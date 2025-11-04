Sparks fly in Dundee Bonfire Night photos from 1990s to present day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sparks fly in Dundee Bonfire Night photos from 1990s to present day

Take a trip down memory lane with our archive images of Bonfire Night in Dundee from the 1990s and beyond. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
Sarah Smith, Kyle Bisset and Heath Bisset at the 2002 fireworks display at Lochee Park, Dundee.
Sarah Smith, Kyle Bisset and Heath Bisset at the 2002 fireworks display at Lochee Park, Dundee.

You could smell it before you saw it – the heady mix of smoke, damp leaves and toffee apples drifting through the crisp night air.

Back in the 1990s, Bonfire Night was an important part of Dundee’s social calendar.

From the bang of rockets to the crack of Roman candles, the night carries a sense of nostalgia and excitement that transcends generations.

Kids, bundled up in scarves and woolly hats, clutched sparklers that hissed and fizzed, tracing their names in light.

And the sky above the Tay burst into colour as fireworks were set off across the city.

But Bonfire Night in Dundee was never just about the pyrotechnics.

It was about people gathering together and stories shared round the fire.

Ahead of this year’s celebrations, we’ve dug into our archives to share images of Dundonians enjoying fireworks displays across the city in years gone by.

Join us for a trip down memory lane.

The magic of sparklers

Gemma Stewart at Lochee Park Fireworks in 1991.
Gemma Stewart at Lochee Park Fireworks in 1991.

Thousands flocked to Lochee Park for the annual fireworks display – and to warm up beside the huge bonfire.

Most kids were lucky to get their hands on sparklers. Gemma Stewart, pictured above, at the 1991 event, is in her element.

Blazing bonfires of Dundee

Bonfire Night at Baxter Park in Dundee in 1993.
Bonfire Night at Baxter Park in 1993.

Another Dundee hotspot for fireworks in the 1990s was Baxter Park.

Again, people showed up en-masse, and wrapped up nice and cosy to take in the spectacle.

Perhaps you were among the crowd hanging out beside the bonfire in this silhouette-style photo?

Light up the sky

Fireworks at Lochee Park in 1993.
Fireworks at Lochee Park in 1993.

This amazing display – at Lochee Park in 1993 – could be seen from the top of Dundee Law.

And folk could probably spot it in Fife and beyond.

Trip the light fantastic

Firework display at Lochee Park in 2002.
Firework display at Lochee Park in 2002.

What a showstopper! It’s a pity you can’t make out people’s faces in this picture from Lochee Park’s fireworks in 2002.

But they were too busy enjoying the display to turn round. We don’t blame them.

A family affair

The Cook family at the Lochee Park fireworks display in 2002. L-R: Ian, Amy, Michelle and Rhys Cook.
The Cook family at the Lochee Park fireworks display in 2002. L-R: Ian, Amy, Michelle and Rhys Cook.

Fireworks attract families – and the Cook family were having a whale of a time at the Lochee Park display in 2002.

This photo has it all – the bonfire in the background, the sparkler held aloft by Amy, and glowing neon necklaces.

All about planning

Dundee leisure and arts convener, Councillor Charles Farquhar, met Fire Brigade, police and Radio Tay representatives at Lochee Park to go over details of the council’s bonfires and fireworks displays there and at Baxter Park in 2004.
Councillor Charles Farquhar met Fire Brigade, police and Radio Tay representatives at Lochee Park in 2004.

Fire displays involve a lot of planning – and the message about staying safe is of vital importance.

The photo above, from 2004, shows Councillor Charles Farquhar meeting members of the Fire Brigade, police and Radio Tay to discuss details of displays at Baxter Park and Lochee Park.

Push the button

Wendy Simpson and Zoe Mitchell won Radio Tay's Push the Button competition to start Dundee City Council’s fireworks displays at Baxter Park and Lochee Park in 2006. L-R: Councillor Charles Farquhar, community fire safety officer Andy Beattie, Wendy Simpson, Zoe Mitchell, events officer Steven Schofield and community fire safety officer Bob Butter.
Wendy Simpson and Zoe Mitchell won Radio Tay's Push the Button competition to start Dundee City Council's fireworks displays at Baxter Park and Lochee Park in 2006. L-R: Councillor Charles Farquhar, community fire safety officer Andy Beattie, Wendy Simpson, Zoe Mitchell, events officer Steven Schofield and community fire safety officer Bob Butter.

Historically, Bonfire Night has been about community involvement – and fun.

So it’s no surprise this Radio Tay competition to ‘Push the Button’ on the fireworks displays at Lochee Park and Baxter Park in 2006 was hugely popular.

Wendy Simpson and Zoe Mitchell look utterly delighted to have won!

Packed parks for Dundee Bonfire Night

The scene at Baxter Park before the fireworks show in 2007.
The scene at Baxter Park before the fireworks in 2007.

The parks of Dundee – namely Baxter and Lochee – were the place to be on Bonfire Night in 2007.

People came in their droves to Baxter Park as this image above shows.

Can you zoom up and find yourself among the crowds, or someone you know?

Just – wow!

Fireworks at the Baxter Park display in 2007.
Fireworks at the Baxter Park display in 2007.

We couldn’t resist including this breathtaking image from the fireworks display at Baxter Park in 2007.

Just look at those colours! Wow!

Sparkle and shine

Dundee brothers Jake Macaskill (8, left) and Rory Macaskill (11, right), at the Baxter Park fireworks in 2009.
Dundee brothers Jake Macaskill (8, left) and Rory Macaskill (11, right), at Baxter Park fireworks in 2009.

Another pair of happy children – this time brothers Jake and Rory Macaskill – lighting up the night sky with their sparklers in 2009.

And check out their funky glow necklaces. They look like they’re about to head off to a rave!

Firestarter

Dundee brothers Jake Macaskill (8, left) and Rory Macaskill (11, right), at the Baxter Park fireworks in 2009.
Liam Fotheringham and Fiona Aitken at Baxter Park fireworks in 2010.

Look how adoringly young Liam Fotheringham gazes up at his mum Fiona Aitken in this gorgeous photo from 2010.

Fiona, however, looks a tad anxious. He is wielding a sparkler after all…

Kaleidoscope of colours

Zara Scott at Baxter Park fireworks in 2010
Zara Scott at Baxter Park fireworks in 2010.

Another youngster enjoying the Baxter Park fireworks in 2010 was Zara Scott.

She’s certainly rocking the lightsaber look – we’re half expecting Luke Skywalker to make an appearance.

Fun for all

Winner of the competition to start Baxter Park fireworks Jordan Donnan (right) with cousin Amie Storrier (left) in 2010.
Winner of the competition to start Baxter Park fireworks Jordan Donnan (right) with cousin Amie Storrier (left) in 2010.

Another winner to the fore! The photo above, from 2010, shows the winner of a competition to start Baxter Park fireworks Jordan Donnan.

She brought cousin Amie Storrier along for the ride.

More stunning sparklers

Janine McKeever and Stacey Goldie at Baxter Park fireworks in 2010. I
Janine McKeever and Stacey Goldie at Baxter Park fireworks in 2010.

These girls – Janine McKeever and Stacey Goldie – are twirling their sparklers in tandem.

They were enjoying the Baxter Park celebrations in 2010.

Fire circles

L-R: Morgan Moyes, Lee Taylor, Reece Taylor and Gavin McVicar at Baxter Park fireworks in 2010.
L-R: Morgan Moyes, Lee Taylor, Reece Taylor and Gavin McVicar at Baxter Park fireworks in 2010.

This jolly group of revellers took great delight in making some ‘fire art’ with their sparklers in 2010.

What a glorious display!

Cheery faces

Libby Drummond, Josh Drummond and Bobby Drummond at Lochee Park fireworks in 2011.
The Drummond family at Lochee Park fireworks in 2011.

The Drummond family, above, enjoyed Lochee Park’s fireworks in 2011.

From left to right – Libby, Josh and Bobby Drummond.

Cosy cuties

L-R: Keira and Caleb Smith and Lily Workman with Elizabeth Forbes and Stacy Barrowman at Baxter Park fireworks display in 2013,
L-R: Keira and Caleb Smith and Lily Workman with Elizabeth Forbes and Stacy Barrowman at Baxter Park fireworks display in 2013.

These cute kids knew how to dress up and have fun! The colourful photo hails from 2013.

All ages attended

Revellers at Baxter Park in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.

This merry group of revellers – one with a sparkler – had a fantastic time at Baxter Park in 2013.

Do you know any of these folk?

Matchy matchy

L-R: Candice Watson, George Campbell, Keira Watson and Aaron Watson at Baxter Park fireworks in 2013. I
L-R: Candice Watson, George Campbell, Keira Watson and Aaron Watson at Baxter Park fireworks in 2013.

The Watson family made a big effort for the Bonfire Night event at Baxter Park in 2013.

We’re loving Candice and Keira’s matching yellow wellies and spotted leopard hat and scarf combos!

Happy days

Family enjoying Lochee Park fireworks in 2014.
Family enjoying Lochee Park fireworks in 2014.

We don’t have a caption for this photo, alas, but maybe you know who these happy people are?

They were at Lochee Park’s fireworks in 2014.

Bonus Dundee Bonfire Night photos

We’ve got dozens of images of fireworks in all their glory throughout the decades.

Here are three bonus pictures of dazzling displays.

Fireworks at Lochee Park in 1995
Fireworks at Lochee Park in 1995.

In the early 1990s, bonfires were largely community-driven and informal.

However, as the decade went on, concerns about safety and antisocial behaviour grew.

Fireworks at Baxter Park in 1998.
Fireworks at Baxter Park in 1998.

The fire service was kept busy in the run-up to Bonfire Night, responding to calls about illegal fires or fireworks being set off in streets.

Revellers take in a fireworks display at Lochee Park in 2017.
Revellers take in a fireworks display at Lochee Park in 2017.

By the 2000s, Dundee City Council and the emergency services had begun to clamp down on unsupervised bonfires and uncontrolled fireworks.

Organised events, like the official fireworks display at Baxter Park, became the focus of celebrations, offering a safer and more family-friendly alternative.

No more Dundee displays

But there hasn’t been an official fireworks display in Dundee since 2019.

The council cancelled the fireworks events in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in 2022 councillors agreed to permanently scrap the displays, citing “safety reasons” in the wake of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

  • Have any of our images triggered memories? Let us know.

Conversation