New Fife Labour MP shares late dad’s inspiration as she arrives in Westminster

Newly elected Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward kept an audio diary of her first days in the House of Commons.

By Alasdair Clark
Fife MP Melanie Ward
Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward has shared an insight into her first days in Westminster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Newly elected Fife MP Melanie Ward shared how she thought of her late dad’s inspiration as she arrived in Westminster.

In an audio diary for The Stooshie – DC Thomson’s politics podcast – Ms Ward detailed her first days as a member of parliament.

It gives listeners an insight into the whirlwind politicians experience in the days after they are declared the winner.

Arriving in parliament, Ms Ward said two things were on her mind: “As I got here I’ve been thinking about all the people who voted to send me here.

‘I wish my dad was here’

“And I’m also thinking about my dad. My dad, who is no longer with us, he died nine years ago of cancer, and it was my dad who first brought me to parliament when I was a wee girl, around 11 or 12.

“My best subject at school was modern studies, and my dad somehow arranged for us to get tickets to prime minister’s questions.

“My family were not political, but he managed to do that and brought me down to parliament for the day.

“There’s a photograph he took of me then which is close to where I’m standing now with Big Ben in the background, and I wish my dad was here now because I know he’d be really proud.”

Keir Starmer meets new Scottish Labour MPs alongside Anas Sarwar and Jackie Baillie. Image: Shutterstock

Ms Ward – who was CEO of the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians prior to her election – said it never occurred to her at the time that she could one day become an MP.

The Labour politician also spoke about the moment she went into the House of Commons chamber for the first time.

“It’s really small compared to how it looks on TV.

“It’s such a contrast this place. The House of Commons is so ancient and full of tradition, and we’ve been transported into this slightly odd bubble in some ways.

The chamber of the House of Commons. Image: Shutterstock

“But at the same time our newly elected government is cracking on with making change happen.”

Speaking from the Palace of Westminster on Monday evening, Ms Ward explained how she had been through an “induction” almost like any new employee would receive.

But some moments from her first day in Commons had been “extraordinary”, she said.

‘I’ve left my sword at home’

“Lots of different things have happened today which are kind of normal that you would do in a new job, but there have been a number of completely extraordinary things as well.

“I have a hanger in the members cloakroom, so it says Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, and on the hanger there is a bit of pink ribbon which is apparently where I’m meant to hang my sword.

“But I’ve left my sword at home this time.”

You can listen to the new MP’s audio diary on The Stooshie – the weekly politics podcast from The Courier. 

