‘He’s stuck two fingers up at us’: Boris Johnson sparks fury after ‘lockdown birthday party’ bombshell

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford claimed the prime minister “stuck two fingers up at us” in the furious backlash at claims he hosted a lockdown birthday party while indoor mixing was banned.

Mr Blackford demanded Boris Johnson quits following the latest bombshell revelations that a surprise bash was held as he turned 56 on June 19, 2020.

It’s understood up to 30 people attended a gathering in the Cabinet Room before the PM held a separate bash in his upstairs residence that night.

It was claimed Mr Johnson was at the first celebration for less than 10 minutes as he was given a birthday cake.

The latest rule breach deepened the Conservative chief’s parties scandal with Sue Gray’s inquiry set to be published this week.

Last week Mr Johnson resisted calls from all parties including his own to resign as he insisted a No10 garden party in May 2020 was a work event.

‘You have lost the right to govern’

But leading politicians from north of the border continued to pile on the pressure as they demanded he step down from his post.

Mr Blackford claimed the Prime Minister should “show dignity” by leaving the top job.

It came after an old tweet emerged which showed Mr Johnson praising a young schoolgirl who postponed her own birthday party days before lockdown.

Mr Blackford wrote: “It is a pity @BorisJohnson did not postpone his own birthday party.

“Prime Minister you have lost the right to govern. Show some dignity and respect by doing the right thing. Resign.”

He told Good Morning Scotland: “It’s more of the same. The public reaction to this has been staggering.

“This is a massive failure of leadership. Somewhere along the line Prime Minister’s got to accept responsibility. He’s stuck two fingers up at the rest of us.”

‘The United Kingdom deserves better’

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Every day Boris Johnson degrades the office of Prime Minister. The United Kingdom deserves better. He must go.”

And Scottish Lib Dem boss Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “This was first lockdown and more than two weeks before people in England were even allowed to meet in pubs and restaurants. Surely he can’t survive this?”

Peter Cardwell, a senior adviser to multiple Tory PMs, told Good Morning Scotland: “I think there’ll be many people who want to wish the Prime Minister many happy returns to the backbenches. This is very, very serious.”

Holyrood Tory leader Douglas Ross has already urged the Prime Minister to resign, a move which sparked a major civil war within the party.

The north-east MSP was branded a “lightweight” by Jacob Rees-Mogg with Mr Johnson failing to defend him last week.

A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday.” – Downing Street spokesperson

ITV News reports that Downing Street have denied the Prime Minister hosted anyone in his flat that night.

But they admit the Tory leader attended the large Cabinet Room gathering despite flouting the rules.

A spokesperson told them: “A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than ten minutes.”

Responding to the flat party claims, they added: “This is totally untrue.

“In line with the rules at the time the Prime Minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening.”

