Revisit the playparks, shops and streets of Fintry with photos from the 60s and 70s

Step back into Dundee's Fintry housing estate thanks to these rare pictures of events and community life. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Shoppers outside the VG Food Store in Fintry Road in July 1971.
Image: DC Thomson.

How did Dundee’s Fintry housing estate look in the 1960s and 1970s?

This nostalgic glimpse from the DC Thomson archives features iconic places like the Dolphin pub, Fintry Clubbie, Finlathen Bridge and Eddie De Franco’s chippy.

Lost landmarks are captured and there is even an homage to Elvis Presley.

Some of these shots have not been seen for years.

Will they leave you all shook up?

Winter weather

A road blocked by snow in Fintry, Dundee, in 1960.
Image: DC Thomson.

Looking towards Fintry from Forfar Road during a snowfall in January 1960.

The road was blocked by snow and stranded vehicles.

In the distance a bus can be seen heading along Fintry Road.

Fintry Nursery

A nursery building in 1960.
Image: DC Thomson.

Fintry Nursery School in February 1960.

The building welcomed generations of children.

It is now a childcare hub after being derelict for more than a decade.

Polio epidemic

Gary Wilson at Fintry Medical Centre in 1962. Image: DC Thomson.

It was early June 1962 when the last polio epidemic struck Dundee.

It centred on Fintry but affected Douglas and Maryfield as it spread and claimed the life of 38-year-old George Craigie from Fintry Mains.

Within days of the alarm being raised, 75,000 people had queued for a sugar-lump coated with the vaccine.

New traffic circle

Fintry houses and tenements on the right. Image: DC Thomson.

A new traffic circle on the Forfar Road approach to Fintry in July 1962.

Fintry houses can seen in the distance.

Farmland in the north of the city became known as the Fintry estate from 1949.

Findale Street

Findale Street and kids playing in the street.
Image: DC Thomson.

The south side of Findale Street on a gloomy day in April 1963.

Those cars were pretty dated even then.

The tenements are still there.

Fintry Road shops

The shops located on Fintry Road. Image: DC Thomson.

The main stretch of shops on Fintry Road in August 1963.

Wallace’s chip shop was next to Johnston’s Stores at the bottom.

The shops are there to this day.

Finlathen Bridge

A man with kids standing on top of a bridge in 1963.
Image: DC Thomson.

George Thomson MP inspects the Finlathen Bridge, which had been the subject of complaints from parents, in August 1963.

The bridge was a thoroughfare between Fintry and Linlathen.

It was originally built in 1846.

Fintry Cubs

Kids ducking for apples in Fintry in 1963.
Image: DC Thomson.

Fintry Cubs dooking for apples in November 1963.

The lively Halloween party featured a colourful cast of characters, including a boxer, a cowboy, a Scottish Highlander and a pirate.

Can you name anyone?

Beavers, Cubs and Scouts still gather weekly at their hall on Fintry Drive.

Fintry Drive

A playpark.
Image: DC Thomson.

Children on the swings at the playpark in Fintry Drive in April 1964.

The play area expanded to accommodate more equipment and is still there now.

Cars in the background include a Ford Cortina and a 1950s Hillman Minx.

Fintry Clinic

The exterior of a new clinic in Fintry. Image: DC Thomson.

Fintry Clinic opened in Fintry Road in February 1965.

The clinic previously operated from a hall in Fintry Church.

Fintry Clinic closed in 1997 and became home to the new Hap Stores shop.

It is now home to PriceKracker Plus and the Mazaydar Indian takeaway.

New community centre

Fintry Community Centre in April 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

Fintry Community Centre – affectionately known as Fintry Clubbie – provided plenty of activities and brought joy for so many who passed through the doors.

A membership card was the passport to hanging out with like-minded individuals who enjoyed playing table tennis, pool, darts, football and board games.

Fintry Community Centre is now called the Finmill Centre.

Fintry Drive shops

Fintry Drive shops in July 1967. Image: DC Thomson.

Little has changed other than the shop signs in Fintry Drive.

The Supreme fish and chip shop was owned by Eddie De Franco in July 1967.

It was known locally as Eddie’s chippy.

Fintry Post Office

Shoppers outside the Fintry Road shops. Image: DC Thomson.

Fintry Road has two shopping sections.

The VG Food Store, Fintry Post Office, RS McColl’s, the Blue Lagoon Chinese takeaway and the Dolphin pub were alongside each other in July 1969.

Today, the Dolphin and the Blue Lagoon are still in business.

Finella Terrace

People walking in Finella Terrace. Image: DC Thomson.

People walking at the Finella Gardens/Findhorn Street junction in August 1969.

The turn-ups are very fashionable for the era.

The van on the left is from Kidd’s bakery.

Grampian Gardens

The flats on Grampian Gardens taken at Longhaugh Road. Image: DC Thomson.

The tenements in Grampian Gardens in June 1972.

Only a few cars and a motorcycle with a sidecar are parked on a quiet day.

The street sign occupies the foreground.

Dolphin

The Dolphin bar in Fintry. Image: DC Thomson.

The Chief Constable described the Dolphin as “the worst public house in the city” when it lost its licence back in 1973.

But the pub would become a jewel in Fintry’s crown when Brian Penman took charge for more than 30 years before his death at the age of 59 in 2017.

It is still going strong.

Keep fit

Keep fit class at Fintry Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Maisie Smith with some of her keep fit ladies at Fintry Community Centre in April 1973.

It was all looking very gentle and balletic.

Ballroom dancing

Fintry ballroom dancers in April 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

Cutting a rug at the Fintry Community Centre during the ballroom dancing class.

The instructors in the foreground are Mr and Mrs John Barron.

Fintry Juveniles

A team photograph for Fintry Juveniles. Image: DC Thomson.

Fintry Juveniles lines up in June 1975.

Can you spot anyone you recognise in the team line-up?

Fintry Fort

Youngsters at the top of the fort. Image: DC Thomson.

A timber stockade fort in Finlathen Park in August 1977 brought dizzying heights and probably wouldn’t pass modern health and safety standards.

The thrill-seeking youngsters didn’t mind the occasional splinter.

Peace in the Valley

Elvis Presley event at Fintry Church. Image: DC Thomson.

Teddy Boys clad in drape jackets and striking serious rock ‘n’ roll poses in August 1978.

They gathered for an Elvis tribute at Fintry Church, marking the first anniversary of the King’s passing.

Among the crowd, June Glennie stood out as the only woman.

Tap dancing

Tap dancers at Fintry Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Tap dancing classes took place at Fintry Community Centre in November 1978.

This group of foot-tapping Fintry women were having a great time.

Fintry Clubbie

Some young people with a parachute in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

Fun and games at the Fintry Community Centre in November 1979.

Do you remember playing parachute games when you were younger?

Fintry Clubbie legend Charlie Morgan is on the left.

Fintry Primary School

Tayside Police cycle proficiency event. Image: DC Thomson.

Tayside police officers Max Fordyce and Graham Scrim hold a cycle proficiency session at Fintry Primary School in September 1979.

It’s the final image in our Fintry 1960s and 1970s gallery.

Did they awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

Conversation