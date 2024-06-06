General Election 2024: Check how your constituency has changed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
General Election 2024: Check how your constituency has changed

The 2024 General Election will see new constituency boundaries rolled out across Scotland, including Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, and Fife. Use our postcode checker to find out if, and how, your constituency has changed.

By Ema Sabljak

The election on July 4 will be fought on fresh constituency lines after the boundaries changed.

In Scotland, the changes have meant a loss of two seats. It brings the number north of the border down to 57 from 59.

The constituency boundary changes would have also seen past votes distributed differently and could therefore impact the upcoming general election.

So it is necessary to consider estimates of what past election outcomes would have been.

Enter your postcode below to find out if your constituency has changed and how the area under the new boundaries would have voted in the 2019 election.

The vote estimates or notional results for Scotland’s constituencies are based on calculations done by Professor David Denver of Lancaster University.

Map shows how new constituency boundaries would have impacted Scotland’s 2019 results

Glasgow Central and Ross Skye and Lochaber disappeared as they were split up into other constituencies.

However, the boundary changes also mean a seat would have been won by an entirely different party in 2019 in two constituencies that have not changed names.

The Lib Dem party won a seat in Fife North East in 2019.

As our map below shows, however, under new boundaries the SNP would have won it instead.

The party would have suffered a loss to the SNP in Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross too.

Lib Dem Wendy Chamberlain celebrates with supporters as she is elected MP for North East Fife in 2019.
Wendy Chamberlain became MP for North East Fife in 2019.

Meanwhile, Gordon, which was won by the SNP in 2019, now mainly falls under Gordon and Buchan.

The newly named constituency would have been a win for the Conservatives under the new boundaries.

It joined with parts of Banff and Buchan, which voted for the Conservatives in 2019.

However, the total number of seats won for each party would only change for the Liberal Democrats under the notional 2019 results.

The same results for the new boundaries would reduce them to two seats.

How are constituency boundaries decided?

Boundary Commissions determine UK parliamentary constituency boundaries.

They make periodical reviews to reflect changing population sizes and shifts in the electoral ward boundaries around them.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland started the latest review at the start of January 2021.

The body must ensure each constituency has between 69,724 and 77,062 electors.

But there are two exceptions to the rule in Scotland. Na h-Eileanan an Iar and Orkney and Shetland are not subject to review.

The two constituencies are protected in law and are defined just by their geography.

A constituency can have less than the minimum number of electors if it is larger than 12,000 square kilometres.

But none can be larger than 13,000 sq km.

Constituency breakdown

Each new seat consists of a combination of parts of old constituencies.

Overall, the review only left 11 of them completely unchanged, including Orkney and Shetland and Na h-Eileanan An Iar.

Newly-named constituencies were formed using fragments of old boundaries.

Dundee Central, for example is formed of 93.8% of Dundee West and 20.9% of Dundee East.

Meanwhile, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry is made up of 78.4% of Dundee East and 36.7% of the former Angus constituency.

The final 0.7% of Dundee East forms a small fraction of the Angus and Perthshire Glens seat.

