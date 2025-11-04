Sparks fly in Dundee Bonfire Night photos from 1990s to present day

You could smell it before you saw it – the heady mix of smoke, damp leaves and toffee apples drifting through the crisp night air.

Back in the 1990s, Bonfire Night was an important part of Dundee’s social calendar.

From the bang of rockets to the crack of Roman candles, the night carries a sense of nostalgia and excitement that transcends generations.

Kids, bundled up in scarves and woolly hats, clutched sparklers that hissed and fizzed, tracing their names in light.

And the sky above the Tay burst into colour as fireworks were set off across the city.

But Bonfire Night in Dundee was never just about the pyrotechnics.

It was about people gathering together and stories shared round the fire.

Ahead of this year’s celebrations, we’ve dug into our archives to share images of Dundonians enjoying fireworks displays across the city in years gone by.

Join us for a trip down memory lane.

The magic of sparklers

Thousands flocked to Lochee Park for the annual fireworks display – and to warm up beside the huge bonfire.

Most kids were lucky to get their hands on sparklers. Gemma Stewart, pictured above, at the 1991 event, is in her element.

Blazing bonfires of Dundee

Another Dundee hotspot for fireworks in the 1990s was Baxter Park.

Again, people showed up en-masse, and wrapped up nice and cosy to take in the spectacle.

Perhaps you were among the crowd hanging out beside the bonfire in this silhouette-style photo?

Light up the sky

This amazing display – at Lochee Park in 1993 – could be seen from the top of Dundee Law.

And folk could probably spot it in Fife and beyond.

Trip the light fantastic

What a showstopper! It’s a pity you can’t make out people’s faces in this picture from Lochee Park’s fireworks in 2002.

But they were too busy enjoying the display to turn round. We don’t blame them.

A family affair

Fireworks attract families – and the Cook family were having a whale of a time at the Lochee Park display in 2002.

This photo has it all – the bonfire in the background, the sparkler held aloft by Amy, and glowing neon necklaces.

All about planning

Fire displays involve a lot of planning – and the message about staying safe is of vital importance.

The photo above, from 2004, shows Councillor Charles Farquhar meeting members of the Fire Brigade, police and Radio Tay to discuss details of displays at Baxter Park and Lochee Park.

Push the button

Historically, Bonfire Night has been about community involvement – and fun.

So it’s no surprise this Radio Tay competition to ‘Push the Button’ on the fireworks displays at Lochee Park and Baxter Park in 2006 was hugely popular.

Wendy Simpson and Zoe Mitchell look utterly delighted to have won!

Packed parks for Dundee Bonfire Night

The parks of Dundee – namely Baxter and Lochee – were the place to be on Bonfire Night in 2007.

People came in their droves to Baxter Park as this image above shows.

Can you zoom up and find yourself among the crowds, or someone you know?

Just – wow!

We couldn’t resist including this breathtaking image from the fireworks display at Baxter Park in 2007.

Just look at those colours! Wow!

Sparkle and shine

Another pair of happy children – this time brothers Jake and Rory Macaskill – lighting up the night sky with their sparklers in 2009.

And check out their funky glow necklaces. They look like they’re about to head off to a rave!

Firestarter

Look how adoringly young Liam Fotheringham gazes up at his mum Fiona Aitken in this gorgeous photo from 2010.

Fiona, however, looks a tad anxious. He is wielding a sparkler after all…

Kaleidoscope of colours

Another youngster enjoying the Baxter Park fireworks in 2010 was Zara Scott.

She’s certainly rocking the lightsaber look – we’re half expecting Luke Skywalker to make an appearance.

Fun for all

Another winner to the fore! The photo above, from 2010, shows the winner of a competition to start Baxter Park fireworks Jordan Donnan.

She brought cousin Amie Storrier along for the ride.

More stunning sparklers

These girls – Janine McKeever and Stacey Goldie – are twirling their sparklers in tandem.

They were enjoying the Baxter Park celebrations in 2010.

Fire circles

This jolly group of revellers took great delight in making some ‘fire art’ with their sparklers in 2010.

What a glorious display!

Cheery faces

The Drummond family, above, enjoyed Lochee Park’s fireworks in 2011.

From left to right – Libby, Josh and Bobby Drummond.

Cosy cuties

These cute kids knew how to dress up and have fun! The colourful photo hails from 2013.

All ages attended

This merry group of revellers – one with a sparkler – had a fantastic time at Baxter Park in 2013.

Do you know any of these folk?

Matchy matchy

The Watson family made a big effort for the Bonfire Night event at Baxter Park in 2013.

We’re loving Candice and Keira’s matching yellow wellies and spotted leopard hat and scarf combos!

Happy days

We don’t have a caption for this photo, alas, but maybe you know who these happy people are?

They were at Lochee Park’s fireworks in 2014.

Bonus Dundee Bonfire Night photos

We’ve got dozens of images of fireworks in all their glory throughout the decades.

Here are three bonus pictures of dazzling displays.

In the early 1990s, bonfires were largely community-driven and informal.

However, as the decade went on, concerns about safety and antisocial behaviour grew.

The fire service was kept busy in the run-up to Bonfire Night, responding to calls about illegal fires or fireworks being set off in streets.

By the 2000s, Dundee City Council and the emergency services had begun to clamp down on unsupervised bonfires and uncontrolled fireworks.

Organised events, like the official fireworks display at Baxter Park, became the focus of celebrations, offering a safer and more family-friendly alternative.

No more Dundee displays

But there hasn’t been an official fireworks display in Dundee since 2019.

The council cancelled the fireworks events in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in 2022 councillors agreed to permanently scrap the displays, citing “safety reasons” in the wake of the Manchester Arena terror attack.