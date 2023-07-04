Dundee voters ‘taken for granted’ as anger grows over £80m investment snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee voters ‘taken for granted’ as anger grows over £80m investment snub

The SNP and Tories were accused of paying more attention to opinion polls elsewhere than local needs.

By Andy Philip
Michael Gove was involved in the award for Aberdeen and Glasgow. Image: PA.
Tories and the SNP are being told to show how Dundee missed out on £80 million government support as anger grows over missed opportunities for major investment.

Conservative Michael Gove and SNP minister Neil Gray are both being asked to explain why Aberdeen and Glasgow won the joint government award last week instead.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra wrote to them both claiming Dundee and north-east Fife’s bid should have won.

He reflected on Mr Gove’s previous claim that investment zones need to include strong universities or research institutions.

‘It stinks’

“It is my strong view that the Conservative Party have never cared for or about Dundee and it is clearer than ever that Scottish Governments led by the SNP will continue to take the city’s votes for granted,” Mr Marra said.

“As experienced politicians you will understand the very strong view of local leaders and the broader population that you have spent more time looking at general election opinion polls and the electoral map than you have looking at the cases made for vital support.

“The people of Dundee are the victims of this carve up and, frankly, it stinks.”

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.

What are investment zones?

Investment zones are part of the UK Government’s “levelling up” plan to target regions of the country for development and support in jobs and skills.

Tax incentives could include reduced Land and Buildings Transaction Tax, business rates relief, capital allowance and National Insurance contributions.

Dundee put forward a bid drawing attention to its world-class university research, high-tech skills base, life sciences and digital expertise – and the need to improve the region’s economy in general.

It was proposed to take in Dundee and north-east Fife, including St Andrews.

Investment zones were scored by governments but also discussed more generally by administrations before decisions were made.

Dundee MSP Shona Robison and city-based First Minister Humza Yousaf had discussions with the UK Government before the awards were confirmed.

In his letter, Mr Marra set out demands to publish the details of all bids including assessment criteria, scoring and the names of all of those involved.

He demanded immediate “remedies” including a “life sciences innovation district”, more support for the world-renowned local games sector and investment in a “city arena” at the waterfront.

‘Historic milestone’

Mr Gove heads the UK’s levelling up department. The office was approached for comment.

When the award was made last week, Mr Gove said Aberdeen and Glasgow’s awards were historic milestones.

A Scottish Government spokesman said the process was “non competitive” and based on evidence.

“It took account of a number of factors, including economic and innovation potential, wellbeing-economy need, ability to support growth in key priority sectors, population, and links to research-intensive further and higher education institutions as knowledge anchors,” the spokesman added.

“A paper setting out the process in more detail will be published in due course.”

