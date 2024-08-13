Dundee has highest suicide rate in Scotland, official figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee has highest suicide rate in Scotland, official figures show

By contrast, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Stirling all registered below the national average at the other end of the table.

By Rebecca McCurdy
Support can be found through NHS Tayside, on phone apps and drop-in centres locally. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee has the highest number of probable deaths by suicide in Scotland, according to an official government report.

The city is at the top of the list published today on deaths recorded over the past four years, with a mortality rate of 19.5 deaths per 100,000.

Across Scotland, suicide appears to have increased by 30 to 792 in a year, particularly among men where the rate is three times higher than women.

‘Distressing reading’

Scottish Government mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “This report makes for distressing reading and my sincere condolences go out to all those who have been affected by the loss of a loved one by suicide.”

According to latest official figures across the UK, Scotland had the highest rate of suicide deaths of all four nations at 14 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Wales with 12.4, Northern Ireland with 12.3 and England with 10.5.

SNP minister Maree Todd. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Phillipa Haxton, from National Records Scotland, said remote small towns had the highest suicide rates for more of the last decade.

In 2023, the rate of suicide in those from remote small towns was estimated to be 20.5 deaths per 100,000 of the population, compared to 13.2 from large urban areas.

Deprived areas affected most

For men, those from remote small towns had a rate of 33.5 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 21 deaths in large urban areas.

There was a similar trend in women, with the rate 7.8 per 100,000 people for those in remote small towns, compared to 5.8 in large urban areas.

Dr Murray Smith, of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “The increased rate in probable deaths in some of our most deprived areas illustrates the ongoing health inequalities experienced by many Scots.”

Support can be accessed through groups such as the Samaritans here, or by phoning 116 123.

NHS Tayside also has support detailed online here.

Conversation