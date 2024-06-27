Fresh poll predicts Labour-SNP split in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh poll predicts Labour-SNP split in Dundee

A second poll shows a potential SNP defeat for Chris Law to Labour in Dundee Central.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee LAbour-SNP hustings
Labour's Dundee Central candidate Richard McCready. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Voters in Dundee may be set to send Labour and SNP MPs to Westminster, according to a new poll.

The nationalists have drawn level with Sir Keir Starmer’s party in Scotland according to the latest Scottish voting intention study from Savanta.

If replicated at the ballot on July 4, it would result a narrow Labour victory against the SNP’s Chris Law in Dundee Central.

The SNP’s Stephen Gethins would be returned in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.

It is the second poll to predict a Labour recovery in the independence voting “Yes city”, with previous predictions of a knife-edge result.

Political forecasting outfit Electoral Calculus now says there is a 56% of such a result in the former Dundee West constituency.

Dundee Central SNP candidate Chris Law
Incumbent SNP candidate Chris Law. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It would be a remarkable recovery for Labour, overturning a notional SNP majority of over 15,000 based on the new boundaries.

A senior party source in the city told The Courier: “This would be a fantastic result for Scottish Labour, the momentum is with us.

“If people want change in Dundee and across the UK, they will have to vote for it on July 4.”

Former Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie, who is the SNP campaign chief, previously said he hoped to the city would “keep faith” with his party.

He said: “My message to people in Dundee would be keep the faith. Looking at the alternatives, Labour and Tory threatening to privatise the NHS, the pitch we’re making is a strong one for Dundee and Scotland.”

SNP draws level with Labour

Despite John Swinney drawing level with Keir Starmer in Scotland as a whole, analysis from polling expert Professor John Curtice indicates Labour would still be on course for 28 Scottish MPs from their current two, while the SNP would drop to 18 seats.

The Liberal Democrats would increase to five MPs, while the Conservatives would be left with six MPs.

The Savanta poll, conducted this week alongside the Scotsman, also suggests the SNP is narrowly ahead of Labour in Holyrood Constituency voting intention, while the Conservatives drop to 14%.

SNP leader John Swinney. Image: PA

In the Holyrood list vote, the SNP has recorded 31% of the vote, with Labour on 29%. The Scottish Greens have dropped to 9% and the Conservatives have fared better on 17%.

If these results were reflected at election time, according to Professor Curtice’s analysis, the SNP would remain the largest party in Holyrood, but with a reduced 46 MSPs.

The Labour Party would be a close second with 38 MSPs, and the Conservatives reduced to 23 MSPs.

Labour vote in Scotland ‘more efficient’

The mood among voters will be keenly watched by all parties ahead of the Scottish Parliament election scheduled for 2026.

Emma Levin, associate director at Savanta said: “Our latest Scottish voting intention suggests that the gap between Labour and the SNP is closing in Scotland, although this would still mean Labour picking up 28 Scottish MPs and the SNP dropping to 18.

“Labour’s vote in Scotland simply looks more efficient, as much of it is concentrated around the central belt, where there are many potential seats for them to pick up.

“For the SNP, this election is about saving face after a challenging couple of years – if they achieve these results, they’ll likely think they’ve done a pretty decent job of holding on.”

Conversation