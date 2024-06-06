Dundee ‘in play’ for Labour in general election, Anas Sarwar says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee ‘in play’ for Labour in general election, Anas Sarwar says

The Scottish Labour leader was campaigning in the city which deserted his party for the SNP in recent elections.

By Andy Philip
Anas Sarwar was campaigning in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Anas Sarwar was campaigning in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has raised the dramatic prospect of the party winning back the SNP stronghold of Dundee.

The MSP listed areas he had thought would be a push too far just months or even weeks ago.

But buoyed by astonishing polls for UK Labour leader Keir Starmer in recent days, the party is now setting sights on tougher constituencies.

“What we’re seeing across the country is an increase in support Labour in this election campaign,” he said.

“That’s partly to make sure we get rid of this Tory government, but also because if want change you have to vote for it.”

But there will be big swings required where the SNP are strong.

“There’s no doubt we are persuading more people across the country,” he added.

“That includes places like Glasgow, Edinburgh, Lanarkshire, Fife, in Dundee and in Aberdeen. We’ve still got 27 days of persuasion to do and if we can maximise the number of people we’re persuading over those days there are lots of seats that are in play.”

Mr Sarwar was in Dundee on Thursday, campaigning in a city which once voted in droves for Labour.

That all changed in the past 20 years. The SNP have dominated at every level of government since, and the city recorded the highest Yes vote for independence in 2014.

Boundaries have changed for this election where voters locally are split between two constituencies – Dundee Central, and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.

According to polls, Dundee is still a massive challenge.

Based on 2019 results, Dundee’s new constituencies would still have voted SNP.

But the party is tipped to make gains in Fife where it was once stronger. Labour is tipped to sweep through much of the central belt, and pick up seats including the Western Isles where the SNP has been dominant.

The party has also set its sights on Aberdeen South – the seat being contested by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

SNP say it would take 27 years

SNP Candidate for Dundee Central Chris Law mocked Mr Sarwar’s ambitions in the city.

“Labour could have 27 years to persuade the people of Dundee and they would still fail to convince people to vote for the Labour Party’s damaging plan to impose billions of pounds of cuts to our public services,” he said.

“Despite having not visited Dundee once on his fleeting campaign trips to Scotland, Keir Starmer is going to inflict damaging cuts on local public services and leave households suffering increasing costs as a result of Brexit – the SNP will continue to oppose those plans and put Scotland’s interest first.”

