History of hairstyles captured in photos of top Dundee salon McIntyres going back 25 years

From curtain bangs and chunky highlights to curly mullets and choppy shags, hair fashion has completely evolved over the last 25 years.

And certainly, the early 2000s were an exciting time to be in the hair industry.

Dundee’s top salon, McIntyres, was right at the heart of the action, launching its award-winning Union Street salon in 2000.

As the salon marks its 25th anniversary, we’ve looked back through our archives – and that of McIntyres – to find photos showcasing the highlights and hair trends of the past years.

Fashions in a flash

Salon owner Kay McIntyre has witnessed hair fashions come and go in a flash over the last 25 years.

“In the early 2000s, we were seeing strong pop culture influences,” she said.

“Think chunky highlights, poker-straight styles, and heavily layered cuts inspired by the Spice Girls and ‘The Rachel’ – a style popularised by American actress Jennifer Aniston.

“The focus was on shine, structure, and statement colour.”

Moving into the 2010s, styles became more “polished and effortless”, said Kay.

“Balayage and soft, glossy blow-dries dominated.

“It was all about healthy, touchable hair that looked natural.”

Mullets – reinvented

In recent years, however, things have come full circle, with styles that were on trend in the 60s, 70s and 80s coming back into fashion.

“The mullet has made a huge comeback, but it’s been reinvented for today,” said Kay.

“It’s softer, more textured, and inclusive, often blending into shags and wolf cuts.

“It represents individuality which is exactly where hair trends are right now. It’s all about celebrating personality.”

Kay said clients are also embracing texture, waves, curls, and natural movement – while still wanting a premium, glossy finish.

“It’s about striking the perfect balance between effortless and luxurious,” she added.

An exciting journey

Reflecting on McIntyres’ exciting journey, Kay McIntyre said that opening the Dundee Union Street salon was a huge investment that went way over budget.

Their Perth Road salon had opened seven years earlier, in 1993.

However, it was so busy and with teams and clients growing, they needed a second, much larger salon.

In terms of highlights, she said winning the prestigious title of Scottish Hairdresser of the Year in 2000 – the year the salon opened – was a particular favourite, describing it as a “mix of joy and relief”.

Kay went on to claim the title two further times, earning her a place in hairdressing’s prestigious Hall of Fame in 2012.

The glittering event, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, was hosted by actor and comedian David Walliams.

Loyal clients

Another source of pride for Kay is the salon’s many long-standing clients who have been with it since opening, as well as the talented stylists and teams she has built, trained, and mentored – many of whom have gone on to win trophies for the salon.

“Our current team always feels special but I couldn’t have done it alone – so it’s a big thanks to all those past and present who’ve been part of the journey.

“Anyone who knows me will know it’s always about the team.”

Glowing reports

Justine Anderson has been a client since the Perth Road salon opened 32 years ago.

“I genuinely look forward to every visit,” she said. “Kay always gives me great advice, the staff are so friendly, and the attention to detail is amazing.”

Meanwhile, Susan Campbell was grateful for Kay’s support when chemotherapy resulted in hair loss.

“Luck was most definitely in my corner when I had the experience of Kay looking after me during such a turbulent time,” she said.

“She was discreet and professional at all times but showed great dedication, providing me with the best options available and truly cared about the end result.

“She made an impact on me as a hairdresser but also as a person.”

Another client, Lauren Stuart, said McIntyres staff go out of their way to provide a lovely experience.

“I walked in on my 30th birthday to a banner and a bunch of flowers!” she said.

“And when I went to get my hair up for my wedding, they’d put up a ‘Mr and Mrs’ balloon and glasses of Prosecco for my mum, auntie and me.

“The salon always has a lovely vibe.”

What sets McIntyres apart?

Kay said what sets McIntyres apart from other salons is its balance of “creativity, expertise and authenticity”.

“The salon has built a reputation for delivering luxury, fashion-led hair that’s completely tailored to each individual.

“Education is at the heart of everything we do, ensuring the team stays at the forefront of trends and techniques.

“We continue to set standards within the UK hairdressing industry rather than follow them.”

Pampering for all

Over the years the teams at McIntyres have helped raise “tens of thousands” for local charities.

And they extend an especially warm welcome to Little Princess Trust patients through special pamper sessions.

Accolades galore

In October, the McIntyres team celebrated a win at the prestigious Wella Professionals TrendVision Awards 2025.

Meanwhile, Kay, who judged at this year’s British Hairdressing Awards, saw McIntyres shortlisting in three categories at the British Hairdressing Business Awards in July.

“That felt special because it was current and shows our Dundee salons can still compete creatively and in business with the very best London salons,” she said.

Up there with the best

Kay is the only hairdresser from Dundee to win Scottish Hairdresser of the Year three times and be inducted into the British Hairdressing Hall of Fame.

Celebrate with an upgrade

To mark the 25th anniversary, the salon’s reception and retail area have been treated to a stunning upgrade, with further renovations underway throughout the rest of the salon.