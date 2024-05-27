How YOU can put questions to John Swinney in Dundee on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How YOU can put questions to John Swinney in Dundee on Thursday

The Courier launches its exclusive election coverage at a special subscribers-only event with the First Minister.

By Andy Philip
John Swinney will be in DC Thomson's Meadowside building for the May 30 evening event.
John Swinney is just into the job as SNP leader and he’s already in the thick of a general election.

Now you can put your questions to the country’s first minister at a crucial time for local, Scottish and UK politics.

The veteran Perthshire North MSP is in conversation with The Courier editor David Clegg from 6pm on Thursday, May 30, also fielding questions from the audience.

To take part, you must be a subscriber to The Courier, which gets you exclusive access to free tickets.

You can also book a ticket for a friend or family member at no extra cost.

Tickets are available here, but act fast because they are strictly limited.

The event is in DC Thomson’s Meadowside building on Albert Square in the heart of Dundee.

On the evening itself, you will have the chance write down and submit your question. A selection of refreshments will be available.

Please note you must sign up to claim tickets using the email with which you are a subscriber to The Courier. This will be used to verify your subscriber status.

John Swinney has been campaigning across Courier country. Image: PA.

Here’s how you can take part

You can subscribe for £1 for your first 3 months by following this link.

Get your ticket for the John Swinney event by following this link.

Read more of our full politics coverage, including the best local and the latest on the general election, on our dedicate page here.

