Photos of Ardler, Meigle and Newtyle show railway was at heart of Perthshire villages

Old photos which capture life and landmarks in the villages of Ardler, Meigle and Newtyle are featured in a new book.

These three communities share a vibrant rural backdrop.

The 48-page book from Stenlake Publishing highlights the social transformations over the years and features fact-filled captions by author John Alexander.

John said: “Asking questions of history that start with the words ‘what if’ is of course an exercise in speculation, but it can also be sobering.

“What if the Dundee and Newtyle Railway had not been built, would Newtyle exist in its current form, would Ardler exist at all?

“What if the Meigle Parish Church had not gone up in flames in 1869, would the famous sculptured stones have been found and if the Strathmore Railway not been closed as part of the ‘Beeching’ cuts in 1967, what effect would that have had on development in the area?

“There are of course many other, ‘what ifs’, but these things did happen, all adding to the story of this cluster of villages set in glorious countryside at the base of the Sidlaw Hills.”

John is the tour guide on this journey through the pages.

Ardler Station

John said: “A train takes full advantage of the fast, straight Strathmore railway as it speeds toward Ardler Station with no evident intention of stopping.”

The station closed to passengers in 1956.

Main Street

Local landowner George Kinloch planned to build the village on his land where it was crossed by an extension of the Dundee and Newtyle Railway.

John said: “It was his idea to create the village, but he died in 1833 and it was his son, also George Kinloch, who brought the plans to fruition.

“Either he or his father named the village Washington and the early streets after notable historical figures, although the one named after Benjamin Franklin was later changed to Main Street, seen here with dray horses contentedly munching the contents of nosebags outside the Tavern.”

Bentham Street

Bentham Street, named in honour of the influential philosopher and social reformer Jeremy Bentham, is seen here looking towards the railway.

The original single-track line to Coupar Angus was completed in 1837.

John said: “The early plan for a larger village on either side of the railway was dropped when plans for the double-track main line through Strathmore were proposed.

“The original Washington Station was demolished to make way for the new tracks, leaving Ardler Station, a few hundred yards to the west, to serve the village.”

Alyth Road

Dating back to 1913, this image captures Alyth Road as it stretches towards the village, viewed from just beyond the Meigle Burn crossing.

John said: “Prominent in the background is Meigle Parish Church, erected to the designs of architect John Carver as the latest in a succession of church buildings that have occupied the site for centuries.

“The church it replaced was destroyed by fire one Sunday in March 1869.

“The roof fell in after half an hour.”

Kinloch Arms Hotel

The striking façade of the Kinloch Arms Hotel dominates this 1950 photograph of The Square in Meigle.

As a historic coaching inn, the hotel has been a cornerstone of village life.

John said: “Motorists were ‘always welcome’ and urged to stop for lunch or tea which may explain the splendid old Citroen car parked outside, the kind of vehicle that might feature in an Inspector Maigret story.”

The Square

To the south of The Square, captured around 1905, this shop and residential building close to the gable end of the Kinloch Arms Hotel features a line-up of traders.

George Dick, whose name adorns the shop on the left, may well be one of them.

John said: “He was a prominent member of the community, a member of Meigle Parish Council and latterly a Justice of the Peace.

“He died in September 1925, while dancing at a farm celebration.”

Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman

John said that to the right of the image, facing Ardler Road, stand the post office and police station.

In late April 1908, the constable’s doorstep was crowded with mourners paying their respects at the funeral of former Prime Minister Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman.

Belmont Castle, just off Ardler Road, had been his country residence since 1887.

Meigle School

Meigle School, located off Dundee Road, was built in response to the Education Act of 1872, which required school attendance for children aged five to 13.

In 1912, an extension for classes in practical subjects was added.

In 1918, Perthshire County Council took control of the school, which has since remained under public authority.

Alyth Junction

The Scottish Midland Junction Railway, based in Perth, and the Aberdeen Railway worked together to construct the main line.

The SMJR opened the Perth to Forfar line in 1848.

By 1854, the line reached Aberdeen and became part of the Glasgow-based Caledonian Railway in the 1860s.

The picture shows a “Caley” express at Alyth Junction.

Newtyle playpark

John said the original railway line ran past the east side of Newtyle.

“When the new track layout was inaugurated in the 1860s the old line remained in place as a branch up to the old station, which was used for goods,” he said.

“The line ran alongside a former plant nursery later used as the site of the children’s play park shown in this picture and, following closure, the abandoned track was given a new role as a walkway.”

Kinpurnie Hill is prominent in the background.

North Street School

North Street School served the community for many years.

However, it was demolished in the 1960s to make way for a larger three-year comprehensive school to the south of the village beside the Dundee Road.

This new building featured a greenhouse and an adventure playground.

It was replaced by a new primary school in 2008.

North Street

Newtyle was chosen as a railhead due to its strategic location at the northern end of a gap in the Sidlaw Hills known as the Glack of Newtyle.

An existing village and parish church further supported this decision.

Lord Wharncliffe allocated land for a planned village which was designed by Dundee architect George Mathewson in a grid pattern.

This included three north-south roads and four east-west roads.

John said: “The most northerly of the latter, named North Street, is seen here looking east past Jeffery’s grocery store, which also doubled as the post office, a function that has since crossed to a shop on the other side of the street.

“The little Austin 7hp van was registered in 1932, which helps to date the picture to the early 1930s.”

Kinpurnie Castle

Perched on the slopes of Newtyle Hill, Kinpurnie Castle was constructed between 1907 and 1908 by architects Thoms and Wilkie, and enlarged a few years later.

Its owner, Sir Charles Cayzer, was the founder of the Clan Line, which was once the world’s largest cargo shipping fleet.

The Cayzer family actively engaged in local community affairs.