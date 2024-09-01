John Swinney gets standing ovation at SNP conference as he praises wife for coping with MS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney gets standing ovation at SNP conference as he praises wife for coping with MS

The first minister thanked wife Elizabeth Quigley for the sacrifices she was making while he dedicates so much time to leading the country.

By Justin Bowie
John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley. Image: PA.
John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley. Image: PA.

John Swinney received a standing ovation from SNP members as he praised his wife for her support despite battling Multiple Sclerosis.

The first minister thanked wife Elizabeth Quigley, who was watching on in the audience, for the sacrifices she has to make while he dedicates so much time to leading the country.

The SNP chief heaped praise on her and said she refuses to allow the condition stop her and those around her “living life to the full”.

He was speaking to the SNP faithful at the party’s 90th annual conference, using the set piece address to give another insight into the conversations he had at home before agreeing to take on the top job.

John Swinney during his speech at the SNP conference. Image: PA.

He added: “I can only lead this party, and be first minister of Scotland, because Elizabeth is prepared to make the sacrifice of not having her husband around quite as much as she probably needs.

“So, to Elizabeth, thank you so much for the sacrifice you’re making so I can serve our country.”

The emotional comments were met with applause from the crowd as they gave him a standing ovation.

Mr Swinney exclusively spoke to The Courier about the talks he had with loved ones before he decided to take on the top job.

He spoke about having to ensure he can take his son Matthew to play hockey in Dundee since he is the only driver in the house.

Ms Quigley, who is a BBC Scotland reporter, was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2000.

The first minister’s address to members in Edinburgh was highly personal at times as he spoke about joining the SNP when he was aged just 15, at a difficult time for the party.

He defended his party’s record in government, and finished his speech by talking about the need for independence.

But his speech was given to a half-empty room, with plenty of empty seats visible at the back of the hall, and was viewed as policy light.

Mr Swinney also used the 45 minute speech to speak about recovering the party after a difficult set of results at the general election.

Insiders say he arrived in Edinburgh with the intention of bringing the party together after a challenging period – something he is said to feel he achieved.

Conversation