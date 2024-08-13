Dundee has highest suicide rate in Scotland, official figures show

Dundee has the highest number of probable deaths by suicide in Scotland, according to an official government report.

The city is at the top of the list published today on deaths recorded over the past four years, with a mortality rate of 19.5 deaths per 100,000.

By contrast, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Stirling all registered below the national average at the other end of the table.

Across Scotland, suicide appears to have increased by 30 to 792 in a year, particularly among men where the rate is three times higher than women.

‘Distressing reading’

Scottish Government mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “This report makes for distressing reading and my sincere condolences go out to all those who have been affected by the loss of a loved one by suicide.”

According to latest official figures across the UK, Scotland had the highest rate of suicide deaths of all four nations at 14 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Wales with 12.4, Northern Ireland with 12.3 and England with 10.5.

Phillipa Haxton, from National Records Scotland, said remote small towns had the highest suicide rates for more of the last decade.

In 2023, the rate of suicide in those from remote small towns was estimated to be 20.5 deaths per 100,000 of the population, compared to 13.2 from large urban areas.

Deprived areas affected most

For men, those from remote small towns had a rate of 33.5 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 21 deaths in large urban areas.

There was a similar trend in women, with the rate 7.8 per 100,000 people for those in remote small towns, compared to 5.8 in large urban areas.

Dr Murray Smith, of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “The increased rate in probable deaths in some of our most deprived areas illustrates the ongoing health inequalities experienced by many Scots.”

Support can be accessed through groups such as the Samaritans here, or by phoning 116 123.

NHS Tayside also has support detailed online here.