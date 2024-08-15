Headteachers given power to ban mobiles after Fife school violence outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Headteachers given power to ban mobiles after Fife school violence outbreak

SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth published a new plan to combat poor behaviour in classrooms.

By Alasdair Clark
SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth.
Jenny Gilruth meets pupils at Madras in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Headteachers will be given the power to ban mobile phones from schools as part of a new plan to tackle violence in the classroom.

It comes after a series of incidents in the Kingdom, where teachers reported violence levels above the national average.

Shocking claims of teachers being spat at and bitten by children as young as five led to a school violence summit called.

Mobiles in school
Head teachers will be given the power to ban mobiles completely. Image: PA

Levenmouth Academy parents went as far as compiling a dossier of bullying incidents, while in December a sickening video captured the moment a pupil was pulled to the ground and attacked in a Glenrothes school playground.

The new guidance to deal with bullying and poor behaviour in Scottish schools was been published by SNP education chief and Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth on Thursday morning.

Over 4,000 teachers were consulted by the research project which underpins the new guidance, and Ms Gilruth said the action plan would ensure pupils and staff were safe and supported.

Ms Gilruth, a former teacher, said: “While it is clear that the vast majority of pupils in our schools continue to behave well, there are undoubtedly growing behavioural issues associated with mobile phones.

“This new guidance empowers headteachers to take the steps they see fit for their school to limit the use of mobile phones, including a full ban on the school estate if they feel that is required and I would encourage teachers to take all the steps they feel necessary to combat these issues.”

Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

What does the new school mobile phone guidance say?

The government guidance sets out that it will be up to individual schools to determine what action to take, with head teachers empowered to take the steps they see fit, including a full ban on mobile phone use in school.

MS Gilruth said: “I am clear in publishing this guidance that, as cabinet secretary, I will support any head teacher who decides to institute a ban on mobile phones in their school.

“The Scottish Government does not intend to dictate approaches to our head teachers – they know better than anyone the specific approach which will work best in their school.”

A number of independent schools have already introduced such a ban, including the closure-hit Kilgraston School in Perthshire.

Headmistress Dorothy MacGinty banned mobile phones in 2018.

