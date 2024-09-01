John Swinney gets standing ovation at SNP conference as he praises wife for coping with MS

John Swinney received a standing ovation from SNP members as he praised his wife for her support despite battling Multiple Sclerosis.

The first minister thanked wife Elizabeth Quigley, who was watching on in the audience, for the sacrifices she has to make while he dedicates so much time to leading the country.

The SNP chief heaped praise on her and said she refuses to allow the condition stop her and those around her “living life to the full”.

He was speaking to the SNP faithful at the party’s 90th annual conference, using the set piece address to give another insight into the conversations he had at home before agreeing to take on the top job.

He added: “I can only lead this party, and be first minister of Scotland, because Elizabeth is prepared to make the sacrifice of not having her husband around quite as much as she probably needs.

“So, to Elizabeth, thank you so much for the sacrifice you’re making so I can serve our country.”

The emotional comments were met with applause from the crowd as they gave him a standing ovation.

Mr Swinney exclusively spoke to The Courier about the talks he had with loved ones before he decided to take on the top job.

He spoke about having to ensure he can take his son Matthew to play hockey in Dundee since he is the only driver in the house.

Ms Quigley, who is a BBC Scotland reporter, was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2000.

The first minister’s address to members in Edinburgh was highly personal at times as he spoke about joining the SNP when he was aged just 15, at a difficult time for the party.

He defended his party’s record in government, and finished his speech by talking about the need for independence.

But his speech was given to a half-empty room, with plenty of empty seats visible at the back of the hall, and was viewed as policy light.

Mr Swinney also used the 45 minute speech to speak about recovering the party after a difficult set of results at the general election.

Insiders say he arrived in Edinburgh with the intention of bringing the party together after a challenging period – something he is said to feel he achieved.