‘Yes City’ Dundee and Arbroath general election candidates unveiled by Alba Party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Yes City’ Dundee and Arbroath general election candidates unveiled by Alba Party

The two candidates are a former Dundee SNP councillor and an Abertay engineering graduate.

By Andy Philip
Ghazi Khan and Alan Ross will stand. Image: Supplied by Alba.
Ghazi Khan and Alan Ross will stand. Image: Supplied by Alba.

Former SNP Lochee councillor Alan Ross will stand in Dundee Central at the general election for Alex Salmond’s pro-independence Alba Party.

He will be joined in the campaign by activist Ghazi Khan who is standing in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency.

Mr Ross – who will challenge sitting MP Chris Law – was an SNP city development chief and represented Lochee since 2007, going on to sit as an independent.

The Courier revealed his switch to Alba – the party’s first councillor – in 2022.

Alex Salmond court
Alex Salmond on a campaigning visit to Dundee City Square.

Announcing his new election campaign, Mr Ross said the impact of the Thatcher Tory years is still a legacy he’s fighting.

“Poverty levels are disgraceful in our city with far too many children now living below the poverty line in Scotland,” he said.

“Alba Party have a broad range of policies which would lead to the eradication of poverty from Scotland for good.”

‘Not enough focus on independence’

Mr Ross, who has always lived in Dundee, went to Menzieshill High School before training as a chef. He was a youth worked before leaving Abertay with a degree in Criminology.

He was a councillor in Lochee from 2007 to 2022 and now helps with the rehabilitation of men with alcohol and drug addiction.

Mr Ross said his former party is not focused on independence enough, adding: “That is the choice I will be taking to people in the Yes City of Dundee.”

Mr Khan went to St John’s High and also graduated from Abertay University, with a degree in civil engineering. Alba said his dad worked in the jute industry before starting businesses in Dundee and Arbroath, recently retiring from his convenience story after running it for 25 years.

The new candidate for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry said: “I am determined to make a change for the people I have grown up and lived with and will work hard for them if elected.

“The mainstream parties have let people down, and have focused on their own fortunes and governed in their own interests instead of the interests of the people in our community.”

More from Politics

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Israeli offensive in Rafah would be ‘catastrophic’, David Lammy warns
John Swinney becomes new SNP leader without an election
Taoiseach Simon Harris has spoken to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez about the ‘dire situation in the Middle East’ (PA)
Irish and Spanish premiers discuss recognition of the state of Palestine
Zak Hania (second left) with his wife Batoul and their four children (Family handout/PA)
Irish-Palestinian man adjusting to life back in Dublin after fleeing Gaza
Toilets (Martin Keene/PA)
Single-sex toilets to be required in new restaurants and offices
Ghazi Khan and Alan Ross will stand. Image: Supplied by Alba.
'It's heartbreaking': Dundee volunteer reflects on Errol charity visits to Ukraine
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tories may not win election, Sunak admits while claiming hung Parliament likely
Scotland’s likely next first minister John Swinney (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Salmond warns Swinney not to backtrack on roads projects to appease Green MSPs
Economists are widely expecting the MPC to keep rates at the current level of 5.25% (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England not yet ready to cut UK interest rates, experts say
Scottish Labour said the site was one of the country’s ‘key strategic assets’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK and Scottish governments ‘sleepwalking’ on future of Grangemouth refinery

Conversation