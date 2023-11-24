Dundee readers back council plan for pavement parking ban

Hundreds of Dundee residents say they support plans by the city council to enforce a ban on pavement parking.

The new powers will be used to hit drivers who flout the ban with a fine of up to £100.

But support was far from universal. Many people raised concerns about how it would affect those with limited options to park near their home.

Of those who responded to The Courier’s poll by November 24, 55% said they supported the council’s proposal to enforce the ban and issue fines.

Just 15% said they were opposed to the ban completely, while 30% said they would support it but only in certain streets.

New legislation will also allow local authorities to use fines to combat double parking as well as people who stop their vehicle in front of dropped kerbs.

It says a car will be considered parked if it is stationary and has one or more wheels touching the pavement, regardless of whether the driver is present or the engine is running.

What do people think of the ban?

Opinions on the ban were mixed, and while people supported the idea some expressed concern.

One local resident who left a comment on The Courier website said: “I would support the ban but only for cars which park in such a way that a person pushing a double baby buggy cannot pass.

“Dalhousie Road has seen several cars this week parked on pavements in such a way that no-one at all can get past.

“However, the council should note that, without partial pavement parking, huge sections of Douglas, Whitfield, Linlathen, Balgillo and Fintry (these are areas with which I am familiar) will be totally impassable, and that means by ordinary cars let alone buses, lorries and emergency vehicles.

“A perfect example of a law where one size does not fit all.”

Local resident John Bonar wrote: “The ban should simply be on blocking a pavement so as a wheelchair or pram can’t get passed. If there’s room then no harm no foul.”

Drew Cochrane added: “Parking in certain areas is going to become impossible.

“I’d be more interested in seeing a crackdown on crap/dangerous parking on corners and at junctions.”

A third Dundee resident said: “Excellent news that this is finally coming in.

“The worst I see is when people park on the pavement in quiet side streets when there’s absolutely no need for it.

‘More parking needed’

“I don’t mean the oft-cited ‘how will emergency vehicles get through’ type streets. I mean streets where there’s little or no other parking, but drivers think it’s the law for them to park with at least two wheels on the pavement.

“It makes zero sense.”

Another local said they predicted the ban could be problematic if alternative parking is not created.

They explained: “The Government will need to create more car parking spaces and reduce the width of excessively wide paths or there will be trouble ahead, especially for housing estates and areas with tenements.”

Greg Baxter said on the Dundee Evening Telegraph Facebook page that it could cause “carnage” on the road.

