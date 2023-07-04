Dundee voters ‘taken for granted’ as anger grows over £80m investment snub

Tories and the SNP are being told to show how Dundee missed out on £80 million government support as anger grows over missed opportunities for major investment.

Conservative Michael Gove and SNP minister Neil Gray are both being asked to explain why Aberdeen and Glasgow won the joint government award last week instead.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra wrote to them both claiming Dundee and north-east Fife’s bid should have won.

He reflected on Mr Gove’s previous claim that investment zones need to include strong universities or research institutions.

‘It stinks’

“It is my strong view that the Conservative Party have never cared for or about Dundee and it is clearer than ever that Scottish Governments led by the SNP will continue to take the city’s votes for granted,” Mr Marra said.

“As experienced politicians you will understand the very strong view of local leaders and the broader population that you have spent more time looking at general election opinion polls and the electoral map than you have looking at the cases made for vital support.

“The people of Dundee are the victims of this carve up and, frankly, it stinks.”

What are investment zones?

Investment zones are part of the UK Government’s “levelling up” plan to target regions of the country for development and support in jobs and skills.

Tax incentives could include reduced Land and Buildings Transaction Tax, business rates relief, capital allowance and National Insurance contributions.

Dundee put forward a bid drawing attention to its world-class university research, high-tech skills base, life sciences and digital expertise – and the need to improve the region’s economy in general.

It was proposed to take in Dundee and north-east Fife, including St Andrews.

Investment zones were scored by governments but also discussed more generally by administrations before decisions were made.

Dundee MSP Shona Robison and city-based First Minister Humza Yousaf had discussions with the UK Government before the awards were confirmed.

In his letter, Mr Marra set out demands to publish the details of all bids including assessment criteria, scoring and the names of all of those involved.

He demanded immediate “remedies” including a “life sciences innovation district”, more support for the world-renowned local games sector and investment in a “city arena” at the waterfront.

‘Historic milestone’

Mr Gove heads the UK’s levelling up department. The office was approached for comment.

When the award was made last week, Mr Gove said Aberdeen and Glasgow’s awards were historic milestones.

A Scottish Government spokesman said the process was “non competitive” and based on evidence.

“It took account of a number of factors, including economic and innovation potential, wellbeing-economy need, ability to support growth in key priority sectors, population, and links to research-intensive further and higher education institutions as knowledge anchors,” the spokesman added.

“A paper setting out the process in more detail will be published in due course.”