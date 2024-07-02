EXCLUSIVE: Gordon Brown rubbishes SNP poverty attack despite two-child benefit cap row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Gordon Brown rubbishes SNP poverty attack despite two-child benefit cap row

In an interview with The Courier in Fife, the former prime minister focused on anti-poverty projects in the Kingdom and Labour's plans to improve the region's fortunes.

Gordon Brown Labour General Election
Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Gordon Brown rubbished SNP attacks on Labour’s refusal to commit to scrapping the two-child benefit cap, saying they had overseen a rise in Scottish child poverty rates.

Mr Brown has spent his time since leaving office campaigning on growing levels of child poverty across the UK.

He previously said the UK was seeing poverty it had “never seen before” in his lifetime.

This has included work to expand the “multibank” initiative, born in Fife, which gets essentials to families in need through partnerships with Amazon and other businesses.

Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But he came into conflict with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the scrapping of the two-child benefit cap, which limits welfare support for families with more than two children born after 2017.

Studies have shown the Conservative policy is a key-driver of poverty rates, but Sir Keir U-turned on a previous commitment to scrap the benefit rule, blaming the state of the public finances.

It has drawn sharp criticism from anti-poverty campaigners and the SNP, who have called for it to be abolished.

‘The SNP has not done enough’

Asked about the criticism, and whether he thought the nationalist’s had a more radical offering on tackling poverty, Mr Brown said: “Child poverty is still rising in Scotland. Whatever the SNP has done is clearly not enough.

“When we left power in 2010 there was one foodbank, now there’s nearly 200. This is what has happened.

“The only way to deal with poverty is to have a Labour government replacing the Conservative government, working with the Scottish Government and with Fife and other local authorities.”

Image: PA

“The SNP cannot say they have solved the problem. They have the power to do so but haven’t solved the problem.”

Labour sources are optimistic the party will see a recovery across the Kingdom, potentially winning three seats, including Glenrothes and Mid Fife, Dunfermline and Dollar, and Mr Brown’s former seat of Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy.

“If we win Glenrothes, it will be a very good night for us. We’re fighting for every vote,” one insider said.

Campaigning with Richard Baker, the party’s candidate in Glenrothes and Mid Fife, Mr Brown said SNP MPs had left Fife behind.

Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“You want an MP who is fighting for Fife and the people of Fife,” he said.

“What we’ve had with the SNP is MPs talking about independence. What people want is results.

“They want jobs. They want the health service to be better. They want things to change in their daily lives.

“I think if you have a representative like Richard Baker, he is going to fight for jobs, for children, fight for the energy transition to benefit Fife.”

SNP blast benefit cap

SNP candidate for North East Fife Stefan Hoggan-Radu said the two-child cap is the single biggest policy pushing children into poverty.

“The SNP would choose to scrap the two-child cap, the question for Gordon Brown is why Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is going to keep it,” he said.

“SNP action in government such as the creation and uplifting of the game-changing Scottish Child payment, Best Start Grants and the expansion of free school meals is helping to lift 100,000 children in Scotland out of poverty.

“Thanks to the SNP Scottish Government spending money to mitigate Westminster’s cruel and punitive welfare cuts, child poverty rates, while still unacceptably high, are lower than elsewhere in the UK.”

He claimed the SNP can stand against a big Labour majority at Westminster and opposed “£18 billion of cuts”.

Other candidates standing in Glenrothes and Mid Fife are John Beare (SNP), Debbie MacCallum (Conservative), Jill Reilly (Liberal Democrat) and Ian Sinclair Smith (Reform).

Conversation