man blasts chewing gum off a street using a device.
Jimmy Miller at work in Stirling with a gumbuster. Image: DC Thomson.

Stirling’s pavements were looking great in April 2004.

The council’s £7,000 “gumbuster” was clearing chewing gum across the city.

Taking pride in the community

Stirling kids during an anti-vandalism project.
Launching the vandalism support pack. Image: DC Thomson.

The Taking Pride in our Communities schools support pack was launched in January 2005 which was a joint police and council initiative.

Stirling schoolchildren attended the launch.

Beer murals

A man sitting surrounded by bar signs.
Douglas Cadoo alongside the murals. Image: DC Thomson.

Douglas Cadoo of Cadoodles Murals in his Stirling studio in March 2005.

He was showing off murals he made for the Red Lion Pub in Culross.

G8 protest

A G8 protest
G8 protestors and police at the eco camp. Image: DC Thomson.

The 31st G8 summit, which was held at Gleneagles in July 2005, led to marches and protests in Stirling as activists and riot police clashed.

An “eco-village” protest camp was set up in the city.

Time travellers

Kids cooking in the open in the summer.
Sarah and Tracie Aldridge, Hannah Miller and Caitlin MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson.

Children from Raploch became “time travellers” in July 2005.

They put into practice the ways their ancestors used to survive by making bread, and then baking it over fires made from wood they had gathered and lit with flint.

Green flag

A green flag ceremony with kids in a playground.
Pupils and staff with the flag. Image: DC Thomson.

The fourth green flag to be raised above an eco-school in Stirling was flying at Allan’s Primary in the city centre in January 2006.

Allan’s Primary was awarded the environmental accolade.

Queen’s Fire Service Medal

A fireman beside a fire engine.
John Fenton at the fire station in July 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

John Fenton from Stirling retired from Central Scotland Fire and Rescue Service after 42 years and received the Queen’s Fire Service Medal for his dedication across five decades.

The most spectacular fire John attended was at the Scottish Tar works in Falkirk in November 1973.

Say it with flowers

Two florists with flowers in Stirling.
Mandy McLean with Marion Ritchie. Image: DC Thomson.

Marion Ritchie and Mandy McLean from the Flower Basket in April 2007.

The firm is a real family affair.

War heroes

A crowd clapping the arrival of soldiers.
The crowd applauding as the soldiers return home. Image: DC Thomson.

The 100 part-time Black Watch soldiers who returned to Stirling from Iraq in May 2007 had many stories to tell family and friends.

A large crowd welcomed them home.

Safe Drive Stay Alive

A man on a microphone as kids cheer.
The show gets underway in January 2008. Image: DC Thomson.

The Safe Drive Stay Alive roadshow arrived in Stirling in January 2008.

The programme is designed to cut the number of young drivers killed on the roads.

Bottle collection

A man holds two Irn-Bru bottles.
Mr Simpson raised the money over 19 years. Image: DC Thomson.

Retired businessman Robert Simpson with Irn-Bru bottles in March 2008.

Mr Simpson raised almost £80,000 for his local hospice by returning lemonade bottles and collecting the deposit.

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly in full uniform in Stirling.
Lorraine Kelly taking the salute. Image: DC Thomson.

TV personality Lorraine Kelly on parade at Stirling Castle in September 2009.

She was inspecting officer.

It was her first official duty since being appointed to the role of Honorary Colonel of the Black Watch battalion’s Army Cadet Force (ACF).

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did you spot anyone you know?

Let us know.

Conversation