Politics

Who are the Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire and Stirling general election candidates?

What do we know about the aspiring MPs in your area?

As campaigning enters full swing, what do we know about the election hopefuls? Supplied by Michael McCosh / DC Thomson
By Ema Sabljak & Emma Morrice

The next general election is due to be held on July 4 and will give residents the opportunity to elect someone new, or re-elect popular politicians to represent them in Westminster as an MP.

We’ve looked at data around the candidates standing for this year’s election – how many are standing for each party, gender and age demographics – and what their favourite biscuits are.

Who is standing for election in Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Stirling?

Search the table below to find the names and party of each of the candidates in the nine constituencies in the area.

Following a boundary review, the constituencies have changed ahead of the upcoming election.

The constituencies across Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Stirling are: Angus and Perthshire Glens, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, Dundee Central, Dunfermline and Dollar, Glenrothes and Mid Fife, North East Fife, Perth and Kinross-shire, Stirling and Strathallan.

Our postcode constituency checker allows you to check how your constituency has changed.

Which party has the most candidates in 2024?

While the boundary changes have seen Scotland drop from 59 to 57 seats, there is no shortage of candidates this year.

The SNP, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Reform UK have candidates standing in each of the constituencies.

The Labour Party has 53 candidates but the remaining constituencies have candidates from the joint Labour and Co-operative Party.

The description is used by candidates running jointly for the Labour and Co-operative party.

There are more than 20 parties standing candidates in the election taking place on July 4.

Across Scotland, there are more candidates standing than in the past two general elections.

Voters had more general election candidates to choose from this election.

There are more than 400 candidates in 2024 compared to 266 in 2017 or 292 in the last general election.

The Scottish Greens have doubled the number of candidates from 22 in 2019.

There is also a higher representation of candidates from smaller parties as well as independents.

With the party being formed in 2021, 2024 is also the first year that the Alba party has been able to put forward general election candidates.

There are 25 people standing as independents compared to four in the last election.

Gender split of candidates

In Scotland, 267 people standing for election gave their gender information to Community Interest Company Democracy Club when asked.

Democracy Club was founded in 2010 and collects information on candidates running in elections, as well as hosting a polling station finder and candidate database.

Not everyone answers this question, so this data is based on the people who give their information, not the total number of candidates.

The only party where more women were standing than men was the Scottish Green Party, which has 13 women and 12 men standing.

It is also the only party where people who gave their gender information identified as non-binary – there are four non-binary candidates standing this year.

The SNP has 51 candidates who gave their information, the largest number of all the parties with representation in Scotland.

Of those, 31 are males and 20 are female.

How old are candidates for the 2024 election?

We also looked at age data to see what the ages of the youngest and oldest candidates of the 2024 election.

Democracy Club collects year of birth data but, again, it is optional for candidates to fill out.

A total of 118 people standing for election in Scotland filled out the question.

Of the people who gave their information, nine are under 30, with the youngest two people aged 24.

There are seven people standing who are aged 70 or older, with the oldest candidates two people aged 75.

The average age of election hopefuls is 50.

But what is their favourite biscuit?

Democracy Club collects a range of data from candidates across the UK who are standing for election.

This information is collated in order to make it easier for constituents to find out information about who they might vote for.

Within this profile, Democracy Club asks people a piece of information that might not be crucial for getting elected, but does give a fun insight into candidates.

Because who isn’t interested in what someone’s favourite biscuit is?

On reasons for adding the question, Democracy Club said: “Our user feedback shows that voters feel frustrated and disillusioned when asked to choose from candidates about whom they know nothing.”

Of those standing for election in Scotland, only 42 people answered the question.

There was no clear winner when it came to the top biscuit choice.

Top choices included Caramel Wafers, where three people opted for the original version, and one person preferred the dark chocolate type and Custard Creams, where three people picked the classic biscuit and one other person specified their favourite was a vegan custard cream from a specific café.

Four people also picked Digestive biscuits, two opting for the chocolate version and two who just said Digestive.

Other popular choices included chocolate Hob Nobs, Ginger Nuts, Jammie Dodgers, shortbread and Caramel Logs.

Conversation