Meet Mark Flynn, the next leader of Dundee City Council with a heaving to-do list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Meet Mark Flynn, the next leader of Dundee City Council with a heaving to-do list

The Coldside councillor, father of SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, speaks to The Courier after we revealed he is taking over from John Alexander.

New Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn.
Mark Flynn spoke to The Courier about his plans for the top job. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Mark Flynn will arrive in the leaders office at Dundee City Council with a bursting in-tray.

The local authority has enjoyed some success but as outgoing leader John Alexander admitted, his time in office has been challenging.

Dundonians want action on the cost of living crisis and housing pressure.

The scandal-plagued Olympia Leisure Centre is never far from local complaints.

Open-door policy

In an interview with The Courier, Mr Flynn knows he has a full in-tray and admitted he hadn’t been expecting to fill the sudden vacancy.

“It came as a complete surprise, to myself and the group, when he made the decision. It was a very sad time, but as he said we have got to move on,” he said.

Mr Flynn is expected to formally take over in September. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“That’s why I’ve been selected by the group, and I’m grateful to the group for putting their trust in me.”

Mr Flynn will not formally become council leader until a vote of all councillors at the next meeting in early September.

But with an SNP majority he is expected to secure the nomination.

‘My door will always be open’

Appealing to opposition councillors to support his candidacy, Mr Flynn pledged an open door policy to help address Dundonians’ problems.

“Ultimately we all represent the city,” he said.

“If they come up with good ideas I am quite happy to work with them if they are willing to work with me.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Flynn is not the first in his family to take on a leadership role in Scottish politics.

His son Stephen, who hails from Dundee but represents Aberdeen South in Westminster, is leader of the SNP group in the House of Commons.

Housing crisis

The Coldside councillor, first elected in 2017, agreed housing will be a key challenge in the months ahead.

He said: “The whole of the country is in a housing crisis, every local authority has got its own challenges.

“But I’d put it back to the Westminster government. If they took the purse strings and opened them up a wee bit and realised that housing, and social housing especially, is utterly desperate across the country and in this city.

Mr Flynn was first elected in 2017.

“So I need them to open the purse strings, give the devolved governments enough capital funding to allow us to to actually move that project on.

“The housing challenges are clear, but without the support we’re going to find it extremely difficult to deliver.”

John Alexander has made the Eden Project a key council priority. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Eden project boost

The SNP councillor also pledged to continue major projects started by his predecessor, particularly supporting the Eden Project, which he said would bring jobs and boost the local economy through tourism.

He will press the new Labour government to live up to the commitment of £20 million levelling-up cash for Dundee promised by the Conservatives.

“I am going to put Labour on the spot and tell them we’re due that money, every penny of it. Any less would be a betrayal of the city by Labour.”

Mr Flynn will lead his party locally into the next local authority elections due in 2026.

The SNP faced a surprisingly close race in Dundee at the recent general election.

Close race in general election

Chris Law was re-elected in Dundee Central with a majority of just 675, with what was previously the safest SNP seat in Scotland turning to one of the most marginal.

Labour sources in the city are hopeful of to capitalise on the result and continue winning over voters who previously backed the SNP, potentially even taking control of the council in two years time.

With Stephen Flynn playing a key role in the SNP’s election effort that resulted in a loss of 38 seats, and the party losing its prized third party status in Westminster, Mr Flynn senior will be acutely aware of the political challenges facing his party.

More from Politics

A view of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire
Perthshire boarding school closes down just a year after being saved
6
To go with story by Lindsay Bruce. Tayside suicide prevention app story Picture shows; Man holding his mobile phone. unknown. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Dundee has highest suicide rate in Scotland, official figures show
Eleanor Haggett with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Supplied.
Gordon Brown leads tributes as 'formidable' Fife Labour stalwart Eleanor Haggett dies age 76
Dunblane and Bridge of Allan by-election candidates. Image: DC Thomson
Who are your Dunblane and Bridge of Allan by-election candidates?
Councillor Mark Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Flynn's dad Mark to be new Dundee City Council leader
17
Humza Yousaf Elon Musk
Elon Musk vs Humza Yousaf: Why is Dundee-based politician at war with world's richest…
15
Murdo Fraser.
Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser reveals party membership crisis
Councillor John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John Alexander to stand down as Dundee City Council leader
43
Post Thumbnail
Stirling councillor suspended for 'intimidating and aggressive' behaviour towards female colleague
Keir Starmer Anas Sarwar GB Energy Fife
ALASDAIR CLARK: Why GB Energy should be based in Fife
4

Conversation