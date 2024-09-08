John Swinney reveals he cautioned Nicola Sturgeon against referendum post-Brexit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney reveals he cautioned Nicola Sturgeon against referendum post-Brexit

The first minister and Perthshire MSP said he was concerned by Ms Sturgeon's plan to call for an indy vote immediately after Brexit.

By Adele Merson
Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney at SNP conference in 2016. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney at SNP conference in 2016. Image: PA.

First Minister John Swinney has revealed he tried to discourage Nicola Sturgeon from calling for a second independence referendum in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Ms Sturgeon said a fresh vote on independence was “highly likely” after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016.

But Mr Swinney says he was “nervous” about the plan and trying to motivate Scots who had just voted in a referendum in 2014.

The Perthshire MSP made the frank admission in a BBC documentary, airing on Tuesday, chronicling the breakdown of Alex Salmond and Ms Sturgeon’s relationship.

Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union features insights from figures at the top of the SNP and Scottish politics over the last four decades.

It examines their tenure in the party during its rise to become the dominant political force north of the border – and ultimately how they became irreconcilably split.

‘I have to say I was nervous’

Part of the documentary looks at the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Ms Sturgeon was leader of the party, with Mr Swinney as her deputy.

But eight years later, he told the documentary: “I can remember saying to Nicola as she was formulating the message she was going to convey in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum – was she sure that she wanted to say so firmly that she was opening up dialogue about a further referendum.”

He continued: “I have to say I was nervous, because I was still concerned by how we were able to motivate people in Scotland when we had just had one (a referendum) in 2014.”

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond pictured two months after IndyRef. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Salmond said Ms Sturgeon’s post-Brexit strategy had led the independence movement “up the hill and then marched down again” – saying it had failed to deliver a second independence referendum.

Reflecting on the post-Brexit period, Ms Sturgeon said there was a lot of debate in her core team about the best way forward – saying Mr Salmond was initially “gung ho” for another independence referendum before going in the other direction.

She said her relationship with her former mentor changed suddenly in the wake of the 2017 general election, when Mr Salmond lost his seat at Westminster.

She said: “He didn’t take my call for two weeks afterwards …

“Suddenly I felt he was very deliberately rejecting me and punishing me for whatever he thought I had got wrong.”

The first episode of Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union will be broadcast on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Tuesday.

The second episode will be broadcast at the same time on Wednesday.

