‘Sad and desperate’ Nigel Farage mocked by Pete Wishart during first MP speech

The Perthshire SNP MP quipped Mr Farage was "spot on" as he described insults he faced before election.

By Justin Bowie

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart mocked Nigel Farage by saying he was “spot on” about insults calling him “sad, lonely, and desperate”.

The veteran nationalist was heard hitting out with the quip during the Reform UK leader’s first speech in Westminster.

Mr Farage finally became an MP at the general election on July 4, after failing on seven previous attempts.

During his maiden speech in the House of Commons, the firebrand Brexiteer spoke out against immigration and ranted against the EU.

The new Clacton MP spoke about the time he travelled out into the English Channel and filmed migrants arriving in Britain.

He said: “I was described as being a sad, lonely, desperate figure, always seeking attention, and I’ve no doubt there’s some that still think that’s the case today.”

Mr Farage was greeted with chants of “hear, hear” from rivals in the chamber.

General election 2024
SNP MP Pete Wishart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mr Wishart, now the SNP’s deputy leader in Westminster, was then heard saying that scathing criticism of the Reform leader was “spot on”.

Mr Farage defended his decision to go out into the Channel as he pushed on with his crusade against illegal immigration.

Reform UK picked up five seats in England at the Westminster election on a successful night for Mr Farage.

The party also picked up 7% of the vote in Scotland, beating the Tories in some constituencies across the country.

Reform insiders now want to pick up MSPs in every region at the next Holyrood election.

SNP veteran Pete Wishart, first elected in 2001, fended off a challenge from the Tories to win the new Perth and Kinross-shire seat.

