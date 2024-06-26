Alex Salmond claims he will sweep Labour away in 2026 after poll suggests SNP defeat in Dundee

Alex Salmond says Alba will “sweep” Labour away at the 2026 Holyrood election if they gain a foothold in the city on July 4.

It comes after a shock poll predicted an SNP defeat to Sir Keir Starmer’s party in the former Yes City.

If the results of the poll were replicated at the ballot box, the nationalists would lose both Dundee Central, and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.

Mr Salmond – who led the SNP takeover in Dundee after more than six decades of Labour dominance – said Alba would reach out to disaffected independence-supporting voters who may be thinking of voting for unionist parties.

His party is fielding candidates in both Dundee Central and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.

Asked about the Labour resurgence in Dundee, Mr Salmond said pollsters were not asking about support for his party.

He told The Courier: “I don’t think Dundee is any less of a Yes city now than it was in 2014.

“I think there’s 60% plus of people in the city right now who believe in Scottish independence.

“Our job is provide independence supporters with something worth voting for. If we do that, then the Labour Party, if it does indeed succeed in gaining a foothold in this city, will be swept away in two years time by Alba.”

Alba targets disaffected SNP vote

The former first minister said that with the SNP polling around 30%, he is hoping to target the 20% of pro-independence voters who won’t back his former party.

He hit out at First Minister John Swinney’s independence strategy, saying his request for a referendum had been “pre-answered” by Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir.

“That is not now the way forward to Scottish independence. We have set out what is the way forward.

“That is to use each and every election in Scotland as providing the opportunity for a popular mandate for independence.

“That’s what Alba are doing. The more people understand that argument, the more we will shall mobilise independence voters when many of them will be intent of staying at home or, even worse, voting for the unionist Labour Party.”

As well as independence, the Alba manifesto includes plans on energy, women’s rights and nuclear weapons.

