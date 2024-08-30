Debate: Would you support a ban on smoking outdoors?

A tougher smoking ban could be coming to a pub garden, play park or sports ground near you, if plans floated by Sir Keir Starmer are picked up in Scotland.

The UK Government is looking at stricter rules on smoking outside to cut deaths and ease the burden on the NHS.

Smoking inside premises such as restaurants, shopping centres and pubs is already banned.

And in Scotland, it is an offence to smoke close to an NHS building.

Under powers of devolution it would be up to the Scottish Government to consider copying any stricter proposals for outdoor smoking – but should they?

