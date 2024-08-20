Survivors of Fornethy House abuse in Angus will NOT get access to compensation scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Survivors of Fornethy House abuse in Angus will NOT get access to compensation scheme

More than 200 women have come forward with abuse allegations relating to the residential school in Kilry, Angus, dating back to the 1960s and 70s.

By Andy Philip
Campaigners have made their case on multiple trips to Holyrood. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Campaigners have made their case on multiple trips to Holyrood. Image: Mhairi Edwards

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has rejected a call from MSPs to allow Fornethy House abuse survivors access to compensation from a Scottish Government scheme.

She refused to amend the eligibility criteria to include the survivors in the Redress Scotland scheme.

More than 200 women have come forward with abuse allegations relating to the residential school in Kilry, Angus, dating back to the 1960s and 70s.

The former residents say they were beaten, humiliated, force-fed and sexually assaulted during their short-term stays at the school, which was then run by Glasgow’s local authority.

The Courier published an in-depth investigation into the abuse claims in 2022.

The compensation scheme offers up to £100,000 in compensation for those abused in residential care before 2004.

But it comes with requirements for the residents to stay in long-term care and to meet strict evidence requirements.

MSPs said survivors should be included

Updated regulations in December 2021 states abuse survivors who were placed in short-term respite or holiday care under arrangements with a parent or guardian were excluded from the compensation scheme.

Last month, Holyrood’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee said its unanimous view was that the Fornethy survivors should be included in the scheme.

In a letter to Ms Forbes, committee convener Jackson Carlaw said the exemption regulations were an “unjustified barrier preventing those who experienced abuse in settings such as Fornethy House”.

Fornethy House was the site of abuse. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He said many of the children at the residential home had “limited or no contact” with their parents and relied on the institution for daily care.

The letter also recommended ministers include residential institutions that were owned and operated by the state, regardless of length of stay.

Ms Forbes said the length of the stay is “not a relevant consideration” but rather the “intended purpose of the stay”, and also said consent was not relevant.

Kate Forbes rejects call

She added: “Without more definitive evidence we cannot say with certainty that parents or guardians gave full and informed consent to the placement of every survivor.

“However, we can say that such evidence as exists indicates that the placements were made under arrangements involving their parent or guardian, and as such fall within the circumstances set out in the (exception regulation).”

Ms Forbes concluded: “After careful consideration of these issues, I have decided not to amend the eligibility criteria for Scotland’s Redress Scheme.”

She thanked the survivors for the bravery in sharing their experiences with the committee and said they had suffered “horrendous abuse”.

More from Politics

Scotland drugs deaths
Spike in Dundee and Fife drugs deaths as city remains among worst in Europe
11
Campaigners have made their case on multiple trips to Holyrood. Image: Mhairi Edwards
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Nadia El-Nakla joins crisis talks with John Swinney over Israel meeting
15
Campaigners have made their case on multiple trips to Holyrood. Image: Mhairi Edwards
John Swinney blasted by Alex Salmond in row over Israeli diplomat meeting
Campaigners have made their case on multiple trips to Holyrood. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Dundee family in race against time to stop son with learning disabilities being moved…
Campaigners have made their case on multiple trips to Holyrood. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Labour's David Wilson wins Dunblane and Bridge of Allan by-election
Campaigners have made their case on multiple trips to Holyrood. Image: Mhairi Edwards
A9 dualling: Tay Crossing to Ballinluig section next in line for construction
SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth.
Headteachers given power to ban mobiles after Fife school violence outbreak
15
Campaigners have made their case on multiple trips to Holyrood. Image: Mhairi Edwards
ALASDAIR CLARK: Is John Alexander’s Dundee City Council exit start of crippling SNP exodus?
19
An artist's impression of how the Fife holiday park will look
Developer committed to Fife holiday park plan at centre of 'Benidorm' claim despite planning…
New Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn.
Mark Flynn interview: Next leader of Dundee City Council reveals shock at selection for…
8

Conversation