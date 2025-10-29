History of hairstyles captured in photos of top Dundee salon McIntyres going back 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

History of hairstyles captured in photos of top Dundee salon McIntyres going back 25 years

Dundee's leading salon McIntyres is celebrating 25 years in style - so we’ve taken a trip down memory lane to revisit some classic hair trends. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
McIntyres Dundee won first place in the L'Oreal Colour Trophy Men's Image Award Scottish final and came second in the women's award in April 2000 - the year the salon opened. L-R: Kay McIntyre, model Andy Wilkie and senior stylist Amanda Mills.
McIntyres Dundee won first place in the L'Oreal Colour Trophy Men's Image Award Scottish final and came second in the women's award in April 2000 - the year the salon opened. L-R: Kay McIntyre, model Andy Wilkie and senior stylist Amanda Mills. Image: DC Thomson.

From curtain bangs and chunky highlights to curly mullets and choppy shags, hair fashion has completely evolved over the last 25 years.

And certainly, the early 2000s were an exciting time to be in the hair industry.

Dundee’s top salon, McIntyres, was right at the heart of the action, launching its award-winning Union Street salon in 2000.

As the salon marks its 25th anniversary, we’ve looked back through our archives – and that of McIntyres – to find photos showcasing the highlights and hair trends of the past years.

Fashions in a flash

Kay McIntyre at her Union Street Dundee salon in 2025
Kay McIntyre at her Union Street, Dundee, salon in 2025. Image: Supplied.

Salon owner Kay McIntyre has witnessed hair fashions come and go in a flash over the last 25 years.

“In the early 2000s, we were seeing strong pop culture influences,” she said.

Jennifer Aniston's 'Rachel' cut was much sought after in the early 2000s
Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Rachel’ cut was much sought after in the early 2000s. Image: Warner Bros Television.

“Think chunky highlights, poker-straight styles, and heavily layered cuts inspired by the Spice Girls and ‘The Rachel’ – a style popularised by American actress Jennifer Aniston.

“The focus was on shine, structure, and statement colour.”

the spice girls
The unmistakable Spice Girls.

Moving into the 2010s, styles became more “polished and effortless”, said Kay.

“Balayage and soft, glossy blow-dries dominated.

“It was all about healthy, touchable hair that looked natural.”

Mullets – reinvented

mullets are back
The mullet has made a comeback. Image: Shutterstock.

In recent years, however, things have come full circle, with styles that were on trend in the 60s, 70s and 80s coming back into fashion.

“The mullet has made a huge comeback, but it’s been reinvented for today,” said Kay.

“It’s softer, more textured, and inclusive, often blending into shags and wolf cuts.

“It represents individuality which is exactly where hair trends are right now. It’s all about celebrating personality.”

Kay wins her first Scottish Hairdresser of the Year award presented by Mark Lamar in 2000
Kay wins her first Scottish Hairdresser of the Year award presented by Mark Lamar in 2000. Image: Supplied.

Kay said clients are also embracing texture, waves, curls, and natural movement – while still wanting a premium, glossy finish.

“It’s about striking the perfect balance between effortless and luxurious,” she added.

An exciting journey

Kay McIntyre working on model Alison Welsh in 2002. Image: DC Thomson.
Kay McIntyre working on model Alison Welsh in 2002. Image: DC Thomson.

Reflecting on McIntyres’ exciting journey, Kay McIntyre said that opening the Dundee Union Street salon was a huge investment that went way over budget.

Their Perth Road salon had opened seven years earlier, in 1993.

However, it was so busy and with teams and clients growing, they needed a second, much larger salon.

Kay wins her second Scottish Hairdresser of the Year award - presented by Jonathan Ross
Kay wins her second Scottish Hairdresser of the Year award – presented by Jonathan Ross. Image: Supplied.

In terms of highlights, she said winning the prestigious title of Scottish Hairdresser of the Year in 2000 – the year the salon opened – was a particular favourite, describing it as a “mix of joy and relief”.

McIntyres Union Street salon prior to refit in 2000
McIntyres’ Union Street salon prior to refit in 2000. Image: Supplied.

Kay went on to claim the title two further times, earning her a place in hairdressing’s prestigious Hall of Fame in 2012.

Hairdressers from McIntyres in Dundee in March 2004. L-R: Paula McCash, Amy Perrie and Bev Johnston.
Hairdressers from McIntyres in Dundee in March 2004. L-R: Paula McCash, Amy Perrie and Bev Johnston. Image: DC Thomson.

The glittering event, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, was hosted by actor and comedian David Walliams.

Loyal clients

Celebrity hairdresser Aidee Phelan with staff at McIntyre's Dundee in November 2004.
Celebrity hairdresser Adee Phelan with staff at McIntyre’s Dundee in November 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

Another source of pride for Kay is the salon’s many long-standing clients who have been with it since opening, as well as the talented stylists and teams she has built, trained, and mentored – many of whom have gone on to win trophies for the salon.

Celebrity hairdresser Aidee Phelan at McIntyre's Dundee with salon owner Kay McIntyre in November 2004.
Celebrity hairdresser Adee Phelan at McIntyre’s Dundee with salon owner Kay McIntyre in November 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

“Our current team always feels special but I couldn’t have done it alone – so it’s a big thanks to all those past and present who’ve been part of the journey.

“Anyone who knows me will know it’s always about the team.”

Staff at McIntyres, Union Street, Dundee, in April 2007
Staff at McIntyres, Union Street, Dundee, in April 2007. Image: DC Thomson.

Glowing reports

Justine Anderson has been a client since the Perth Road salon opened 32 years ago.

“I genuinely look forward to every visit,” she said. “Kay always gives me great advice, the staff are so friendly, and the attention to detail is amazing.”

Fiona and Betty get a makeover at McIntyres, Dundee, in February 2011. Image: DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Susan Campbell was grateful for Kay’s support when chemotherapy resulted in hair loss.

“Luck was most definitely in my corner when I had the experience of Kay looking after me during such a turbulent time,” she said.

McIntyres stylist Sammy Galloway with her Wella Trendvision 2011 award, before she headed to New York to take part in the Trendvision International Final.
McIntyres stylist Sammy Galloway with her Wella Trendvision 2011 award, before she headed to New York to take part in the Trendvision International Final. Image: DC Thomson.

“She was discreet and professional at all times but showed great dedication, providing me with the best options available and truly cared about the end result.

“She made an impact on me as a hairdresser but also as a person.”

Kay receives a Regeneration of Scotland Award in 2000 from Dundee's Lord Provost Helen Wright
Kay receives a Regeneration of Scotland Award in 2000 from Dundee’s Lord Provost Helen Wright. Image: Supplied.

Another client, Lauren Stuart, said McIntyres staff go out of their way to provide a lovely experience.

“I walked in on my 30th birthday to a banner and a bunch of flowers!” she said.

“And when I went to get my hair up for my wedding, they’d put up a ‘Mr and Mrs’ balloon and glasses of Prosecco for my mum, auntie and me.

“The salon always has a lovely vibe.”

What sets McIntyres apart?

Kay said what sets McIntyres apart from other salons is its balance of “creativity, expertise and authenticity”.

“The salon has built a reputation for delivering luxury, fashion-led hair that’s completely tailored to each individual.

The Union street reception of McIntyres complete in 2000.
The Union Street reception of McIntyres complete in 2000. Image: Supplied.

“Education is at the heart of everything we do, ensuring the team stays at the forefront of trends and techniques.

“We continue to set standards within the UK hairdressing industry rather than follow them.”

Pampering for all

Little Kennedy Quinn enjoyed a pampering princess day at McIntyres in November 2009 with stylists Kay McIntyre and Cheryl Stewart.
Little Kennedy Quinn enjoyed a pampering princess day at McIntyres in November 2009 with stylists Kay McIntyre and Cheryl Stewart. Image: DC Thomson.

Over the years the teams at McIntyres have helped raise “tens of thousands” for local charities.

And they extend an especially warm welcome to Little Princess Trust patients through special pamper sessions.

Accolades galore

Award-winning stylists at McIntyres on Union Street, Dundee, in May 2010. L-R: Sammy Galloway, Ally Deacon and Lyn Hunter.
Award-winning stylists at McIntyres on Union Street, Dundee, in May 2010. L-R: Sammy Galloway, Ally Deacon and Lyn Hunter. Image: DC Thomson.

In October, the McIntyres team celebrated a win at the prestigious Wella Professionals TrendVision Awards 2025.

Meanwhile, Kay, who judged at this year’s British Hairdressing Awards, saw McIntyres shortlisting in three categories at the British Hairdressing Business Awards in July.

Hairdressing display in May 2011 by McIntyres at Dundee College Kingsway Campus.
Hairdressing display in May 2011 by McIntyres at Dundee College Kingsway Campus. Image: DC Thomson.

“That felt special because it was current and shows our Dundee salons can still compete creatively and in business with the very best London salons,” she said.

Science festival ‘Behind the Hair’ at McIntyres in November 2011. L-R: Head stylist McIntyres art team, Michael Howie, model Lois Maxwell and Sonya Morrison, Wella Key Account Technician Scotland. Image: DC Thomson.

Up there with the best

Kay is the only hairdresser from Dundee to win Scottish Hairdresser of the Year three times and be inducted into the British Hairdressing Hall of Fame.

Kay wins her third Scottish Hairdresser of the Year Award and is inducted into the British Hairdressing Hall of Fame in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.
Kay wins her third Scottish Hairdresser of the Year Award and is inducted into the British Hairdressing Hall of Fame in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.

Celebrate with an upgrade

To mark the 25th anniversary, the salon’s reception and retail area have been treated to a stunning upgrade, with further renovations underway throughout the rest of the salon.

Inside the Union Street McIntyres salon in Dundee in 2025.
Inside the Union Street McIntyres salon in Dundee in 2025. Image: Supplied.
McIntyres staff in 2025.
McIntyres staff in 2025. Image: Supplied.

Conversation