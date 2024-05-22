VIDEO: Eljamel campaigners in Dundee say police ‘kicking the can down the road’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Eljamel campaigners in Dundee say police ‘kicking the can down the road’

Victims of the disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon are livid and claim they have been left in limbo by the slow pace of a police probe.

By Justin Bowie

Victims of disgraced former NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel claimed police are “kicking the can down the road” as they protested the slow pace of investigation.

Campaigner Jules Rose told The Courier patients are being left in limbo as she joined a demonstration outside the force’s Bell Street Dundee headquarters on Wednesday.

Police started to probe the behaviour of Eljamel in September 2018 when complaints were first lodged.

The shamed neurosurgeon, employed in Ninewells from 1995 to 2013, harmed more than 100 patients and left many with life-changing injuries.

Protesters are frustrated over the slow pace of the investigation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Yet nearly six years after investigations begun, police have not established whether Eljamel’s actions should be deemed criminal.

The probe only escalated into a “major investigation” last October after the Scottish Government ordered a public inquiry into the fiasco.

Dozens of patients gathered at Bell Street with placards showing when they first made their own complaints against Eljamel.

Victims lined up fizzy juice cans and then kicked them down the stairs outside the station in a pointed dig at police.

Disgraced Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced former NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

One protester was dressed up in surgeon garbs as Eljamel himself.

Another campaigner impersonated an NHS Tayside executive with a huge “pension pot” while 1980s hit Getting Away With It was blasted on speakers.

Former Dundee DJ Pat Kelly was the first patient to flag concerns about the disgraced medic’s behaviour 10 years ago.

He was also the first victim to go to police in 2015, three years before they would eventually start investigating.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Speaking at the protest, he told us campaigners feel they are meeting endless hurdles.

Patients had to spend years demanding a public inquiry before the SNP finally relented.

He said: “It’s so frustrating. People keep apologising and do nothing.

“We’ve got to keep putting pressure on these organisations. We shouldn’t have to do that.”

Kinross campaigner Ms Rose addressed campaigners during the demonstration, saying: “Patients have been in limbo for over five and a half years.

“There seems to be an absence of an urgency from the police. They continue to kick the can down the road.”

Speaking to The Courier, she added: “We’re absolutely livid. We thought our days of protesting were over.

Campaigner Jules Rose speaking at the protest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It is hurdle after hurdle. But we are a tenacious bunch and we are not going to give up.”

Bringing Eljamel to justice in Scotland will be difficult for police given he fled to his home country Libya years ago.

Last September we revealed investigating officers fear he will never be extradited.

Ms Rose admitted the chances of him being made to return are “very slim”, but said she would never completely give up hope.

In November, she made a direct complaint against NHS Tayside in a bid to widen the police investigation into the scandal.

She wants officers to expand their probe into the health board’s alleged failure to protect patients.

The investigation is currently being headed up by Detective Inspector Willie Murdoch.

Police Scotland declined a request from The Courier to interview him.

Prior to the demonstration, a police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a protest planned outside Bell Street Police Station in Dundee.

“We have been in contact with the organisers to agree an area where protestors can assemble safely.”

They added: “This is an extremely complex investigation which is being investigated by specialist officers from the major investigation team.”

