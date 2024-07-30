How Kinross mum Jules Rose led the fight in Eljamel surgery scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Kinross mum Jules Rose led the fight in Eljamel surgery scandal

"I had 110% trust in my surgeon and the health board - I never had any reason to doubt the healthcare system."

Eljamel campaigner with her daughters Sophie, left, and Emma, right.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Jules Rose never imagined herself as a relentless campaigner at the heart of a huge health scandal – but that was before disgraced Sam Eljamel harmed her.

“I wish I’d jumped off that bed in the anaesthetic room and run,” she says, reflecting on her nightmare ordeal at the former NHS Tayside surgeon’s hands.

Rogue doctor Eljamel removed the Kinross mum’s tear gland instead of her brain tumour when she went in for an operation in August 2013.

Five months later Jules went in for a second procedure to take out the tumour after her first surgery had been botched.

Just one day later, Eljamel was suspended by NHS Tayside, and it has since emerged the disgraced doctor repeatedly harmed patients.

Eljamel public inquiry ordered

A public inquiry was finally ordered by the Scottish Government into the fiasco last year after endless pressure from frustrated campaigners.

Much of that was down to the tireless work of Jules, a regular name in The Courier’s coverage of this scandal. She played a crucial role in coordinating protests and became a thorn in the side of the SNP and NHS Tayside.

Jules Rose never imagined herself as a hardened campaigner.

But it’s not a role the mum-of-two, who works as a teaching assistant, ever envisaged for herself.

“Never in my wildest dreams,” she says.

Jules admits the work is not always easy given her responsibilities as a parent. How does she manage?

She says: “It’s extremely difficult. My time is never my own.

Jules Rose has been a leading campaigner. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I’ll never pretend that it’s easy, because it’s not. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve ever undertaken.

“This never leaves me. It is with me 24/7.”

Jules was speaking to The Courier while on holiday in Rome.

But she adds: “The fury I have drives me to see this through to the bitter end.”

Jules has organised multiple protests outside parliament.

She is scathing about NHS Tayside’s failure to stop Eljamel sooner.

The disgraced neurosurgeon – who fled to Libya – was technically under supervision when he harmed Jules in the operating theatre.

But it later emerged he was never directly monitored while carrying out hundreds of surgeries in the last six months of his career at Ninewells Hospital.

‘I never had reason to doubt healthcare system’

Jules says: “Had I known then, I would never in a million miles have endured the treatment I did from Eljamel and NHS Tayside.

“I had 110% trust in my surgeon and the health board. I never had any reason to doubt the healthcare system.”

Determined as ever, Jules has continued to arrange protests even after campaigners reached their long-awaited goal of a public inquiry.

Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.

She is frustrated at the slow pace in setting up the probe, and has criticised the lack of progress being made by police carrying out a separate investigation.

“I’m not the sort of person to let it go,” she says. “I would have stood outside parliament naked if I had to in order to get their attention.”

Botched operation

As with many patients, Jules had a long and difficult recovery following her botched operation.

She was physically active before her illness and regularly ran marathons.

Jules running her first ever marathon, more than 20 years ago.

She says: “I never got back running to the scale that I previously did.

“Mentally my mind was willing, but my body just wasn’t.

“I’ve ran one full marathon since then, more so for my mental health, to not let Eljamel and NHS Tayside take that from me.”

‘Murky world of politics’

Does Jules see herself as someone who could one day become active in politics, fighting for change from the inside?

She’s now used to regular media appearances, knows how to speak in public and has perfected getting her message out to the wider public.

“I’ve no interest at all,” she says.

Jules at a protest outside Dundee’s Bell Street police station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I’ve seen the murky world that they operate in, and I feel my forte and strength is doing what I’m doing as a campaigner.”

But given her life has already taken an unpredictable turn, she has a final thought.

“Never say never,” she adds.

Conversation