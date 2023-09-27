Sewage level FIFTY times over safe limit on Fife beach sparks national crisis warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sewage level FIFTY times over safe limit on Fife beach sparks national crisis warning

Residents of Lower Largo say increased testing in the area proves how much work must be done to clean up coastlines across the country strewn with filth.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Sewage at Lower Largo sparked wider concerns for Scottish beaches everywhere.

Extreme levels of sewage 50 times beyond the safe limit on the beach at Lower Largo have exposed the scale of the crisis facing Scotland’s beaches.

A report by investigations group The Ferret revealed 50 out of 89 beaches in Scotland that are popular with swimmers are too contaminated, according to safety guidelines.

According to the data, Lower Largo’s beach was at least 50 times above the recommended limit on three separate occasions between May and September 15.

One Lower Largo resident described the sewage spills as ‘disgusting’.

Last October, The Courier reported that Scottish Water was forced to say sorry after human faeces and used condoms polluted the sandy coastal spot for almost a week.

Campaigners said the latest figures are “disappointing”, but reckoned increasing testing by environmental bodies now shows the true extent of the problem.

Villagers pushed for the beach to be designated a year ago – which means it has been closely monitored by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) since.

Louise Robb, who chairs Largo Communities Together, said: “It was no shock to us. It disappoints us.

Lower Largo resident Louise Robb.

“Our aim is to make this better, we want to push to have this improved.”

She added: “Over the years there’s possibly been a lack of investment and a lack of future-thinking.

“It goes for many beaches in the UK, we’re not alone.

“I do think it’s a Scotland and UK-wide issue. We happen to be highlighted. We take that on the chin.”

Concerns over sewage being spilled onto beaches and into rivers have mounted across the UK over the summer.

Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie. Image: PA.

North East Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie now wants the SNP to tackle the problem head on at Holyrood.

His party has pushed for the Scottish Government to upgrade sewers.

Responding to the worrying new figures in areas like Lower Largo, he said: “This shows the SNP and Greens are letting the government-owned water company off the hook.

“It’s time ministers stopped excusing these filthy practices when levels of faecal bacteria on our beaches are reaching 50 times the safe limit.”

Horrifying evidence of previous overspills.

‘Disgusting’

One worried resident in Lower Largo, who did not want to be named, said: “I think it’s disgusting to be honest.

“I used to walk my dogs down the beach at Largo, and some days the beach was in a terrible mess.

“There’s a lot of money being spent here, it would be a shame if people were being put off by this.”

Fife Lib Dem Councillor Eugene Clarke, who represents the local area, said Scottish Water officials need better resources for sampling.

He told us: “The amount of sampling and control that Scottish Water do is ridiculously low. They just don’t monitor it properly.

“If you don’t know the problem, you can’t do anything about it.”

A SEPA spokesperson said: “Scotland’s bathing water quality is the best it has been since 2015 when tighter standards first came into force.

“This summer’s season started with more bathing waters than ever before, and a record-breaking number rated excellent.

“The most common causes of water quality issues in Scotland are short term pollution following heavy rainfall.”

