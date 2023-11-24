Dundee readers back council plan for pavement parking ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee readers back council plan for pavement parking ban

Hundreds had their say, with the majority backing the council's proposals to fine drivers who flout the ban on pavement parking.

By Alasdair Clark
Cars parked on pavements on Ancrum Drive, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of Dundee residents say they support plans by the city council to enforce a ban on pavement parking.

The new powers will be used to hit drivers who flout the ban with a fine of up to £100.

But support was far from universal. Many people raised concerns about how it would affect those with limited options to park near their home.

Of those who responded to The Courier’s poll by November 24, 55% said they supported the council’s proposal to enforce the ban and issue fines.

Just 15% said they were opposed to the ban completely, while 30% said they would support it but only in certain streets.

You can still take part in the poll at the bottom of this article.

New legislation will also allow local authorities to use fines to combat double parking as well as people who stop their vehicle in front of dropped kerbs.

It says a car will be considered parked if it is stationary and has one or more wheels touching the pavement, regardless of whether the driver is present or the engine is running.

What do people think of the ban?

Opinions on the ban were mixed, and while people supported the idea some expressed concern.

One local resident who left a comment on The Courier website said: “I would support the ban but only for cars which park in such a way that a person pushing a double baby buggy cannot pass.

“Dalhousie Road has seen several cars this week parked on pavements in such a way that no-one at all can get past.

“However, the council should note that, without partial pavement parking, huge sections of Douglas, Whitfield, Linlathen, Balgillo and Fintry (these are areas with which I am familiar) will be totally impassable, and that means by ordinary cars let alone buses, lorries and emergency vehicles.

Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“A perfect example of a law where one size does not fit all.”

Local resident John Bonar wrote: “The ban should simply be on blocking a pavement so as a wheelchair or pram can’t get passed. If there’s room then no harm no foul.”

Drew Cochrane added: “Parking in certain areas is going to become impossible.

“I’d be more interested in seeing a crackdown on crap/dangerous parking on corners and at junctions.”

A third Dundee resident said: “Excellent news that this is finally coming in.

“The worst I see is when people park on the pavement in quiet side streets when there’s absolutely no need for it.

‘More parking needed’

“I don’t mean the oft-cited ‘how will emergency vehicles get through’ type streets. I mean streets where there’s little or no other parking, but drivers think it’s the law for them to park with at least two wheels on the pavement.

“It makes zero sense.”

Another local said they predicted the ban could be problematic if alternative parking is not created.

They explained: “The Government will need to create more car parking spaces and reduce the width of excessively wide paths or there will be trouble ahead, especially for housing estates and areas with tenements.”

Greg Baxter said on the Dundee Evening Telegraph Facebook page that it could cause “carnage” on the road.

What do you think? Have your say in the comments below, or take part in the poll if you haven’t already. 

