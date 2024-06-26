Alex Salmond claims he will sweep Labour away in 2026 after poll suggests SNP defeat in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Salmond claims he will sweep Labour away in 2026 after poll suggests SNP defeat in Dundee

The former first minister launched his independence manifesto in Dundee on Wednesday.

By Alasdair Clark
Former first minister Alex Salmond.
Alba Party leader Alex Salmond.

Alex Salmond says Alba will “sweep” Labour away at the 2026 Holyrood election if they gain a foothold in the city on July 4.

It comes after a shock poll predicted an SNP defeat to Sir Keir Starmer’s party in the former Yes City.

If the results of the poll were replicated at the ballot box, the nationalists would lose both Dundee Central, and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.

Mr Salmond – who led the SNP takeover in Dundee after more than six decades of Labour dominance – said Alba would reach out to disaffected independence-supporting voters who may be thinking of voting for unionist parties.

Dundee independence march
Dundee is currently one of the SNP’s safest areas, and the city backed independence in 2014. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

His party is fielding candidates in both Dundee Central and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.

Asked about the Labour resurgence in Dundee, Mr Salmond said pollsters were not asking about support for his party.

He told The Courier: “I don’t think Dundee is any less of a Yes city now than it was in 2014.

“I think there’s 60% plus of people in the city right now who believe in Scottish independence.

“Our job is provide independence supporters with something worth voting for. If we do that, then the Labour Party, if it does indeed succeed in gaining a foothold in this city, will be swept away in two years time by Alba.”

Alba targets disaffected SNP vote

The former first minister said that with the SNP polling around 30%, he is hoping to target the 20% of pro-independence voters who won’t back his former party.

He hit out at First Minister John Swinney’s independence strategy, saying his request for a referendum had been “pre-answered” by Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir.

“That is not now the way forward to Scottish independence. We have set out what is the way forward.

“That is to use each and every election in Scotland as providing the opportunity for a popular mandate for independence.

Alex Salmond launched his manifesto in Dundee. Image: PA

“That’s what Alba are doing. The more people understand that argument, the more we will shall mobilise independence voters when many of them will be intent of staying at home or, even worse, voting for the unionist Labour Party.”

As well as independence, the Alba manifesto includes plans on energy, women’s rights and nuclear weapons.

Read more:

Conversation