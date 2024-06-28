VIDEO: Angus hustings chaos as Tory hopeful Stephen Kerr accuses audience of ‘intimidation’

Footage from a general election hustings in Angus on Thursday has gone viral after Tory candidate Stephen Kerr accused the audience of intimidation.

In a short clip from the Ballinluig event posted online, Mr Kerr is seen confronting an audience member who he accuses of shouting and staring at him.

The Conservative candidate, who is also an MSP, says: “By the way, don’t think you’re going to be able to intimidate me by staring at me and shouting at me.

“I mean, goodness me.”

Candidate ‘lost his rag’

The clip from the hustings, which has been edited and does not show what took place to prompt Mr Kerr’s response, has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, the local resident who shared the video said: “At the Angus and Perthshire Glens hustings, Tory candidate Stephen Kerr lost his rag with the audience.”

A Labour source said: “The only thing staring the Scottish Conservatives in the face is electoral oblivion at the hands of the people of Scotland — and they have only themselves to blame.”

Re-posting the clip, SNP MSP Christina McKelvie said: “That’s a novel way to win votes…

“He’s not been at his actual work in the Scottish Parliament for weeks. I am confident he will be back in Edinburgh after recess though. #ToryFail”

Asked about the incident, a spokesperson for Stephen Kerr told The Courier: “In Stephen’s opinion, one member of the audience went beyond the level of acceptable, robust engagement expected at a hustings.

Audience member ‘went too far’

“Stephen made it clear that no amount of attempted intimidation would silence him.

“He would like to thank the organisers for a hustings that was otherwise polite and well-run.”

Mr Kerr is standing against SNP incumbent Dave Doogan, with political forecaster Electoral Calculus predicting the nationalist will hold onto the seat.

The full list of candidates standing in Angus and Perthshire Glens is:

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis (Labour)

Dave Doogan (SNP)

Stephen Kerr (Conservative)

Claire McLaren (Liberal Democrat)

Kenneth Morton (Reform UK)

Dan Peña (Independent)

