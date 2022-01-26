Boris Johnson slammed for aiming ‘fat jibe’ at SNP’s Ian Blackford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson aimed what appeared to be a cruel fat jibe at Ian Blackford as he suggested the SNP Westminster leader had been “eating more cake” than him.

The Tory leader was blasted for the off-the-cuff remark during a fiery Prime Minister’s Questions clash, heated by the Downing Street lockdown birthday party scandal.

Mr Blackford claimed the government was “eating cake” while ignoring major issues facing the country.

But the Prime Minister brushed away his comment and said: “I don’t know who’s been eating more cake.”

Moments later Mr Johnson followed up the remark by adding that he “cooperates well” with his SNP rival “behind the scenes”.

‘Fatphobic’

Senior SNP figures hit out at the PM’s harsh jibe online and accused him of being “fatphobic”.

The party’s equalities spokesperson Kirsten Oswald said: “Boris Johnson has proven, yet again, that he is completely unfit for office.

“Whether it’s his body shaming jokes, his racism, his homophobia, or his wider misconduct in public office, Mr Johnson is giving people another telling insight into his odious character.

“The Prime Minister’s frequently offensive remarks will have a damaging impact on many young people and need to be called out. He is sending an appalling message to society, that the most powerful person in the UK government thinks it’s okay to mock people because of their bodies, race, sexual orientation and religion.

“The longer Tory MPs allow Mr Johnson to cling onto power, the more damage they will do to any remaining public trust in this discredited government.”

Aberdeen MP Kirsty Blackman criticised him for the insult and claimed that fatphobia remains “endemic” across the country.

Social media users were stunned by the bizarre joke from Mr Johnson as he came in for heavy criticism online.

Before Mr Johnson’s comment, Mr Blackford said: “The impending national insurance hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake. This is nothing short of crisis.

‘Show the Prime Minister the door’

“The only route out, the only route to restore public trust, is for the Prime Minister to go. How much longer will Tory MPs let this go on for? It is time to get this over with. Show the Prime Minister the door.”

The SNP Westminster chief said it was “unprecedented” for a Prime Minister to be under investigation from law enforcement.

PM’s ‘rap sheet’

He read out his “rap sheet” in Parliament, claiming the Conservative boss had partied while the public “suffered” through Covid restrictions.

ITV News reported that up to 30 people were present at the Prime Minister’s birthday bash in the Cabinet Room.

The House of Commons clash came as MPs on all sides wait for the imminent publication of Sue Gray’s inquiry.

The senior civil servant could heap further pressure on the under-fire PM as he continues his fight to stay in power.