Postal vote delays: Emergency action taken in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Postal vote delays: Emergency action taken in Fife

Fife Council have put emergency measures in place, while Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross councils have also announced what voters waiting on their ballot should do.

Fife Council have put emergency measures in place, while Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross councils have also announced what voters waiting on their ballot should do.
By Alasdair Clark

Emergency measures are in place to tackle delayed postal ballots for the general election across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth.

Many have yet to receive their ballot, prompting urgent action to ensure all voters can have their say before polls close at 10pm on July 4.

The Electoral Management Board for Scotland (EMB) said there have been “many difficulties experienced with the delivery of postal votes” across the country.

Fife Council say urgent action has been taken for voters yet to receive their ballot who will not be at home next week.

They will be able to attend Fife House in Glenrothes to collect a new ballot, and a private booth will be set up for those wishing to complete their postal vote there and then.

Other local authorities have put similar arrangements in place, including Dundee City Council.

FM ‘troubled’ by postal vote delay

First Minister John Swinney said he was “troubled” by the reports, warning it could even impact the final result.

He said: “In an election where there will be a number of marginal contests in Scotland, because there is a really intense contest going on here in Scotland, I am worried people will be disenfranchised.”

The SNP leader had already accused Rishi Sunak of being “disrespectful” with his decision to hold the election at a time when most schools in Scotland have finished for the summer and many families will be on holiday.

Print issues and Royal Mail delivery delays have been blamed. Image: PA

It is understood the issue is a result of problems printing the materials at short notice and Royal Mail delays.

The EMB said there have been “many difficulties experienced with the delivery of postal votes”.

Convenor Malcolm Burr said: “There have been and remain issues with both suppliers and with Royal Mail across Scotland which the electoral community are dealing with as best we can.

“It should be noted that the legal and logistical timetable for this election is very tight, exacerbated in Scotland by the holiday period commencing in many areas at the end of this week.”

What to do if you haven’t received your ballot

Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross councils say all those who have applied for a postal vote in the general election should receive their ballot pack no later than July 1.

Those who still have not received their pack are being asked to contact their local authority using the information below.

Perth: Anyone without their ballot by July 1 is asked to email elections@pkc.gov.uk

Fife: On Saturday June 29, voters who have yet to receive their postal votes and who will not be at home next week can go to Fife House and have their voting pack re-issued or hand them in.

The facility will be open on Saturday between 9am and 4pm. Voters should attend with photo ID.

Dundee: Email ero@dundeecity.gov.uk or telephone 01382 434444 for advice. Ballots can also be returned to the box office in City Square, open Monday to Wednesday between 9am-5pm.

Angus: Contact elections@angus.gov.uk. Ballots can also be returned to Angus House, Forfar.

More from Politics

The Lib Dem plans would give people new rights to see a GP within a week or 24 hours if it is urgent (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients should have legal right to see GP within a week, Lib Dems say
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets former members of the armed forces at a cafe on Armed Forces Day in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Saturday June 29, 2024.
Sunak: Starmer’s Labour would inflict ‘irreversible’ harm within weeks
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets people during a visit to BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (PA)
UK is world’s most successful multi-faith democracy, says Rishi Sunak
Sir Elton John was among the stars backing Labour (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sir Elton John among stars backing Labour in General Election
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking at a major campaign event at the Royal Horticultural Halls in central London, while on the General Election campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer calls for Tories to face ‘democratic reckoning’ at the ballot box
A person wearing a Reform UK rosette at the party’s launch of ‘Our Contract with You’ in Merthyr Tydfil (Ben Birchall/PA)
Election campaign day 38: Farage at centre of media storm
NHS Fife, Kirkcaldy
Female NHS Fife worker suspended after complaining about sharing changing room with trans woman
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is also embroiled in a dispute with the BBC (Paul Marriott/PA)
Farage’s Reform UK calls for election watchdog to investigate undercover sting
Andy Burnham was speaking at Glastonbury Festival (Tom Leese/PA)
Starmer won’t bulldoze local government, says Burnham after Glastonbury speech
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer met veterans at Aldershot Town Football Club (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer blasts ‘ridiculous’ Tory claim Labour would be national security threat

Conversation