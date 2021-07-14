Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 14

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Ministers urged to increase child payment to £20 a week ‘as soon as possible’.
- Ben Wallace: Britain will work with Taliban if it becomes Afghanistan government.
- UK Government ‘in breach of human rights obligations under UN racism treaty’.
Coming up today:
- Holyrood ministers are being urged to meet their pledge to double the payment made to needy parents as soon as possible.
- More than eight out of 10 unpaid carers say they have had “no respite” since the beginning of the pandemic, research indicates.
In case you missed it:
- ‘Bloody disgrace’: Ruth Davidson furious after all Scots Tory MPs vote for Boris Johnson’s international aid cuts.
- Alex Cole-Hamilton: Background and controversies of ex-Madras College pupil tipped to replace Willie Rennie.
- Evel undone: MPs vote to repeal English Votes for English Laws.
- Police to investigate SNP alleged donation fraud complaints.
- Brexit: Fishing industry faces ‘existential threat’ over export costs.
- Covid update: Level zero move confirmed but first minister urges caution.
- Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland relaxing Covid-19 restrictions at ‘responsible pace’.
- Welcome to Scotland? Nicola Sturgeon considers signs at the border with England to remind visitors of Covid restrictions.