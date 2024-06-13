Who is Dundee woman standing for election under YouTube star’s name?

A mystery Dundee woman appears to be standing in the General Election under the name of internet prankster Niko Omilana.

Independent contenders using Mr Omilana’s name are registered to stand in at least 11 constituencies — including Dundee Central.

Electoral law means someone can only stand in one constituency, and candidates must confirm this on their nomination papers.

But The Courier has identified local resident Olivia Dewar as the person who may be standing for election using the Youtuber’s name.

A number of people who nominated the Dundee Central candidate share the same second name as Ms Dewar, and an online election guide links to her social media accounts.

Several of those who nominated the candidate in Dundee Central are also friends with Ms Dewar on Facebook.

Who is mystery Dundonian?

Ms Dewar, who has her place of employment listed as the Boat Brae in Newport, did not respond to requests for comment.

It is not known if Ms Dewar has changed her name to stand as Niko Omilana, but her social media accounts remain as Olivia Dewar.

In a video posted across his various social media channels, Mr Omilana said he had “decided to run for Prime Minister” and would “remove” Rishi Sunak from the political world.

He has more than seven million subscribers on YouTube and millions more followers across other platforms.

He is known for his prank-style videos, including “fake employee” clips where he pretends to work at various businesses including McDonald’s, Apple, Subway, Asda, Ikea and Tesco.

He has had a range of brand deals with the likes of Wagamama and Cadbury.

In 2021, Mr Omilana got nearly 50,000 votes in the London Mayoral election, coming fifth as the top independent candidate.

Electoral Commission ‘aware’ same person nominated in 11 constituencies

He attempted to stand in the same election this year but was barred because his nomination papers were found to be invalid.

The Electoral Commission, which oversees elections in the UK, said: “We are aware that the same person has been nominated as a candidate in a number of constituencies at the general election.

“Candidates must confirm in their nomination papers that they are not standing in any other constituency.

“It is an offence for an individual to provide false information on nomination papers when applying to stand as a candidate, including to falsely confirm that they are not standing in another constituency.

“If that has occurred, it would be a matter for the police to consider.”

Police Scotland said it was aware of the same person has been nominated in a number of constituencies.

Superintendent Chris Stewart said: “It is an offence for an individual to provide false information on nomination papers when applying to stand as a candidate, including to falsely confirm that they are not standing in another constituency.

“Currently no electoral offences have been identified. Should this position change further consideration will be given at that time.’’

Under electoral law, returning officers must take the details provided in candidate nomination forms at face value, and accept the nomination if it meets the requirements.

They do not have the power to investigate or research the information provided by the candidate.

The Electoral Commission said candidates do not need to show ID when submitting their nomination papers.

Read more: