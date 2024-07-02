Broughty Ferry election hopeful ‘running from party’ as Tory brand scrubbed from leaflet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry election hopeful ‘running from party’ as Tory brand scrubbed from leaflet

The leaflet left delivered to homes in Broughty Ferry had no Conservative branding except for a small logo on the back page.

By Alasdair Clark
Broughty Ferry election leaflet
The SNP and Conservative candidate leaflets delivered to voters. Image: Supplied

The Tory candidate in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry has been accused of “running from his party” after a leaflet with no Conservative branding was sent to voters.

Delivered to homes in the Ferry on Tuesday, the leaflet for Richard Brooks’ campaign did not bare the distinctive blue colour scheme associated with the Conservatives.

Barring a small logo on the back of the leaflet there was no visible marking to make clear which party Mr Brooks was representing.

The leaflet was delivered alongside another from Arbroath and Broughty Ferry hopeful Stephen Gethins, which made clear he is the SNP candidate.

Arbroath Broughty Ferry Conservative General Election Candidate Richard Brooks
Conservative candidate Richard Brooks. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

One voter told The Courier the Conservative campaign material was confusing, while Mr Gethins accused his rival of “running away” from the Conservative record in government.

He said: “Obviously with the new boundaries the SNP is facing a challenge from the Tories.

“And although the SNP hasn’t got everything right, the party has a record it can be proud of both in government and on the big issues like Brexit, austerity and tackling the cost of living crisis.

Tories running away from consequences of their record

“That’s why I’m proud to stand as an SNP candidate, whereas it’s clear the Tories are running away from their own party given the devastating consequences the Conservative government has had on every person in the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA

The local resident who shared the leaflets with The Courier said: “I’d never heard of Richard Brooks so I was quite confused by the front of the leaflet.

“I had to scour the inside to work out which party he represented. It doesn’t exactly fill you with confidence he is proud to be the Conservative candidate.”

Asked about the leaflet, a Conservative Party spokesman said: “In swathes of seats across Scotland, only a vote for Scottish Conservatives will stop the SNP.”

Read more:

