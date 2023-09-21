Specialist maternity services risk being ‘stripped from communities’ in Dundee and Fife, MSP warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Specialist maternity services risk being ‘stripped from communities’ in Dundee and Fife, MSP warns

If the Scottish Government’s plan goes ahead, specialist care for the most vulnerable newborns will be limited to Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
MSP Meghan Gallacher aired her concerns on our politics podcast, The Stooshie. Image: PA.

Specialist maternity services risk being “stripped from the heart of communities” in areas like Dundee and Fife, it has been warned.

Tory MSP Meghan Gallacher criticised plans to scale back the numbers of hospitals caring for sick and premature babies from eight to three.

This will cover babies born at less than 27 weeks, newborns who are severely underweight, and those who require complex life support.

As a result, Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital and Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy would no longer have specialist neonatal units.

The SNP claim this will be the best approach based on evidence published in a July report on the future of maternity provision.

ninewells hospital covid
Ninewells Hospital could be affected by changes to specialist maternity services. Image: DC Thomson.

But Ms Gallacher claimed downgrades to maternity units which have blighted rural units are now affecting the whole country.

The Central Scotland MSP, who gave birth to her first child last year, raised concerns over the state of services in parliament yesterday.

It came as government ministers were met with impassioned pleas from political rivals to reverse course to cut the number of specialist units.

Speaking on The Stooshie, the Scottish politics podcast from DC Thomson, Ms Gallacher said: “The downgrading of maternity services started within our rural areas in the hearts of our rural communities.

“We have seen yet three more hospitals being proposed as part of a downgrading exercise by the Scottish Government, and the impacted hospitals are Victoria Hospital, Ninewells, and Wishaw General.”

Ms Gallacher said it is vital for mums to be as close to home as possible when in labour and after giving birth irrespective of the circumstances.

‘Widespread worry’

She added: “I can understand the upset and worry that this is causing to mums everywhere because they want to be able to give birth as close to home as possible to have that vital support network nearby.

“And of course if you know their babies do need specialised care they’ll also want that to happen as close to home as possible as well.

“Services are being stripped from the heart of communities and it’s causing widespread concern and worry to mums right across Scotland.”

LISTEN: Stooshie podcast special on maternity services

In response to concerns brought up in parliament, SNP public health minister Jenni Minto defended the decision.

She said: “The Best Start outlined that Scotland should move from the current model of eight neonatal intensive care units to a model of three units.

“The evidence is clear that the chances of survival are better for these highest risk babies when they are cared for in units by clinicians who see more of these babies, and with access to specialist support services.”

Ms Minto ensured MSPs that hospitals stripped of their specialist units will still sometimes be able to provide intensive care treatment for newborns.

SNP MSP Kate Forbes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It comes as former SNP finance secretary Kate Forbes shared her own experience with postnatal depression.

In a candid interview, she shared her own personal story as she was left feeling an “intense sadness”.

