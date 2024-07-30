What winter fuel payment changes mean for pensioners in Dundee, Fife, Stirling and Perth

New Labour chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced sweeping changes to the eligibility rules for the Winter Fuel Payment that could affect pensioners in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling.

The top-up will no longer be available to all pensioners.

Only those in receipt of benefits such as pension credit are eligible.

Ms Reeves used a bleak Commons statement on Monday to launch a furious attack on the Conservatives, claiming unfunded spending promises had left the Treasury with a £22 billion blackhole.

She said the introduction of a means test for the Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) was one of several “immediate actions” to address the issues uncovered by the audit ordered by Labour when it took office.

The change is likely to reduce the number of pensioners receiving the top-up cash by around 10 million, saving the public coffers £1.5 billion a year.

But the policy has sparked criticism from groups like Age UK, while money saving expert Martin Lewis said the new rules were “too narrow”.

What does the Winter Fuel Payment change mean in for you?

Across Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling over 175,000 residents received the Winter Fuel Payment in 2022/23, designed to help with rising energy bills and the cost of living.

While the exact figure is not available, it is likely tens of thousands would have missed out under the new rules.

But with powers over winter fuel payments devolved in Scotland, many have been left wondering exactly what it will mean.

A new “pension age winter heating payment” was set to be rolled out this winter, and the current eligibility guidelines suggest it was to be available universally.

But the change at a UK level will affect Scotland’s budget, potentially reducing the extra knock-on cash Holyrood receives.

First Minister John Swinney said the decision would mean leave his government with “tough decisions”.

“The Chancellor has painted an appalling picture of the financial future facing the UK,” he said.

“By echoing the previous government’s fiscal rules, they are trapped into delivering massive spending cuts.”

SNP refuse to rule out changing rules in Scotland

The SNP government has so far failed to say whether it will adopt the new Labour government guidelines, or continue with the more generous option of making the payments available to every Scot aged 65 or over.

Public Finance boss Ivan McKee refused to commit to universal rollout, but said Labour should have been of the need to make cuts.

“Labour should have known about this,” he said.

“They’ve either been incompetent in not checking the numbers, which were readily available during the election campaign, or they’ve been very misleading about the process that’s happened here.”