North East Fife nail-biter as SNP and Lib Dem fight for every vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

North East Fife nail-biter as SNP and Lib Dem fight for every vote

The changed boundaries mean the SNP could clinch the seat currently held by Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain.

By Alasdair Clark
Will the SNP benefit from boundary changes, or can the Liberal Democrats re-win in North East Fife?
Will the SNP benefit from boundary changes, or can the Liberal Democrats re-win in North East Fife?

North East Fife could be one of the most hotly contested contests in Scotland as Liberal Democrat incumbent Wendy Chamberlain attempts to prevent an SNP upset.

And it’s a fight retired para-triathlete and SNP hopeful Stefan Hoggan-Radu is determined to give his all to, as voters prepare to head to the polls on Thursday.

Represented by Menzies Campbell since 1988, North East Fife was a Liberal heartland until 2015 when the SNP’s Stephen Gethins secured a 20-point swing and won the seat.

He was returned to Westminster in 2017 with a majority of just two votes.

It wasn’t to last. Even as the SNP re-gained seats in the 2019 election, Mr Gethins lost out to Liberal Democrat challenger Wendy Chamberlain.

North East Fife boundary change

However, for the 2024 ballot the constituency’s boundaries have been redrawn, and the SNP believe the alterations could work in their favour.

The seat now encompasses communities including Kennoway, Windygates and Levenmouth, previously part of the Glenrothes constituency.

All are areas where the SNP is known to have enjoyed strong levels of support in previous votes, including the most recent local authority election.

The subtle confidence is not misplaced.

Estimates suggest that if the new boundaries had been in place in 2019, Mr Gethins – who is standing in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry in the 2024 election – would have held onto his Westminster seat.

Ms Chamberlain knows the history – and she is confident the Lib Dems demonstrated a local record on “getting things done”.

Mr Hoggan-Radu, while taking nothing for granted, said the changes have made it an interesting competition.

Stefan Hoggan-Radu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Speaking as he prepares the final leg of his campaign, he told The Courier: “A snap election has its challenges but it has been really positive.

“Leven, Kennoway and Windygates are all very strong areas for us, and traditionally the unionist vote there is Labour, as opposed to Liberal Democrat. So it will be interesting.”

Mr Hoggan-Radu admitted his chance of success could come down to the extent of any tactical voting by anti-independence voters who previously voted Labour while part of the Glenrothes constituency.

It’s a reality incumbent MP Ms Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrat candidate, is also aware of as she adapts her campaign.

Wendy Chamberlain won the seat in 2019. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“There’s no doubt there is a strong liberal tradition in North East Fife. Since I was elected in 2019, Willie Rennie doubled his majority in what is the core part of the seat.

“That strong local representation and that team approach has been recognised by people as a good thing.”

Ms Chamberlain has also led an active campaign, door knocking around the constituency most weekends and speaking to thousands of voters.

‘Labour can’t win here’

In a message to Labour voters, she said: “Labour got the lowest vote share in Scotland in North East Fife in 2019, 3.7% of the vote, they know Labour can’t win here.

“We’ve demonstrated our local record on getting things done, it means they feel comfortable they can lend us their support.”

The constituency has also had a significant Conservative vote in the past, and Ms Chamberlain is hoping to benefit as pollsters predict a collapse in support for Rishi Sunak’s party.

But Mr Hoggan-Radu says he believes the Liberal Democrats have “lost their way” since 2019.

The SNP candidate will make Brexit key to his appeal to voters. Image: PA

With the SNP the only party campaigning on a pledge to re-join the EU, he hopes to appeal to pro-European who may be disaffected by the Liberal Democrats.

“The SNP have a plan, and we want to re-join the European Union so we can live, laugh, love across the community,” he added.

As the campaign heads into its final day, both candidates say they will be fighting for every last vote.

Others candidates standing for election in North East Fife are Bill Bowman (Conservative), Jennifer Gallagher (Labour), Morven Ovenstone-Jones (Scottish Greens) and Matthew Wren (Reform UK). 

Read more:

More from Politics

What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Wednesday
The forecast was made by UK cash access and cash machine network Link (Gareth Fuller/PA)
£235m expected to be withdrawn from ATMs as voters go to polls on Thursday
The highest number of seats won by a single party at an election since 1900 is 418, by Labour in 1997 (Peter Byrne/PA)
General election records and historical benchmarks
Boris Johnson joined the Conservative Party on the campaign trail just over 48 hours before General Election polls close (James Manning/PA)
Boris Johnson returns to the trail as General Election campaigns come to an end
A campaign group has organised signs warning voters to be wary of ‘slippery politicians’ (Jeff Moore/PA)
Signs by polling booth near Grenfell Tower warn voters of ‘slippery politicians’
Green Party parliamentary candidates (left to right) Sian Berry, Carla Denyer, Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Greens to end campaign with focus on ‘marginals’ including Bristol and Brighton
Boris Johnson delivers a speech in central London at a Conservative Party campaign event (James Manning/PA)
Cheers greet Boris Johnson’s appearance at Conservative campaign event
Sir Ed Davey has said has has been ‘so moved’ by the reaction to his A Fair Deal on Care campaign (Will Durrant/PA)
Sir Ed Davey ‘so moved’ by reaction to care campaign
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to staff in a cafe during a visit to Wykham Park Farm in Banbury, Oxfordshire
Sunak makes last ditch plea to voters not to back ‘unchecked’ Labour majority
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Change is in your hands, Labour tells voters as campaign enters final day

Conversation