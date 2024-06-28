VIDEO: Angus hustings chaos as Tory hopeful Stephen Kerr accuses audience of ‘intimidation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Angus hustings chaos as Tory hopeful Stephen Kerr accuses audience of ‘intimidation’

Angus and Perthshire Glens candidate Stephen Kerr accused one of those present of staring in an attempt to unnerve him.

By Alasdair Clark

Footage from a general election hustings in Angus on Thursday has gone viral after Tory candidate Stephen Kerr accused the audience of intimidation.

In a short clip from the Ballinluig event posted online, Mr Kerr is seen confronting an audience member who he accuses of shouting and staring at him.

The Conservative candidate, who is also an MSP, says: “By the way, don’t think you’re going to be able to intimidate me by staring at me and shouting at me.

“I mean, goodness me.”

Candidate ‘lost his rag’

The clip from the hustings, which has been edited and does not show what took place to prompt Mr Kerr’s response, has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, the local resident who shared the video said: “At the Angus and Perthshire Glens hustings, Tory candidate Stephen Kerr lost his rag with the audience.”

A Labour source said: “The only thing staring the Scottish Conservatives in the face is electoral oblivion at the hands of the people of Scotland — and they have only themselves to blame.”

SNP candidate Dave Doogan. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Re-posting the clip, SNP MSP Christina McKelvie said: “That’s a novel way to win votes…

“He’s not been at his actual work in the Scottish Parliament for weeks. I am confident he will be back in Edinburgh after recess though. #ToryFail”

Asked about the incident, a spokesperson for Stephen Kerr told The Courier: “In Stephen’s opinion, one member of the audience went beyond the level of acceptable, robust engagement expected at a hustings.

Audience member ‘went too far’

“Stephen made it clear that no amount of attempted intimidation would silence him.

“He would like to thank the organisers for a hustings that was otherwise polite and well-run.”

Mr Kerr is standing against SNP incumbent Dave Doogan, with political forecaster Electoral Calculus predicting the nationalist will hold onto the seat.

The full list of candidates standing in Angus and Perthshire Glens is:

  • Elizabeth Carr-Ellis (Labour)
  • Dave Doogan (SNP)
  • Stephen Kerr (Conservative)
  • Claire McLaren (Liberal Democrat)
  • Kenneth Morton (Reform UK)
  • Dan Peña (Independent)

Conversation