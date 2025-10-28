27 rarely seen Stirling photos capture city life in the 2000s

These photos capture life in Stirling during the 2000s.

The collection of pictures ranges from summer fun at Forthbank Stadium to events at Stirling Castle and the regeneration of the MacRobert Centre.

Some of these photographs have not been seen before.

Maybe you will spot yourself or someone you know?

Stirling for Cats

Furry volunteers Oliver and James demonstrate the microchip scanning system to Dana-Lyn McKenzie, Kathy McGinty and Kenny Campbell in January 2000.

The microchipping process at the Stirling Cattery involved the insertion of a tiny microchip into the loose skin on the back of the animal’s neck.

Discover Old Stirling

Historian and teacher Craig Mair showing off his new book in April 2000.

Discover Old Stirling was published by Stirling Council Libraries and was aimed at children aged 11-14 with drawings by Andrea Peters.

Summer fun

There was a bumper programme of summer activities and sporting fun to keep young people busy over the holidays in Stirling in June 2000.

Pictured with some young footballers at Forthbank Stadium were Stirling Albion manager Ray Stewart and John Hendry from Stirling Council.

Stewart was a former Dundee United and West Ham United full-back.

Read all about it!

A new community newspaper was launched in Stirling in October 2000.

Town crier Allen Goldie and BBC Scotland sports journalist Rhona McLeod were among those in attendance at the launch of Community Reporter.

Stirling Skatepark

Skater Lyle McCance receives a £6,500 cheque from Councillor Ann Strange and the Landfill Trust towards the cost of a new skatepark in December 2000.

Can you recognise any of the skaters in the picture?

International Tourist Guide Day

Jester Richard Guest, with James Hogan, left, and Martin McDonald, of Sauchie School, at Stirling Castle for the International Tourist Guide Day in February 2001.

The event was celebrated with a trip back to the 16th Century and the castle swarmed with entertainers, dressed as everything from “serving wenches to alchemists”.

Christmas cards

Stirling Council’s “green team” bagging Christmas cards in February 2002.

Brian Smith, Belinda Stansfield, Morwenna Patrick and Alan Speedie were counting the bumper bags of cards after smashing the previous year’s recycling record.

GridClub

Pupils Kellie Flynn, Billy McGinn, Andrew Norris, Cara Smith and Kristi Waghorn took part in the Stirling launch of Grid Club in September 2002.

GridClub is a website with over 500 educational activities for children aged 5-12.

Stirling Castle

Stirling Castle held its open day in September 2002.

Visitors saw demonstrations of Highland life and fighting tactics.

Members of the re-enactment group The Clann were taking part in the event.

MacRobert Centre

“We’re back” was the message at the MacRobert Centre in October 2002.

A £6m redevelopment created a new state of the art cinema, refurbished theatre, dedicated workshop space and creche.

The whole process, from interiors to flooring, wheelchair access, website and WOW magazine was the brainchild of 36 seven to 16-year-olds who met on Friday evenings over two years.

Lollipop lady

Stirling provost Colin O’Brien delivered a bunch of flowers and paid tribute to Stirling Council crossing patrol lady Marie Strachan in August 2003.

She clocked up 30 years of helping Cambusbarron children cross the road.

Children showed off a poster describing her as the world’s best lollipop lady.

Blooming marvellous

A new scheme for budding horticulturists was introduced by Stirling Council in 2003.

The council took on its first three horticultural apprentices to start a three-year stint with the technical services ground maintenance team.

New kitchen

A new £80,000 kitchen opened at St Ninian’s Primary School in September 2004.

Pupils Gavin Scott and Roxanne Wilson cut the ribbon.

Chewing gum buster

Stirling’s pavements were looking great in April 2004.

The council’s £7,000 “gumbuster” was clearing chewing gum across the city.

Taking pride in the community

The Taking Pride in our Communities schools support pack was launched in January 2005 which was a joint police and council initiative.

Stirling schoolchildren attended the launch.

Beer murals

Douglas Cadoo of Cadoodles Murals in his Stirling studio in March 2005.

He was showing off murals he made for the Red Lion Pub in Culross.

G8 protest

The 31st G8 summit, which was held at Gleneagles in July 2005, led to marches and protests in Stirling as activists and riot police clashed.

An “eco-village” protest camp was set up in the city.

Time travellers

Children from Raploch became “time travellers” in July 2005.

They put into practice the ways their ancestors used to survive by making bread, and then baking it over fires made from wood they had gathered and lit with flint.

Green flag

The fourth green flag to be raised above an eco-school in Stirling was flying at Allan’s Primary in the city centre in January 2006.

Allan’s Primary was awarded the environmental accolade.

Queen’s Fire Service Medal

John Fenton from Stirling retired from Central Scotland Fire and Rescue Service after 42 years and received the Queen’s Fire Service Medal for his dedication across five decades.

The most spectacular fire John attended was at the Scottish Tar works in Falkirk in November 1973.

Say it with flowers

Marion Ritchie and Mandy McLean from the Flower Basket in April 2007.

The firm is a real family affair.

War heroes

The 100 part-time Black Watch soldiers who returned to Stirling from Iraq in May 2007 had many stories to tell family and friends.

A large crowd welcomed them home.

Safe Drive Stay Alive

The Safe Drive Stay Alive roadshow arrived in Stirling in January 2008.

The programme is designed to cut the number of young drivers killed on the roads.

Bottle collection

Retired businessman Robert Simpson with Irn-Bru bottles in March 2008.

Mr Simpson raised almost £80,000 for his local hospice by returning lemonade bottles and collecting the deposit.

Lorraine Kelly

TV personality Lorraine Kelly on parade at Stirling Castle in September 2009.

She was inspecting officer.

It was her first official duty since being appointed to the role of Honorary Colonel of the Black Watch battalion’s Army Cadet Force (ACF).

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did you spot anyone you know?

Let us know.