Meet Mark Flynn, the next leader of Dundee City Council with a heaving to-do list

Mark Flynn will arrive in the leaders office at Dundee City Council with a bursting in-tray.

The local authority has enjoyed some success but as outgoing leader John Alexander admitted, his time in office has been challenging.

Dundonians want action on the cost of living crisis and housing pressure.

The scandal-plagued Olympia Leisure Centre is never far from local complaints.

Open-door policy

In an interview with The Courier, Mr Flynn knows he has a full in-tray and admitted he hadn’t been expecting to fill the sudden vacancy.

“It came as a complete surprise, to myself and the group, when he made the decision. It was a very sad time, but as he said we have got to move on,” he said.

“That’s why I’ve been selected by the group, and I’m grateful to the group for putting their trust in me.”

Mr Flynn will not formally become council leader until a vote of all councillors at the next meeting in early September.

But with an SNP majority he is expected to secure the nomination.

‘My door will always be open’

Appealing to opposition councillors to support his candidacy, Mr Flynn pledged an open door policy to help address Dundonians’ problems.

“Ultimately we all represent the city,” he said.

“If they come up with good ideas I am quite happy to work with them if they are willing to work with me.”

Mr Flynn is not the first in his family to take on a leadership role in Scottish politics.

His son Stephen, who hails from Dundee but represents Aberdeen South in Westminster, is leader of the SNP group in the House of Commons.

Housing crisis

The Coldside councillor, first elected in 2017, agreed housing will be a key challenge in the months ahead.

He said: “The whole of the country is in a housing crisis, every local authority has got its own challenges.

“But I’d put it back to the Westminster government. If they took the purse strings and opened them up a wee bit and realised that housing, and social housing especially, is utterly desperate across the country and in this city.

“So I need them to open the purse strings, give the devolved governments enough capital funding to allow us to to actually move that project on.

“The housing challenges are clear, but without the support we’re going to find it extremely difficult to deliver.”

Eden project boost

The SNP councillor also pledged to continue major projects started by his predecessor, particularly supporting the Eden Project, which he said would bring jobs and boost the local economy through tourism.

He will press the new Labour government to live up to the commitment of £20 million levelling-up cash for Dundee promised by the Conservatives.

“I am going to put Labour on the spot and tell them we’re due that money, every penny of it. Any less would be a betrayal of the city by Labour.”

Mr Flynn will lead his party locally into the next local authority elections due in 2026.

The SNP faced a surprisingly close race in Dundee at the recent general election.

Close race in general election

Chris Law was re-elected in Dundee Central with a majority of just 675, with what was previously the safest SNP seat in Scotland turning to one of the most marginal.

Labour sources in the city are hopeful of to capitalise on the result and continue winning over voters who previously backed the SNP, potentially even taking control of the council in two years time.

With Stephen Flynn playing a key role in the SNP’s election effort that resulted in a loss of 38 seats, and the party losing its prized third party status in Westminster, Mr Flynn senior will be acutely aware of the political challenges facing his party.