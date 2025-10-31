Fife Outlander tour guide picks her most interesting graveyards in Perthshire, Stirling and the Kingdom

When Fife-raised historian and Outlander tour guide Charlotte Golledge moved into her new home, she did what comes most naturally to her – she looked up the dead people who once lived there.

“I’ve been going through the census records to find out who used to live in my house,” the 46-year-old former Madras College pupil laughs.

“And I’ve been to visit their gravestones in the local graveyard.

“I don’t think everyone else would feel the same way, but it’s kind of nice for me. I quite like going to visit the people that walked these floors and went in and out of these doors and saw the view I see, 150 years ago.”

For Charlotte, 46, who grew up in The Gauldry, death is not macabre – it’s a map of life.

She sees herself as a “teeny, tiny strand in a gigantic tapestry that makes up Scotland” through time.

It’s a fitting philosophy for the author, historian and full-time guide with Edinburgh Black Cab tours.

Now living on the historic Hopetoun Estate near South Queensferry, she spends her spare time piecing together stories written in stone across Scotland’s kirkyards.

She loves to find a gravestone then go away to find out more about the person buried there.

But with Halloween upon us, what does Charlotte think are the most interesting graveyards in Perthshire, Angus, Fife and Stirling?

A Perthshire full of secrets

Charlotte begins by leading The Courier through some of her favourite Perthshire haunts.

It’s a journey she’s charted in her latest book, Graveyards and Cemeteries of Perthshire. It follows the success of her earlier volume on Fife’s graveyards.

Perthshire, she says, is a place where the Highland Episcopalians met the Lowland Presbyterians – and the “mish-mash” of gravestones tell that story.

“The styles of gravestones can be quite different from one churchyard to another, and could be right next to each other,” she says.

“You had like the ‘Uber Presbyterians’, who would use symbols or pictures like using Abraham and Isaac for the ultimate obedience to God, while your Episcopalians – a lot of their gravestones were quite heavy on the symbolism of the cross and things.”

Among her discoveries is the county’s lost “suicide graveyard” at Braco, once recorded on Ordnance Survey name books between 1859 and 1862 as “the summit of Corrieour”.

“There’s forestry plantation on the summit there, but there’s still a patch of about one and a half acres that hasn’t been planted,” she says.

“Because suicide was kind of seen as ‘self-murder’, they would not be buried within sacred ground.”

The Fairy Minister and the washerwoman who became Mrs Tiggy-Winkle

Charlotte’s research took her into corners of history that blend folklore with faith.

At Aberfoyle, she visited the burial place of the Reverend Robert Kirk, the 17th-century “Fairy Minister” who wrote The Secret Commonwealth of Elves, Fauns and Fairies.

“When he died, people said the fairies took him away for revealing too much of their world,” she says. “Even though it was a religious time, folk still believed in fairies – and that’s quite an interesting concept for that period of time.”

But her favourite Perthshire graveyard is Logierait, a place that, as she puts it, “shows 1000 years of mourning.”

“You’ve got everything there – from a Pictish stone right through to the big mort safes put on top to stop coffins being dug up.

“You’ve also got the Victorian immortelles – everlasting flowers of wire and glass,” she says. “It’s one of the best graveyards to go into, because it’s so varied.”

But Logierait is special for another reason. With the old workhouse once just up the road and a “real spectrum of people buried there”, it was the parish of Beatrix Potter’s washerwoman – the woman Mrs Tiggy-Winkle was based on.

“Although I couldn’t find her grave, it’s more than likely that she would have been buried there in the parish of her birth.”

Nearby, another of her favourites is at Weem, near Aberfeldy – “a burial yard within a burial yard”.

“At old St Cuthbert’s you can get the key from Castle Menzies and go inside. It looks like a ruined church, but it’s actually the private mausoleum of the Menzies family,” she says.

Maggie Wall and the ghosts of injustice

Not all Perthshire’s stories are gentle ones.

Charlotte is particularly struck by the Maggie Wall monument, near Dunning, which bears the chilling inscription “Maggie Wall burnt here as a witch 1657.” No record of a woman by that name exists, but someone still repaints the white lettering.

Whether Maggie herself existed or not, it’s accepted that this monument stands as a testament to all the innocent ‘witches’ murdered in Scotland during the infamous witch hunts.

Perthshire’s beauty and variety made it Charlotte’s favourite Scottish county even before writing the book.

Her travels took her from the Pictish stones of Meigle – near the mound said to be the resting place of Guinevere, the wife of King Arthur – to the library at Innerpeffray, “which is quite something,” she laughs, “because it’s literally a library in a graveyard.”

And she hasn’t forgotten old Perthshire’s shifting borders. “Balquhidder – where Rob Roy MacGregor’s grave is – technically falls under Stirling now.”

A Fife heart and an Angus admiration

Charlotte’s own journey is as varied as the stories she tells.

Growing up in Singapore and Africa, where her father worked as a BBC engineer, she grew up surrounded by different cultures that sparked her interest in the past.

After attending Madras College in St Andrews – where she admits she was “terrified” of her history teacher – she tried several paths.

She had a brief spell in the army, trained as a painter and decorator and raised her now 26-year-old son in Dundee. After working at the Edinburgh Old Town information centre, doing ghost tours and studying psychology and philosophy at Edinburgh University, she found her calling in history through the Open University which included a Dundee University short course.

Though she was raised in Fife, Charlotte’s passion for graves reaches across Scotland.

Her earlier book on Fife’s kirkyards remains a favourite among local history enthusiasts.

“Tulliallan, without a shadow of a doubt, is my number one in Fife,” she says.

“The local historical society raised the gravestones, and you can see 53 different trades carved on them – shipbuilders, weavers, carpenters.

“You get this absolute snapshot of just how much a thriving community Kincardine used to be.”

‘Forgotten’ Fife link to the Titanic

In Leslie, she highlights the grave of the Countess of Rothes, one of the heroes of the Titanic disaster.

“She was in lifeboat number eight. Everyone goes on about Molly Brown, but it was actually the Countess who took the tiller and got people rowing. But because she never spoke about it, she didn’t really get the fame, because she didn’t want the fame.”

Some stories move her more quietly, like the graves of the Mars training ship boys near Newport.

“It’s sad,” she says softly. “Those Dundee boys were sent there for discipline, and many never came home. Many people don’t even know the ship existed now.”

In Angus, her favourite is clear. “The Aberlemno stones,” she says firmly.

“They’re the best examples of Pictish stones in Scotland. I won’t talk about the recent damage caused to one, but they’re breathtaking.”