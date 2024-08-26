Pete Wishart recalls abuse from ‘enraged’ Perth private school kids in new book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pete Wishart recalls abuse from ‘enraged’ Perth private school kids in new book

"For the first time on social media I was genuinely concerned about where all this might go and just a little bit fearful for my safety," he wrote in his independence referendum campaign diaries.

By Alasdair Clark
Pete Wishart SNP new book independence referendum Perth
Pete Wishart on Perth High Street during the campaign. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perthshire MP Pete Wishart recalled abuse he received from pupils at the exclusive Strathallan School, who took to social media to brand him a “w****r” in the heat of the independence referendum.

It comes as he publishes a new book detailing his daily experiences between mid-2013 and the landmark vote on September 18 2014.

Mr Wishart kept a daily diary of the campaign to leave the UK, detailing the twists and turns and giving an insight into what he really thought about the all big moments.

It includes his reaction to a BBC debate he joined in February 2014 at Strathallan School, where he faced a crowd unenthusiastic with the prospect of independence.

Strathallan School in Forgandenny near Bridge of Earn. Image: Strathallan School

“There are some places where debating the indyref is incredibly useful and others where it is highly unlikely to find any favour. As I found to my cost today,” he wrote at the time.

With just three among the 250-strong audience supporting his cause, the SNP MP, who was re-elected in 2024, told the pupils they did not represent young people at large.

This made them “even more hostile up to the point of enraging them”.

He conceded: “It wasn’t my smartest move to alienate what seemed like the whole audience.”

The incident prompted headlines in The Courier and across Scotland. Image: DC Thomson.

But it was what happened next that hit the headline.

A prolific user of Twitter, Mr Wishart wrote about his experience after the debate, prompting an influx of messages from the pupils at the school – which charges up to £14,920 a term for those boarding in their senior year.

“On leaving I was prepared to leave it all behind as a bad day at the office only to find my Twitter feed flooded by these pupils with their own particular take on my contributions,” he wrote.

“In the evening this descended into abuse and I was variously called a ‘gimp’ and a ‘w*****r’,” he recalled.

photo shows a large crowd of independence supporters waving saltires outside Perth Concert Hall.
Independence supporters were calling for another referendum outside Perth Concert Hall in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Row made Perthshire MP ‘fearful’ for safety

Online trolls set about abusing Mr Wishart, criticising him for sharing the school pupils’ comments.

“For the first time on social media I was genuinely concerned about where all this might go and just a little bit fearful for my safety,” he wrote in his daily diary.

The incident prompted an apology from the school and the pupils involved.

A statement posted on Strathallan School’s website described students’ comments as “inappropriate” but said just a “small number” were involved.

Elsewhere, Mr Wishart’s new book records the growing media focus, the grassroots movements, the speeches and rallies and the growing sense that Scotland’s political landscape was about to change forever.

He also reveals tensions between the SNP-led government in Edinburgh and the party’s group of MPs in Westminster as they discussed new powers for the security services.

Inside the Indy Ref, published September 12 by Luath Press (£14.99). 

