How YOU can put questions to John Swinney in Dundee on Thursday

John Swinney is just into the job as SNP leader and he’s already in the thick of a general election.

Now you can put your questions to the country’s first minister at a crucial time for local, Scottish and UK politics.

The veteran Perthshire North MSP is in conversation with The Courier editor David Clegg from 6pm on Thursday, May 30, also fielding questions from the audience.

To take part, you must be a subscriber to The Courier, which gets you exclusive access to free tickets.

You can also book a ticket for a friend or family member at no extra cost.

Tickets are available here, but act fast because they are strictly limited.

The event is in DC Thomson’s Meadowside building on Albert Square in the heart of Dundee.

On the evening itself, you will have the chance write down and submit your question. A selection of refreshments will be available.

Please note you must sign up to claim tickets using the email with which you are a subscriber to The Courier. This will be used to verify your subscriber status.

Here’s how you can take part

You can subscribe for £1 for your first 3 months by following this link.

Get your ticket for the John Swinney event by following this link.

Read more of our full politics coverage, including the best local and the latest on the general election, on our dedicate page here.

Read more: